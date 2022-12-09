ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water

The San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts signing has led some to believe that Fernando Tatis Jr could be available on the trade market. The New York Yankees were rumored to be interested in the star shortstop. However, those rumors were recently shutdown by Dan Federico. “I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely […] The post Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa’s 13-year, $350 million Giants deal sparks wild Twitter reactions

The San Francisco Giants have officially landed a big fish in free agency after signing Carlos Correa. However, while a lot of fans are excited about the addition, some couldn’t help but express concerns about the move. Correa is undoubtedly one of the best shortstops in all of baseball, so it’s not a surprise why […] The post Carlos Correa’s 13-year, $350 million Giants deal sparks wild Twitter reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Mets’ stance on pursuing power hitter in MLB free agency, revealed

The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Grading Carlos Correa’s 13-year, $350 million blockbuster Giants contract in free agency

The MLB offseason has been moving at a fast and furious pace this year. Top players are coming off the board early and often, and big deals are constantly being handed out. As a result, we saw the top remaining free agent on the board in Carlos Correa come off the board late on Tuesday night when he signed a massive 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good. Initial tests on Murray’s injury indicated a torn ACL, and his MRI Tuesday confirmed just that, per Ian Rapoport. […] The post Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Twins’ final Carlos Correa offer before pivoting to Dansby Swanson

The Minnesota Twins weren’t able to keep Carlos Correa this offseason, but it wasn’t for their lack of effort. They made a giant bid to re-sign the shortstop, though it wasn’t enough to top what the San Francisco Giants offered him. San Francisco handed Correa a 13-year deal worth $350 million. On the other hand, […] The post RUMOR: Twins’ final Carlos Correa offer before pivoting to Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Ex-Yankees pitcher eyed as backup if Carlos Rodon chase falls short

Following the departure of starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, the Yankees are still looking to plug a huge gap in their rotation. After all, Taillon logged 177.1 innings for New York, the second-most in the team behind only ace Gerrit Cole. While Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino (returning from a severe injury) are still in […] The post Ex-Yankees pitcher eyed as backup if Carlos Rodon chase falls short appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

The role Michael Kay’s son played in keeping Aaron Judge with Yankees

Aaron Judge remains with the New York Yankees after signing a mammoth nine-year, $360 million contract. Every New York fan wanted to Judge to stay and one fan may have actually helped sway the superstar outfielder: Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay’s son, Charlie. According to Buster Olney of ESPN, Charlie Kay told his father in the middle […] The post The role Michael Kay’s son played in keeping Aaron Judge with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Braves make Sean Murphy, William Contreras trade in blockbuster 3-team deal with A’s, Brewers

The Atlanta Braves made a huge splash in the offseason, acquiring veteran catcher Sean Murphy in a blockbuster trade with the Oakland Athletics. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news of the trade. Passan indicates that Murphy will be joining the Braves, while William Contreras is on the move to the Milwaukee […] The post Braves make Sean Murphy, William Contreras trade in blockbuster 3-team deal with A’s, Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Julio Urias wins impressive award for second consecutive season

Julio Urias was recently named the winner of the Warren Spahn Award for the second consecutive year, per Jacob Unruh. The award, named after MLB left-handed Hall of Fame pitcher Warren Spahn, is given to the best left-handed pitcher each season. Other stars who’ve previously won the award include Randy Johnson and Urias’ Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go

William Contreras was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a three-team deal involving Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, who headed to Atlanta in the deal. Contreras evidently wasn’t too thrilled by the news that he would be leaving the Braves, judging by the tweet he sent out on Monday […] The post William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Braves reveal Sean Murphy-Travis d’Arnaud plan after trade

The Atlanta Braves’ immense catching depth has been a subject of discussion amid their Sean Murphy deal with the Oakland Athletics. Although they sent William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the trade, Atlanta still has a talented catcher in Travis d’Arnaud on the roster. Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos revealed the plan for Murphy and d’Arnaud in 2023, per David O’Brien.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray ACL injury brings questions for 2023 season

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL against the Patriots in Week 14. As he looks to recover from his brutal injury, there have been some doubts as to whether Murray will be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season.
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Colt McCoy speaks out on devastating Kyler Murray injury

Things went from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football as quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL while trying to rush for a first down. It just caps off what’s been a brutal season for Kliff Kingsbury’s squad, ultimately losing to the New England Patriots and dropping to 4-9 on the season.
ClutchPoints

Athletics asking price from Guardians in Sean Murphy trade, revealed

While the Cleveland Guardians had shown interest in Sean Murphy, the Oakland Athletics decided to deal their star catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves. Now, there appears to be some clarity on what Cleveland would’ve had to give up to acquire Murphy themselves. Bally Sports in-game reporter Andre Knott spoke about the Guardians efforts […] The post Athletics asking price from Guardians in Sean Murphy trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

NFL Twitter reacts to crushing Kyler Murray season-ending injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. It’s a huge setback for the Cardinals in a season that was already full of disappointments even before Murray went down with a non-contact knee injury in Monday’s loss to the New England Patriots at home.
ClutchPoints

Minnesota agrees to terms with Christian Vasquez as free agency rolls on

The Minnesota Twins have signed catcher Christian Vasquez on a three-year deal. The two-time World Series champion Vasquez will look to build on his impressive career resume at backstop for the Twins. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report that Vasquez had signed with the Twins. Ken Rosenthal of The […] The post Minnesota agrees to terms with Christian Vasquez as free agency rolls on appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

