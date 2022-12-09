Read full article on original website
$15 million to UIS-Springfield
Governor Pritzker announced the release of over $37 million to launch facilities for five hubs of the Illinois Innovation Network including UIS-Springfield. UIS will use $15 million in state funds to renovate the former Illinois Sheriffs Association building in downtown Springfield. The IIN was started to accelerate job creation and...
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common
There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
Can I bury someone in my backyard in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Illinois? The answer, according to Illinois Funeral Laws, is yes — depending on local zoning rules. There are […]
If You See a Purple Fence Post in Missouri or Illinois, Leave Now
I've seen a few fence posts that had a rather peculiar color on the top and never knew what it meant until now. The color in question is purple and if you see it on a the top of a fence post in Missouri or Illinois, you need to turn around immediately and leave. It's a law.
New Area Code Coming In 2023 For Phone Numbers In Illinois
A new area code is coming to Illinois in 2023, will it affect your current phone number?. The Number Of Area Codes Needed For Illinois Phones Has Increased Drastically. I remember when there were just a handful of area codes in Illinois. We are currently up to thirteen and still growing. The last one to be added was 872 in 2009.
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
Project Safe Neighborhoods wants help
Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their “Project Safe Neighborhoods.”. The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can identify the locations...
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
Catalytic converter thefts continue in Springfield, Champaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Department is seeking information regarding the thefts of 11 catalytic converters, while the University of Illinois Police Department reports another stolen converter. The Springfield Police Department reported that in recent weeks seven catalytic converters were stolen at the 600 block of N. Sixth St., and three catalytic converters were […]
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
‘Looking for Lincoln’ awarded for excellence
The Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area/Looking for Lincoln was given a ‘Best Niche Marketing’ award for it’s work this past year in promoting the cross-over of Illinois Route 66 and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. The 2022 Illinois Excellence in Tourism Awards ceremony honoring Illinois tourism...
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
Springfield Police encourage residents to register video doorbells for "Project Safe Neighborhoods"
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their "Project Safe Neighborhoods." The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can...
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
No Front License Plate In Illinois: Legal Or Illegal?
When you ask someone from another state if they're required to have a front license plate, you'll probably get one of two reactions. One reaction is usually angry because yes, they have to have one. Boredom is most often the other reaction, because people in states where residents aren't required...
Library in Uganda honors Macoupin County man
CARLINVILLE – The legacy of a late Macoupin County man is now felt all the way to eastern Africa. The Jacob Library in Katovu, Uganda honors the memory of Jacob Glenn, a Carlinville resident who died at age 22 in October 2013. Construction of the library was spearheaded by Jacob’s mother, Becky Miller Root.
$450,000 Jackpot Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Illinois Gas Station
An Illinois lottery player banked a jackpot worth nearly half a million dollars. The winner bought the Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Meijer Express Gas Station located at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday's drawing -- 9-11-26-39-42...
Illinois One Day Rest in Seven Act changes start first of the year
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois workers will be seeing some changes in 2023, especially those who work long hours in the state. The updated rules to the One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during shifts. The new rules require employees be given a 20-minute break if working a 12-hour shift or longer, and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive 7-day period. Illinois’ minimum wage will also be increasing from $12 to $13 on January 1st.
One In Custody For Weekend Shooting In Downtown Springfield
One man is in custody in a weekend shooting in downtown Springfield that seriously injured another person. Springfield police say 33-year-old Carlos Leyva of Decatur is facing charges stemming from the incident outside Wet Bar early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene for a report of an armed man in the parking lot. As they arrived, they heard shots and saw a car leave at a high rate of speed. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside Wet Bar and was taken to the hospital for surgery… he was last reported as “stable.”
