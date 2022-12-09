ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, MN

Leland "Lee" F. Offner

Leland “Lee” F. Offner

Leland “Lee” F. Offner, age 92, of Hudson, WI passed away December 11, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He was born August 21, 1930 in Ladysmith, WI to Ben and Zoe (Crye) Offner. Lee was first united in marriage to Doreen Parkinson, and they had two children, Tab and Tracey. Lee was later remarried to Mary (Arneson Houle) Offner in 1973.
HUDSON, WI
William Olson

William Olson

Nov. 1, 1942 - Dec. 7, 2022. HUDSON, Wis. - William Olson, 80, Hudson, Wis., died Wednesday, Dec. 7, in his home. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Memorials are preferred to the church.
HUDSON, WI
J.J. Brusewitz

J.J. Brusewitz

J.J. Brusewitz, age 88, passed away on December 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 3, 1934, in Shawano, Wisconsin to Alfred and Selma Brusewitz. J.J. graduated from Bonduel High School in 1952. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn Brusewitz; parents,...
WOODBURY, MN
David Crosby

David Crosby

Feb. 13, 1953 - Dec. 7, 2022. NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - David Crosby, 69, New Richmond, Wis., died Wednesday, Dec. 7, in his home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
River Falls Journal

Donna shines in goal in Hudson’s 3-2 win over Fusion (18 photos)

The Hudson girls hockey team needed every one of goaltender Catt Donna’s 54 saves Tuesday night against the St. Croix Valley Fusion. Donna stopped all 34 shots she faced in the first two periods and held the Fusion scoreless until the final five minutes. By then the Raiders had built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 win.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

PPCS employees support gift-giving programs

In this season of giving, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services (PPCS) and its employees are working to make this Christmas a little merrier for families in Pierce and Pepin Counties. In November, participating employees collected donations for the Durand Improvement Group’s holiday stocking program for its annual Dazzle Days. Donations...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

Strength academy; personal fitness gym opens

Nick Byom has always been involved with personal fitness. He has owned personal fitness businesses in Denver, Colorado and Scottsdale, Arizona. Now he will begin his next business; Strength Academy in River Falls. Located at 661 N. Main St., Strength Academy is a personal fitness gym. The philosophy for the...
RIVER FALLS, WI

