FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBAL Radio
Anne Arundel Co. health director recommends masking up given uptick in flu and RSV cases
Emphasizing it is just a recommendation, Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman is urging residents to mask up in public places and around the immunocompromised or seniors. "Masks are really important," Kalyanaraman said. "They are a tool that helps not just to prevent the spread of COVID but...
whatsupmag.com
DNR Dedicates Hiking and Biking Loop to Late Public Servant
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park in honor of a former public servant and avid bicyclist, Steven L. Kreseski. A native and resident of Baltimore City, Kreseski served three years as chief of staff for...
whatsupmag.com
New Resilience Authority Executive Director Announced
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis announced the selection of Matt Fleming as the new Executive Director of the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. “Building communities that are resilient to the impacts of climate change is at the top of our...
whatsupmag.com
Luminis Health AAMC Named 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care
Annapolis, MD - Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is proud to welcome another bundle of joy, in the form of great news. U.S. News & World Report has named LHAAMC as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware sees second record month of overdose deaths in 2022
Delaware’s overdose crisis reached a new peak in November with a record 43 deaths, surpassing a previous high set in May of this year. 376 people have died of drug overdoses in Delaware in 2022 — 18 percent higher than in the same period in 2021, which saw 515 people die by the end of the year. Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Director Joanna Champney says historical overdose data gives her agency reason to worry that deaths may continue to trend upwards in the coming months.
Newborn baby hospitalized after contracting RSV, doctors warn of infection symptoms
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore family got the scare of a lifetime when their baby was admitted to the emergency room for RSV.First-time parents Lindsay Herbert and James Hamilton say they didn't know at first what was wrong with baby Magnolia because they didn't know what sign to look for.Fortunately, their pediatrician noticed during a checkup that their baby couldn't breathe."I was completely shocked," Herbert said.Magnolia was hospitalized with RSV at just 10 days old. She spent six days on oxygen in the emergency room."I had noticed the day before she had coughed a couple of times but I was a...
WBOC
Cambridge Police Issue Scam Alert
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has been experiencing some scammers. The scam has been sent in the mail as flyers. According to the Cambridge Police Department, the flyers are pretending to be the police department and asking homeowners to send checks in the mail to support Cambridge police.
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Government Technology
Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days
(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
4 inmates injured at Prince George's County Department of Corrections
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officials are investigating after four inmates were injured at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections (DOC) Monday. According to officials with the Department of Corrections, the inmates were injured during a fight involving six inmates just before 6:30 p.m. Their injuries ranged from "minor injuries" to puncture wounds.
umaryland.edu
University of Maryland School of Medicine Launches New Maryland Institute for Neuroscience Discovery (UM-MIND)
New Institute Will Leverage UMSOM’s Nationally Renowned Neuroscientists to Focus on Fundamental Discovery, Ultimately Improving Patient Care in Neurological Disorders. University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, has announced plans to launch a new neuroscience institute that will accelerate translational research of the brain by facilitating interaction between basic and clinical scientists and enhancing collaborative research across the UMSOM and University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) campus.
Wbaltv.com
40 kids, 40 officers, $100 gift card: Shop with a Cop for Christmas
HANOVER, Md. — The 20th annual Baltimore Police Department's "Shop with a Cop" event took place on Saturday. Forty children had breakfast with 40 officers, and they were given a $100 gift card to spend at the Walmart in Hanover. "There's no greater feeling. I mean, to see the...
WTOP
Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
Fire Marshals Investigating Deadly Blaze At Westminster Bike Shop That Killed Owner: Officials
Authorities say that one person was killed in Maryland when an early-morning fire broke out at a popular bike shop in Carroll County on Monday morning. Bradley White, 55, the owner of White’s Bicycles on West Main Street in Westminster was pronounced dead on Monday, Dec. 12, when a fire broke out at his business and spread to nearby apartments and other buildings, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Wbaltv.com
AACO police looking for several positions, offering signing bonus
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are looking for applicants for several positions on the force. Joining us with more on their recruitment efforts is Corporal Josh Dubroc as he talks about what positions they are looking for, as well as a signing bonus program going on now.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Park Heights farm to be featured on Maryland Public Television’s ‘Farm & Harvest’ episode Tuesday
A Baltimore City farm will be featured this week in an episode of Maryland Public Television’s “Maryland Farm & Harvest” series. The episode airing on Tuesday will highlight the Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm in northwest Baltimore. Richard Francis, also known as “Farmer Chippy,” and a group...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools pays back $350k for Augusta Fells 'ghost students', more expected
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Schools is being forced by the state to return hundreds of thousands of dollars paid by taxpayers to educate students who were not in school. In March 2021, Project Baltimore first broke the story exposing a scheme to change grades and inflate enrollment...
Wanted Convicted Felon Takes Police On Underground Pursuit In Frederick County, Officials Say
Authorities say that officers were taken on a wild trip through an underground labyrinth in Frederick County when a wanted suspect sought to make his great escape before being ultimately thwarted and apprehended. A spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that over the weekend, they...
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
