Massachusetts State

WCVB

Gov. Baker 'disappointed' with Biden administration as Mass. pushes forward with migrant response

BOSTON — With his term in office coming to an end but a migrant crisis that seems far from resolution, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed frustration on Tuesday. Baker said he was "really disappointed" to have not received a response after asking the Biden Administration to grant permission for the migrants to work while they wait for their asylum applications to be processed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Recreational cannabis prices in Mass. plummet as dispensary owners weigh future

"We have no idea where the bottom is going to be." Recreational cannabis has never been cheaper in Massachusetts than it was this year. Prices have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023

Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane

No matter where you are throughout the United States, every state is going to have some laws that differ from the norm. Some might stray a little from others, but there are definitely some laws in each state that are on the fringe of complete insanity. It seems that unfortunately Massachusetts has several of those.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
liveboston617.org

Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments

Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?

Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
