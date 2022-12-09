Read full article on original website
Eerie shape recorded along Outer Banks was creature rarely seen near beach, park says
A rare sighting of a live octopus in shallow water was caught on video at Cape Lookout National Seashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, according to the National Park Service. The video was posted Nov. 19 by the park and shows a vague shape that kept changing its appearance...
30-foot humpback whale found on Outer Banks beach, National Park Service says
The cause of death is under investigation.
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast
A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
16,000-pound whale washes up on shore in OBX
One washed up on the shore of the Outer Banks between Avon and Buxton. The National Park Service says its death is likely due to the fishing line wrapped around its tail fluke.
LOOK: Massive Sunfish Found on NC Beach
A humongous 450-pound sharptail sunfish washed up on the beaches of North Topsail, North Carolina, and we wouldn’t be surprised if folks thought it was a half-eaten whale at first. Sharptail sunfish have the same general shape as the common species, otherwise known as Mola mola. These odd fish...
Huge Great White Sharks Mahone and Ironbound Gather off Carolinas
Mahone, who measures nearly 14 feet and weighs 1,701 pounds, was tracked roughly 42 miles from the North Carolina shore.
Did climate change really kill billions of snow crabs in Alaska? Here’s what experts say
Fisheries managers, biologists say snow crab’s decline from climate change. Fishers, experts blame fishing practices like trawling bycatch.
Investigation into hundreds of dead fish found on popular Australia beach
An investigation is underway after thousands of dead fish washed up on a popular beach. Beachgoers who travelled to Semaphore Beach in Adelaide over the weekend were met with a stinky surprise after the fish washed up on the sand. The fish are believed to be sardines or anchovies. The cause of the mass fish death is unknown, but the Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA (PIRSA) has kicked off an investigation into the incident. “PIRSA is aware of dead fish being reported in the Point Malcolm area and are investigating the cause,” the department told NCA NewsWire in a statement. The department said...
Cottonmouths in North Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in North Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. North Carolina is a beautiful state in the southeastern region of the United States. It has a vast array of habitats – with the Coastal Plain in the east, the Piedmont region in the center, and mountains in the west. However, it is also home to many animals, and some of the most abundant animals in the state are snakes. There are 37 snakes in North Carolina, including six that are venomous. One of the best-known of these is the cottonmouth, so join us as we learn all about the cottonmouths in North Carolina, including how dangerous they are, how often they bite, and where they live!
In this part of the ocean, mysterious disappearances occur and no one knows why
The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle, is a region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where ships and planes have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Many theories have been proposed to explain the phenomenon, but none have been proven. One popular theory is that the Bermuda Triangle is caused by the presence of large, underwater methane hydrates, which can cause ships to sink and planes to crash.
Two rare Galápagos tortoises stolen from Florida zoo
Staff at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in Florida are asking for help after two Galápagos tortoises were stolen from the zoo. The two giant tortoises were taken on Nov. 30, according to a Facebook post shared on the zoo’s page. “GRAND THEFT TORTOISE,” the post...
Rescuers saved 275 parrots stranded by Hurricane Ian after the owners refused to evacuate without the parrots
275 parrots saved by rescuers.Photo byU.S. News & World Report. A lot of weird stuff happens worldwide, and this stuff doesn't seem to stop anytime soon. News is circulating on the internet that rescuers saved 275 parrots stranded by Hurricane Ian after the owners refused to evacuate without the parrots. According to that news,
This Florida Park's Tropical Climate Isn't Found Anywhere Else in the U.S. And You Can Sample its Exotic Fruits.
Photo byCorwinhee, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many parks are well-known tourist destinations in south Florida, such as Biscayne National Park, the Everglades National Park, and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, to name just a few.
Rockslide blocks Blue Ridge Parkway section north of Roanoke
A weather-related rockslide has forced a second stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway to be closed near Roanoke. The National Park Service said boulders and wet soil gobs tumbled across a lane of the two-lane scenic byway sometime before Friday morning. The incident occurred close to mile marker 96 and the Montvale Overlook.
What is a rogue wave? These monsters of the ocean are more common than you think
Humans have been contending with waves ever since we decided to build boats and take on the high seas, but not all waves are created equal.
As Global Temperatures Rise, Alligators Are Moving North
The long-told myth of alligators swimming through the New York City sewer system might not be a myth much longer. At the mention of alligators, most people would imagine the Floridian wilderness or the swamps of Louisiana. However, you may be surprised at how far north alligators live, and why they are moving north.
WATCH: Manatee Joins Massive Alligator for a Swim in Florida State Park
A viral video captures a manatee curiously and fearlessly swimming after an alligator at a Florida state park. Dennis Osha, a wildlife photographer from Sarasota, filmed the two animals as they peacefully swam in the Myakka River this past summer. He posted the footage to his Instagram. “I just took...
Playing sea soundscapes can summon thousands of baby oysters – and help regrow oyster reefs
Imagine you’re in a food court and spoilt for choice. How will you choose where to eat? It might be the look of the food, the smell, or even the chatter of satisfied customers. Marine animals do the same thing when choosing a good place to live. Even seemingly...
