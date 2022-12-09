Textile arts, from quilting to knitting and many forms between, are a cultural and community pursuit with ancient roots, and imbedded in the Mid-Atlantic region. Textile arts have existed since humankind first discovered the transformation of wool from lambs or plant fibers into thread. Archeologists have found clothing fibers that predate the exodus from Africa, sewing needles from 60,000 years ago, and dyed flax fibers from a cave in the Republic of Georgia that date to 36,000 BC. Net gauges, spindle needles, and weaving sticks from 5,000 BC have been discovered in Western Europe. From Far East Asia, along the Silk Road, to Mesopotamia, the Levant, and Africa, the textile arts have defined entire periods of history. They undoubtedly can be used to characterize cultural movements and significant social trends.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO