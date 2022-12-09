Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshGrasonville, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby treesRoger MarshDelaware State
Three Places to Christmas Shop in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages opens for business
Great Outdoor Cottages celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 in Sussex County's Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. A ribbon cutting was conducted by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. And already, the company is looking to expand and hire more employees. Chief Operating Officer Mike Scheid said the goal was to build and sell 200 park models in 2022, and they have built 315 so far this year and will reach 345 cottages by year's end.
Emergency Petition Filed Seeks to Force Right Whale Speed Limit Change
The first North Atlantic right whale calves of the 2022 season have just been spotted off the Georgia coast, and right whales are being detected off the Ocean City, Md. coast. In an emergency petition, ocean advocacy group Oceana is calling for the feds to immediately institute the proposed new vessel speed regulations that aren’t expected to take effect until the 2023 season.
WBOC
New Automated System to Guide Drivers Across Bay Bridge Starting Next Week
STEVENSVILLE, Md. (CBS/WBOC) - Christmas will come early at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. That is because the Maryland Transportation Authority is set to deliver the last phase of its lane improvement project, according to transit officials. The gift of speedy transit across the bridge via the Automated Lane Closure System...
The Dispatch
Snow Hill Council Considers Riverboat’s Future
SNOW HILL – Municipal officials say the time has come to make a decision regarding the future of Snow Hill’s riverboat. On Tuesday, the town invited the public to comment on the Black-Eyed Susan riverboat. Mayor Mike Pruitt said the council would soon need to decide whether the town should keep the boat, which needs significant repairs before it can be used, or dispose of it.
virginiatraveltips.com
10 Beautiful Delaware Beaches (to Add to Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you searching for the most beautiful Delaware beaches to visit this coming summer? We’ve got you covered!. From the most popular beaches in Delaware (such as Rehoboth...
Missing New Jersey boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat have been found safe.
WBOC
DNREC Set to Begin White Creek Dredging Project
BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced that dredging is expected to begin just after the New Year on the main channel of White Creek and a short stretch of Assawoman Canal to improve navigability on the two waterways northwest of Bethany Beach in Sussex County.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Industrial case maker relocating to Sussex County
CP Cases Inc. and designer and manufacturer of protective cases and racks for the defense industry and even rock bands, is moving to southern Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, MD, near the Delaware line to a 25,000-square-foot site in Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company will bring nine current employees to the Sussex County location and plans to create 16 new jobs there over the next three years.
WBOC
Fate of the Black Eyed Susan Remains Undecided
SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Black Eyed Susan took up a good majority of a town council meeting in Snow Hill on Tuesday, December 13th. The boat has been a hot topic over the past several months and the council was expected to make a final decision. But, councilmember Regina...
whatsupmag.com
Scenic Rivers Land Trust Acquires Five Conservation Easements from North County Land Trust
Land trust expands service area to cover northern Anne Arundel County, will now hold 76 conservation easements covering over 3,400 acres. (Annapolis, MD)—Scenic Rivers Land Trust has accepted five existing conservation easements, totaling 224 acres, from the Pasadena-based North County Land Trust (NCLT). With the transfer of these existing conservation easements, which represent NCLT’s total holdings, Scenic Rivers will expand their service area to include the Bodkin Creek and Patapsco River watersheds within northern Anne Arundel County. North County Land Trust will cease operations since its permanent conservation easements will now be watched over by another land trust.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. looks to ease removal of run-down poultry houses with new program
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Run down chicken houses will soon start disappearing in Wicomico County, thanks to a new program. The county is looking for owners of chicken houses that have outlived their lifespan who want them removed. County officials say there are plenty of them in the area.
whatsupmag.com
Weaving Creativity
Textile arts, from quilting to knitting and many forms between, are a cultural and community pursuit with ancient roots, and imbedded in the Mid-Atlantic region. Textile arts have existed since humankind first discovered the transformation of wool from lambs or plant fibers into thread. Archeologists have found clothing fibers that predate the exodus from Africa, sewing needles from 60,000 years ago, and dyed flax fibers from a cave in the Republic of Georgia that date to 36,000 BC. Net gauges, spindle needles, and weaving sticks from 5,000 BC have been discovered in Western Europe. From Far East Asia, along the Silk Road, to Mesopotamia, the Levant, and Africa, the textile arts have defined entire periods of history. They undoubtedly can be used to characterize cultural movements and significant social trends.
‘I’ve got something to add’ | Governor Hogan talks about his future plans after last term
MARYLAND, USA — At the Maryland State House in Annapolis, there are plenty of photos on display, highlighting the memorable moments of Larry Hogan's time as governor. However, there’s one picture that easily stands out, because Governor Hogan said it illustrates the time period in his life that changed how he would govern.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Center for the Inland Bays hires new executive director
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has named a new executive director. Christophe Tulou is not new to Delaware. He’s dedicated his career to environmental and natural resources conservation - most recently serving as Democratic Senior Counsel and Policy Director for the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee under its chairman, Senator Tom Carper. He also was a cabinet secretary at DNREC under then Gov. Carper.
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object
Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash. A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
luxury-houses.net
Prioritizing Waterfront Views and Comfortable Living, This Turnkey Property Sales at $12.5M in Saint Michaels, MD
The Property in Saint Michaels is designed and built with unparalleled craftsmanship, as evidenced by the moldings, staircases, and woodwork throughout the residence, now available for sale. This home located at 7751 Rollyston Dr, Saint Michaels, Maryland; offering 9 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 13,617 square feet of living spaces. Call Doc Keane – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 202-944-5000) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Saint Michaels.
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
Cape Gazette
Beaches Seafood outside Lewes has closed
Beaches Seafood Market on Route 1 outside Lewes has closed. The Beaches Seafood in Milton remains open. Located in what was the longtime home of Jimmy Lynn’s Seafood, Don and Lori Allan opened Beaches Seafood in October 2016. The Allans announced the closure of the Lewes market in late November on the business’ Facebook page.
Cape Gazette
Summer House in Rehoboth Beach has reopened
Following a three-month-long front-to-back renovation, Summer House in Rehoboth Beach has reopened. Local restaurateur Regan Derrickson purchased the 40-year-old business from Big Fish owner Eric Sugrue and former Rehoboth Mayor Paul Kuhns earlier this year. Derrickson owns Nalu locations in Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach. “We’re six days in and...
