"We have no idea where the bottom is going to be." Recreational cannabis has never been cheaper in Massachusetts than it was this year. Prices have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO