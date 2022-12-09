Feb. 13, 1953 - Dec. 7, 2022. NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - David Crosby, 69, New Richmond, Wis., died Wednesday, Dec. 7, in his home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

NEW RICHMOND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO