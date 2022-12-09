ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast

A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
LOOK: Massive Sunfish Found on NC Beach

A humongous 450-pound sharptail sunfish washed up on the beaches of North Topsail, North Carolina, and we wouldn’t be surprised if folks thought it was a half-eaten whale at first. Sharptail sunfish have the same general shape as the common species, otherwise known as Mola mola. These odd fish...
Investigation into hundreds of dead fish found on popular Australia beach

An investigation is underway after thousands of dead fish washed up on a popular beach. Beachgoers who travelled to Semaphore Beach in Adelaide over the weekend were met with a stinky surprise after the fish washed up on the sand. The fish are believed to be sardines or anchovies. The cause of the mass fish death is unknown, but the Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA (PIRSA) has kicked off an investigation into the incident. “PIRSA is aware of dead fish being reported in the Point Malcolm area and are investigating the cause,” the department told NCA NewsWire in a statement. The department said...
Cottonmouths in North Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in North Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. North Carolina is a beautiful state in the southeastern region of the United States. It has a vast array of habitats – with the Coastal Plain in the east, the Piedmont region in the center, and mountains in the west. However, it is also home to many animals, and some of the most abundant animals in the state are snakes. There are 37 snakes in North Carolina, including six that are venomous. One of the best-known of these is the cottonmouth, so join us as we learn all about the cottonmouths in North Carolina, including how dangerous they are, how often they bite, and where they live!
In this part of the ocean, mysterious disappearances occur and no one knows why

The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle, is a region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where ships and planes have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Many theories have been proposed to explain the phenomenon, but none have been proven. One popular theory is that the Bermuda Triangle is caused by the presence of large, underwater methane hydrates, which can cause ships to sink and planes to crash.
Rockslide blocks Blue Ridge Parkway section north of Roanoke

A weather-related rockslide has forced a second stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway to be closed near Roanoke. The National Park Service said boulders and wet soil gobs tumbled across a lane of the two-lane scenic byway sometime before Friday morning. The incident occurred close to mile marker 96 and the Montvale Overlook.
As Global Temperatures Rise, Alligators Are Moving North

The long-told myth of alligators swimming through the New York City sewer system might not be a myth much longer. At the mention of alligators, most people would imagine the Floridian wilderness or the swamps of Louisiana. However, you may be surprised at how far north alligators live, and why they are moving north.
