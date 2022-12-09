ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?

By Joe Nelson
 4 days ago

The storm from Thursday night exited Minnesota after dropping 3-10 inches of heavy, wet snow in far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and now attention turns to the much bigger system that will bring both severe weather and potential blizzard conditions to the heart of the U.S.

The highly-publicized storm is expected to bring impacts to Minnesota beginning Tuesday, perhaps lingering until finally pushing out of the region next Thursday/Friday.

"We are in the smack-dab-middle of the greatest area of uncertainty," says Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "We're going to get a lot of moisture, it's just a matter of what form will it fall in? Probably both rain and snow."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwEdN_0jdLaeQe00

Below are a variety of snow totals being predicted from six different models. It's pretty obvious that the storm track could keep the Twin Cities in the zone of mystery, but that will hopefully become more clear in the coming days.

The storm system is still over the Pacific Ocean, and models tend to get a better handle on things once the system reaches the U.S. coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRNJ6_0jdLaeQe00

"The best bet for the most likely area of snow is the Dakotas and then northern and western Minnesota. The Twin Cities, really right on the edge of this yellow blob I drew," said Sundgaard, whose map below show snow totals when all of the models are blended together to form averages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPbfY_0jdLaeQe00

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities notes that a more northern storm track, which is well-represented by the European model, would favor a "longer period of rain/ice for our region." Here are snow totals from the latest Euro model:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2092im_0jdLaeQe00

"Likewise," the NWS Twin Cities continued, "a more southerly track [from the American model] would keep colder air nearby making for a quicker transition to snow and likely much greater snowfall amounts." Here's the American model's snowfall output:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTyML_0jdLaeQe00

Check back for updates and watch Sundgaard's full breakdown in the video at the top of the story.

Related
Bring Me The News

Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota

The highly-publicized winter storm has arrived and it has already left a trail of ice in eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, and some big-time snow accumulations are expected as the low-pressure system slowly spins through the region through Saturday. Take a look at how the storm could evolve. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Snow arrives in Twin Cities, causing major problems on roads

After this week's major storm system started off with a day of rain in the Twin Cities, it transitioned to snow overnight and is making life difficult for morning commuters. There won't be much more snow in the metro area Wednesday – more in the northern areas of Minnesota – before the main course of snow dumps several more inches in the metro on Thursday and Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Roads worsening as rain changes to snow in Minnesota

Road conditions in greater Minnesota are rapidly worsening Tuesday night as rain and a wintry mix changes over to snow. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the State Patrol warned motorists in west-central Minnesota at 5:15 p.m. that troopers were responding to 12 separate crashes, including spinouts and jackknifed semis. "Rain/snow mix...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Winter storm is coming

The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
osceolacountydailynews.com

Ice Storm Leaves Some Damage In Its Wake

Northwest Iowa — Monday night’s ice storm did produce some damage in northwest Iowa. In addition to several accidents due to icy roads, there were some other reports sent to the National Weather Service.<!–more–> They report that there was a social media post with picture of a 6-inch branch down at Melvin. They also reported about a quarter of an inch of ice there.
LARCHWOOD, IA
Kearney Hub

Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxcountyradio.com

Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds

Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
IOWA STATE
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Winter storm begins Tuesday afternoon

The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm

WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary

This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa

Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
IOWA STATE
boreal.org

Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
DULUTH, MN
