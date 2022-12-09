ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: December 12

1. John Ball Zoo is part of a big conservation process working to help repopulate an endangered butterfly species. Workers are moving caterpillars into safe environmental chambers for the winter. The Poweshiek Skipperling was once found in Midwest prairie land, but in the last few decades, the species has mostly...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Holiday wish list released for Grand Rapids veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) has released a wish list containing the most-needed items at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Items on the list include seasonal clothes, hygiene products, portable CD players and talking watches. Donors are asked to bring items to the building’s main...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Bubble Bash to be held at the B.O.B. following 2-year hiatus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Bubble Bash returns to the B.O.B. following a two-year hiatus!. This year’s event is scheduled to take place Thursday, Dec. 22 from 5–9 p.m. The Grand Rapids Community Media Center says the Bubble Bash will feature live jazz music, international wine samples, appetizers and raffles.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids police share update on K9 Eli's recovery from stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police released an update on K9 Eli’s recovery. Eli was stabbed by a barricaded suspect during a standoff last month. In a Facebook post submitted Tuesday morning, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says Eli needed a few extra stitches but remains on track to recover from wounds sustained in the Nov. 14 incident.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

6th graders learn baking skills at Kids' Food Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket, Relative Foods and Amazon hosted a baking class for middle schoolers Monday!. Chef Bryan Nader taught sixth graders how to bake using natural ingredients that were grown locally, according to Amazon. “We've been partnering with Amazon for the last three years,”...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Public Safety recruiting new officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is looking to add new officers to its team!. Those interested may apply online through Friday, Dec. 23. We’re told the hiring process entails a written test, a physical agility test, background checks and a handful of interviews.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids FD: Man dies following Dec. 8 house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has died following a house fire in Grand Rapids last week. The fire broke out during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8 near Lafayette Avenue and Carrier Street, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD). Two people were hospitalized as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Consumers Energy: system updates to cause outages in Plainfield, Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy is alerting residents of Rockford and Plainfield to a scheduled power interruption early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson says Consumers Energy will be making electric upgrades, which will require power interruptions between 12 to 2 am on Wednesday, December 15. The interruption reduces the...
ROCKFORD, MI
Fox17

Local restaurant owners surprise shoppers by paying for groceries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the season of giving and two local business owners have taken it to heart, giving away thousands to unsuspecting grocery shoppers. At Ralph's Food Market in Grand Rapids last week, Chef Jenna Arcidiacono and Chris Andrus played Santa and Mrs. Clause to shoppers who had no idea they were about to have their groceries payed for in full.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport to add flight to New York

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Flight service to New York will be added to Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) this spring. The Grand Rapids airport says American Airlines is adding a flight to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on May 5. “We are thrilled to have American Airlines expand their network...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent steps down

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri is resigning from her position as Superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education made the announcement on Monday evening during a board meeting. The Board says Dr. Raichoudhuri wishes to pursue other professional opportunities after serving at KPS...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County

HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

