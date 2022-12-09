ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Amazon Delivery Worked Accused Of Stealing Packages Instead Of Delivering Them

By David Wetzel
 4 days ago
Rebecca Daigle. Nashua police; MEGA

A Massachusetts woman was arrested after police say she stole packaging while working as an Amazon delivery driver, Radar has learned.

Police in New Hampshire arrested Rebecca Daigle , 23, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, after she was suspected of stealing Amazon packages instead of delivering them to the customers. She was taken into custody by police on Dec. 7.

Daigle is charged with theft by unauthorized taking, according to the Nashua Police Department. "On September 30, 2022, members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to a theft call at the Amazon distribution facility," the department said in a statement.

"It was reported to officers that on August 29, 2022, Rebecca Daigle, an Amazon Flex driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to their various destinations in Massachusetts," the statement continued.

According to Fox Business , the felony charge could lead to Daigle serving up to seven years in prison. Amazon Flex is a service in which people make money by delivering the company's packages to customers.

Darrias Daryl Dröge
4d ago

This is the kind of people I can’t stand.. people buying things for them or the family that worked so hard and you have this beast just taking from people. It’s so sad 😞.

