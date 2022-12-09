Read full article on original website
WCVB
Gov. Baker 'disappointed' with Biden administration as Mass. pushes forward with migrant response
BOSTON — With his term in office coming to an end but a migrant crisis that seems far from resolution, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed frustration on Tuesday. Baker said he was "really disappointed" to have not received a response after asking the Biden Administration to grant permission for the migrants to work while they wait for their asylum applications to be processed.
AG Maura Healey joins coalition defending workers’ rights before Supreme Court
Massachusetts joined a 16-state coalition of attorneys general who filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court of the United States that argues an ongoing case could impact workers’ right to strike and organize, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday. In Glacier Northwest Inc v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters...
Proposal creating a commission to study reparations in Boston before City Council
Boston city councilors are scheduled to consider Wednesday a proposal establishing a commission to study reparations and author a report with specific ideas to address historical inequalities. Councilors Julia Mejia and Tania Fernandes Anderson sponsored the ordinance, and argued in the proposal that Boston must reconcile with its history of...
Massachusetts to distribute 3.5M at-home COVID tests
Millions of free COVID-19 tests will soon be available to residents across Massachusetts, state officials announced Tuesday.
Recreational cannabis prices in Mass. plummet as dispensary owners weigh future
"We have no idea where the bottom is going to be." Recreational cannabis has never been cheaper in Massachusetts than it was this year. Prices have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run.
Massachusetts to issue free at-home COVID-19 tests, PPE
The state is helping residents prepare for an increase in COVID-19 cases by providing at-home tests and personal protective equipment (PPE).
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are the new CT laws going into effect Jan. 1: From cannabis to salary increases
When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, ringing in the start of the new year, more than a dozen new laws will take effect in Connecticut from the erasure of thousands of cannabis convictions to a new highway use tax on heavy trucks and pay raises for state lawmakers.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
WCVB
Massachusetts becomes first legal pot state to add AAA's cannabis curriculum to driver's ed
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Starting next year, Massachusetts will become the first state in the nation with legal recreational marijuana to add lessons about cannabis impairment to driver's education programs, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced. The new curriculum, "Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving," was created...
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023
Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.
WCVB
Wrongfully convicted Massachusetts man wins another legal victory over lawyers' fees
BOSTON — A judge ruled Monday that the state will have to pay the legal bills of Fred Weichel, wrongfully convicted in a mob-related murder, totaling more than $1 million. The decision means Weichel can collect the full $1 million award that stemmed from his civil trial in October.
These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane
No matter where you are throughout the United States, every state is going to have some laws that differ from the norm. Some might stray a little from others, but there are definitely some laws in each state that are on the fringe of complete insanity. It seems that unfortunately Massachusetts has several of those.
liveboston617.org
Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments
Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
WBUR
Worcester's new true crime podcast, and a course at Harvard Divinity School about forgiveness
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 13. Yazmin Amer is our host. A new podcast called "Unsolved: Worcester" is taking a look at some of that city's unsolved murders and missing persons cases. We talk about the project, and about the psychology and ethics of true crime. There...
Human rights commissioner in MA quits after mocking God, blasting 'trash' Christians amid Christmas tree spat
A member of the Human Rights Commission in Dedham, Massachusetts, resigned after making a vitriolic post on Facebook against God and Christians amid a spat over a Christmas tree.
WCVB
Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?
Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
Massachusetts father and son guilty in $20M lottery scheme, tax fraud
A father and his son have been found guilty in federal court Friday in connection to a scheme where they cashed winning Massachusetts state lottery tickets on behalf of ticket holders to avoid taxes.
Turkish national who illegally shared US military blueprints to be sentenced
A former Cambridge man who pleaded guilty to using a Massachusetts-based front company to illegally share details of equipment destined for the United States military with people in Turkey is scheduled to be sentenced in a federal court in Boston Wednesday afternoon. Arif Ugur, a Turkish national, was convicted of...
