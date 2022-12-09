Read full article on original website
Number of Sports Teams For Sale Grows As Prices Soar
Anyone currently looking to own a professional sports team has plenty of options available. At least 10 pro teams are exploring sales, including MLB’s Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels, the Premier League’s Liverpool FC, and the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. Several other teams are on the market...
Amazon May Be Mulling Manchester United Bid
Amazon could be considering its most stunning sports move yet. The company has reportedly been mooted as a potential buyer for Premier League club Manchester United, a merger that would bring together a massive company with a growing presence in sports media and one of the most valuable soccer teams in the world.
Golden Knights Owner Buys Premier League Team
The owner of an NHL franchise has completed the purchase of a European soccer club. Vegas Golden Knights owner Billy Foley and a consortium of investors have finalized their acquisition of Premier League club AFC Bournemouth in a deal worth $150.7 million. In September, Bournemouth hired California-based investment bank and...
Emerging Women’s Super League Could Seek $123M in Funding
The Women’s Super League’s interest in outside investment has reignited as it draws record attendance figures. The WSL board is close to reengaging investment bank Rothschild to look at investor interest in the league’s commercial rights, according to Sky Sports — and could seek up to around $123.8 million in outside funding.
France’s Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano out for World Cup clash vs. Morocco due to illness
France will be without Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano in its starting 11 against Morocco on Wednesday in its 2022 World Cup semifinal after both players contracted the flu in the game’s leadup. Ibrahima Konaté and Youssouf Fofana will start in their place, with Rabiot staying at the team’s base camp instead of coming to the match. “They had played the other games, Didier [Deschamps] felt the balance was right with them,” assistant coach Guy Stéphan said, per beIN Sport. “Youssouf and Ibou are in a slightly different register, but we have full faith in them.” The French staff reportedly believes that the players picked up the flu from England’s players, per beIN Sport. It’s not known whether the players have been tested for COVID-19. French journalists were reportedly asked to wear masks in the mixed zone after the quarterfinal at the request of England. Even without two regular starters, France still comes in as a heavy favorite against Morocco, which pulled off two straight upsets against Portugal and Spain to make it to the semifinals and is the first African side to do so. The winner will face Argentina in Sunday’s final at 10 a.m. ET.
Soccer-'We want answers' - family of security guard who died at WC stadium
NAIROBI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The family of a security guard who died while on duty at the World Cup's Lusail Stadium in Qatar are seeking answers and hope to receive help to return the body of the 24-year-old to his homeland, Kenya, they said on Wednesday.
Fanatics Valuation Jumps To $31B After $700M Raise
Fanatics is loading up on cash with an eye toward expansion. The digital sports platform and retail heavyweight raised around $700 million in common stock, bringing its valuation to $31 billion, sources close to the matter confirmed to Front Office Sports. The round was led by new Fanatics investor Clearlake...
Morocco Giving Away Tickets for World Cup Match
UPDATE (12/14): Royal Air Maroc has announced that it is cancelling all of its scheduled flights to Doha on Wednesday, citing a decision by the Qatari authorities. RAM said it will refund all tickets and apologize to affected customers. The Moroccan national airline did fly seven flights on Tuesday. Morocco...
USWNT Star Carli Lloyd Takes on Gender Pay Gap
The 2022 World Cup represented a step forward for both the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Soccer Teams. While the men returned to the global tournament after missing it in 2018, the women’s team saw big returns on an equal pay settlement agreed to in February with the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Sports Media Rights Could Surpass $60B Globally By 2024
Media rights for live sports are more valuable than ever. Their global value has reached $55 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass the $60 billion mark in the next two years. Live sports have become a valuable commodity thanks to expensive contracts with major networks and streaming services,...
