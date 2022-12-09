ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurlock, MD

Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Great Outdoor Cottages opens for business

Great Outdoor Cottages celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 in Sussex County's Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. A ribbon cutting was conducted by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. And already, the company is looking to expand and hire more employees. Chief Operating Officer Mike Scheid said the goal was to build and sell 200 park models in 2022, and they have built 315 so far this year and will reach 345 cottages by year's end.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Emergency Petition Filed Seeks to Force Right Whale Speed Limit Change

The first North Atlantic right whale calves of the 2022 season have just been spotted off the Georgia coast, and right whales are being detected off the Ocean City, Md. coast. In an emergency petition, ocean advocacy group Oceana is calling for the feds to immediately institute the proposed new vessel speed regulations that aren’t expected to take effect until the 2023 season.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Snow Hill Council Considers Riverboat’s Future

SNOW HILL – Municipal officials say the time has come to make a decision regarding the future of Snow Hill’s riverboat. On Tuesday, the town invited the public to comment on the Black-Eyed Susan riverboat. Mayor Mike Pruitt said the council would soon need to decide whether the town should keep the boat, which needs significant repairs before it can be used, or dispose of it.
SNOW HILL, MD
virginiatraveltips.com

10 Beautiful Delaware Beaches (to Add to Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you searching for the most beautiful Delaware beaches to visit this coming summer? We’ve got you covered!. From the most popular beaches in Delaware (such as Rehoboth...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

DNREC Set to Begin White Creek Dredging Project

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced that dredging is expected to begin just after the New Year on the main channel of White Creek and a short stretch of Assawoman Canal to improve navigability on the two waterways northwest of Bethany Beach in Sussex County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Industrial case maker relocating to Sussex County

CP Cases Inc. and designer and manufacturer of protective cases and racks for the defense industry and even rock bands, is moving to southern Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, MD, near the Delaware line to a 25,000-square-foot site in Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company will bring nine current employees to the Sussex County location and plans to create 16 new jobs there over the next three years.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Fate of the Black Eyed Susan Remains Undecided

SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Black Eyed Susan took up a good majority of a town council meeting in Snow Hill on Tuesday, December 13th. The boat has been a hot topic over the past several months and the council was expected to make a final decision. But, councilmember Regina...
SNOW HILL, MD
whatsupmag.com

Scenic Rivers Land Trust Acquires Five Conservation Easements from North County Land Trust

Land trust expands service area to cover northern Anne Arundel County, will now hold 76 conservation easements covering over 3,400 acres. (Annapolis, MD)—Scenic Rivers Land Trust has accepted five existing conservation easements, totaling 224 acres, from the Pasadena-based North County Land Trust (NCLT). With the transfer of these existing conservation easements, which represent NCLT’s total holdings, Scenic Rivers will expand their service area to include the Bodkin Creek and Patapsco River watersheds within northern Anne Arundel County. North County Land Trust will cease operations since its permanent conservation easements will now be watched over by another land trust.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Weaving Creativity

Textile arts, from quilting to knitting and many forms between, are a cultural and community pursuit with ancient roots, and imbedded in the Mid-Atlantic region. Textile arts have existed since humankind first discovered the transformation of wool from lambs or plant fibers into thread. Archeologists have found clothing fibers that predate the exodus from Africa, sewing needles from 60,000 years ago, and dyed flax fibers from a cave in the Republic of Georgia that date to 36,000 BC. Net gauges, spindle needles, and weaving sticks from 5,000 BC have been discovered in Western Europe. From Far East Asia, along the Silk Road, to Mesopotamia, the Levant, and Africa, the textile arts have defined entire periods of history. They undoubtedly can be used to characterize cultural movements and significant social trends.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Center for the Inland Bays hires new executive director

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has named a new executive director. Christophe Tulou is not new to Delaware. He’s dedicated his career to environmental and natural resources conservation - most recently serving as Democratic Senior Counsel and Policy Director for the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee under its chairman, Senator Tom Carper. He also was a cabinet secretary at DNREC under then Gov. Carper.
DELAWARE STATE
luxury-houses.net

Prioritizing Waterfront Views and Comfortable Living, This Turnkey Property Sales at $12.5M in Saint Michaels, MD

The Property in Saint Michaels is designed and built with unparalleled craftsmanship, as evidenced by the moldings, staircases, and woodwork throughout the residence, now available for sale. This home located at 7751 Rollyston Dr, Saint Michaels, Maryland; offering 9 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 13,617 square feet of living spaces. Call Doc Keane – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 202-944-5000) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Saint Michaels.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
Inside Nova

For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

Beaches Seafood outside Lewes has closed

Beaches Seafood Market on Route 1 outside Lewes has closed. The Beaches Seafood in Milton remains open. Located in what was the longtime home of Jimmy Lynn’s Seafood, Don and Lori Allan opened Beaches Seafood in October 2016. The Allans announced the closure of the Lewes market in late November on the business’ Facebook page.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Summer House in Rehoboth Beach has reopened

Following a three-month-long front-to-back renovation, Summer House in Rehoboth Beach has reopened. Local restaurateur Regan Derrickson purchased the 40-year-old business from Big Fish owner Eric Sugrue and former Rehoboth Mayor Paul Kuhns earlier this year. Derrickson owns Nalu locations in Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach. “We’re six days in and...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

