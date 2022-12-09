Tequila Espresso Martini Recipe Using Gratis Beer and Southbound Tequila

Tequila and espresso are a match made in heaven – but we took it up a notch with this tequila spin on the classic espresso martini. To give your tequila espresso martini an extra delicious punch, you’ll need a beer reduction syrup. And not just any beer. Outsider’s Gratis American Ale, of course.

For this tequila espresso martini, dubbed the “Double Upper”, we’re also using Southbound Tequila, a premium tequila created by Cupcake Queen Ivey Childers. Southbound is set to hit the shelves this summer 2023. Of course, if you want to whip up this recipe sooner, give one of the other Outsider-approved tequilas a try in the meantime.

With Ivey Childers’ tequila espresso martini, you get the relaxation of a cocktail with the shot of energy of a coffee, what could be better? Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients: Tequila Espresso Martini

4 oz. espresso

1/2 cup agave syrup

1 can Gratis Beer

4.5 oz. Southbound Tequila

espresso beans (for garnish)

ice for mixing

martini glasses

cocktail shaker

Directions

Before you can get mixing, you’ll need to make your Gratis Beer reduction syrup. Making your own simple syrup is more time-consuming than using store-bought, but we promise you won’t regret the extra 30 minutes.

First, add the agave syrup and Gratis Beer to a small saucepan over medium heat. Stirring frequently, continue to heat the mixture for 25 minutes. You’ll know it’s done when about half the volume remains and it reaches a syrup consistency.

With your syrup complete (and cooled), it’s time to mix your cocktail. Start with the espresso, pouring the entire 4 oz. into your shaker glass. Add 1 oz. of the Gratis reduction on top – save the rest for your next tasty beverage.

Last, you’ll need your Southbound Tequila (or any of the Outsider-approved Blancos or Reposados).

Add enough ice to cover the liquid and cap the shaker before mixing well. You’re done! Pour your tequila espresso martinis into your martini glasses, add an espresso bean or two for garnish, and you’re ready to get sipping.

This recipe makes about three martinis, so invite a few friends over to share (or keep an extra cocktail for yourself, we’re not judging).