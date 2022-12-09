Read full article on original website
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
Cowboys & Dak Make 2 'Promises' About NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys narrowly avoided a disaster in Arlington against the Houston Texans on Sunday and a division title seems unlikely.
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former NFL star calls ESPN ‘clowns’ for thinking Cowboys are better than Eagles
Seth Joyner retired with 52 sacks in a 13-year career that included eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and in retirement, he’s still body-slamming people. “Them clowns” at ESPN just took a huge shot from three-time Pro Bowl linebacker. After the Eagles embarrassed the New York Giants,...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Concerning Postgame Update
The Dallas Cowboys escaped Sunday with a closer-than-expected 27-23 win over the Houston Texans, but they likely lost a key contributor in the process. Terence Steele exited the Week 14 game early with a left knee injury. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they're "concerned" about the right tackle.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
Video: Popular Cowboys Fan's Reaction To Sunday's Game Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys are struggling mightily against the lowly Houston Texans today and the entire fanbase is in shambles because of it. But arguably their biggest fan is really in a mood right now (no pun intended). In the third quarter, the Cowboys fell into a 23-17 deficit against the...
Dallas Cowboys add veteran WR but not the one you think: Sign T.Y. Hilton to 1-yr deal
After pursuing Odell Beckham for months, the Cowboys turn to veteran T.Y. Hilton to bolster their receiver corps.
Dallas Cowboys insider indicating potential free agent activity to fill need
The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) are already dealing with the loss of OT Terence Steele for the year, but have another problem that continues to plague them: WR3. Their game against the Houston Texans was another reminder of why they have been so engulfed in the OBJ sweepstakes for so long. Outside of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, they lack that third consistent threat. A wide receiver who can create separation and take pressure off Lamb and Gallup.
Number of Sports Teams For Sale Grows As Prices Soar
Anyone currently looking to own a professional sports team has plenty of options available. At least 10 pro teams are exploring sales, including MLB’s Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels, the Premier League’s Liverpool FC, and the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. Several other teams are on the market...
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Where Does NFL Sunday Ticket Deal Stand? Owners to Get Update
IRVING, Texas — Owners will receive an update on the NFL Sunday Ticket negotiations on Wednesday, and there’s a sense a deal for the league’s out-of-market TV package isn’t too far off. But a source with knowledge of the negotiations told Front Office Sports that a...
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Vikings, Giants get exposed; 49ers, Chargers, Lions make playoff noise for Week 15
Week 14 in the NFL didn't change much in the AFC. But there was plenty of shock value in the NFC with some surprises, good and bad. For the big picture of the NFL, that caused a shakeup ahead of the final month, half December, half January. It's beginning to look a lot like playoffs every week.
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
