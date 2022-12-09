Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
Fox17
Morning Buzz: December 12
1. John Ball Zoo is part of a big conservation process working to help repopulate an endangered butterfly species. Workers are moving caterpillars into safe environmental chambers for the winter. The Poweshiek Skipperling was once found in Midwest prairie land, but in the last few decades, the species has mostly...
Fox17
Everdry Waterproofing Grand Rapids goes above and beyond to keep your home warm
Everdry Waterproofing wants everyone to stay comfy and dry in their homes all year long, but the Grand Rapids company does even more by toughing out the cold in order to give back to the community through their partnership with Special Olympics Michigan. Everydry Waterproofing Grand Rapids is a full-service...
Fox17
Holiday wish list released for Grand Rapids veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) has released a wish list containing the most-needed items at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Items on the list include seasonal clothes, hygiene products, portable CD players and talking watches. Donors are asked to bring items to the building’s main...
Fox17
Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan transforming the fight against heart disease
The newly formed Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan is transforming the fight against heart disease, the number one cause of death in the United States. The network combines the expertise of Trinity Health and the University of Michigan Health-West, along with more than 125 years of cardiovascular leadership from Michigan Medicine.
Fox17
Bubble Bash to be held at the B.O.B. following 2-year hiatus
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Bubble Bash returns to the B.O.B. following a two-year hiatus!. This year’s event is scheduled to take place Thursday, Dec. 22 from 5–9 p.m. The Grand Rapids Community Media Center says the Bubble Bash will feature live jazz music, international wine samples, appetizers and raffles.
Fox17
Grand Rapids police share update on K9 Eli's recovery from stabbing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police released an update on K9 Eli’s recovery. Eli was stabbed by a barricaded suspect during a standoff last month. In a Facebook post submitted Tuesday morning, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says Eli needed a few extra stitches but remains on track to recover from wounds sustained in the Nov. 14 incident.
Fox17
6th graders learn baking skills at Kids' Food Basket
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket, Relative Foods and Amazon hosted a baking class for middle schoolers Monday!. Chef Bryan Nader taught sixth graders how to bake using natural ingredients that were grown locally, according to Amazon. “We've been partnering with Amazon for the last three years,”...
Fox17
Man accused of killing foster parents in Muskegon Co. pleads no contest
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused in the 2020 deaths of his foster parents has pleaded no contest. The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says Gregory Scholtens pleaded no contest/mentally ill to two counts of second-degree murder. Scholtens was 25 when Randy and Maureen were reportedly found dead...
Fox17
Kalamazoo Public Safety recruiting new officers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is looking to add new officers to its team!. Those interested may apply online through Friday, Dec. 23. We’re told the hiring process entails a written test, a physical agility test, background checks and a handful of interviews.
Fox17
Grand Rapids FD: Man dies following Dec. 8 house fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has died following a house fire in Grand Rapids last week. The fire broke out during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8 near Lafayette Avenue and Carrier Street, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD). Two people were hospitalized as...
Fox17
West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
Fox17
Consumers Energy: system updates to cause outages in Plainfield, Rockford
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy is alerting residents of Rockford and Plainfield to a scheduled power interruption early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson says Consumers Energy will be making electric upgrades, which will require power interruptions between 12 to 2 am on Wednesday, December 15. The interruption reduces the...
Fox17
Local restaurant owners surprise shoppers by paying for groceries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the season of giving and two local business owners have taken it to heart, giving away thousands to unsuspecting grocery shoppers. At Ralph's Food Market in Grand Rapids last week, Chef Jenna Arcidiacono and Chris Andrus played Santa and Mrs. Clause to shoppers who had no idea they were about to have their groceries payed for in full.
Fox17
Development proposals requested for city-owned property in SW Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to offer input on how a Grand Rapids-owned property on the southwest side should be developed. The property in question is located on 1350 Cesar E. Chavez Ave, city officials say. We’re told the property lies in the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood...
Fox17
Info sought in shooting that injured 45-year-old woman in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police seek information related to a shooting that occurred in Battle Creek early Monday morning. The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says a neighbor in the area of Howland Street and Parkway Drive reported that someone had been shot at around 3:25 a.m. Officers arrived...
Fox17
5 arrested after multi-county pursuit reaching 100 mph ends in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Five people were arrested following a high-speed chase through Kalamazoo and Battle Creek over the weekend. The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says the chase started in Kalamazoo on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. We’re told the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the incident,...
Fox17
Amid reports of downtown safety concerns, GR takes stock of existing resources
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After recent reports of safety concerns downtown, city officials in Grand Rapids are taking stock of existing resources — and looking into what else can be done. At Tuesday's Public Safety Committee meeting, officials continued a discussion regarding safety and public health in downtown...
Fox17
Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport to add flight to New York
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Flight service to New York will be added to Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) this spring. The Grand Rapids airport says American Airlines is adding a flight to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on May 5. “We are thrilled to have American Airlines expand their network...
Fox17
Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent steps down
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri is resigning from her position as Superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education made the announcement on Monday evening during a board meeting. The Board says Dr. Raichoudhuri wishes to pursue other professional opportunities after serving at KPS...
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
Comments / 0