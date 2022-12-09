Howard Center offers a variety of resources to stay sober in Chittenden, Franklin counties

Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
White River Junction VA hosting events to inform veterans of PACT Act benefits
HARTFORD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting events around the state to inform veterans of their benefits through the national hospital system. This week, the VA White River Junction Health Care System is hosting events discussing the PACT Act that was signed into law this summer.
A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73
Raap’s family said his death Monday night followed a long-term illness. The Vermont entrepreneur and environmentalist founded Gardener’s Supply Company and established Burlington’s Intervale Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73.
WCAX
Couple aims to share Scandinavian sauna experience with Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We may be thousands of miles away from Scandinavia but one Burlington couple is working to bring Nordic health benefits to Vermont’s doorstep. “We really have the belief that wellness and nature go hand in hand. We kind of see ourselves as the glamping version of spa,” said Nicole Sweeney of Savu Sauna.
NECN
Effort Underway to Recast ‘Beetlejuice' Building as Community Center
New life is coming to an old building in Vermont’s Orange County, which made a cameo appearance in the cult classic movie “Beetlejuice.”. “I envision this space being the main hub for any community events,” said Kendall Gendron, as she showed NECN & NBC10 Boston the schoolhouse and Masonic lodge in East Corinth which she plans to transform into a space for community events and special programming.
whdh.com
Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
bhsregister.com
BREAKING NEWS: Principal Lauren McBride announces resignation
Tuesday, December 13, Lauren McBride publicly announced her upcoming resignation as principal of Burlington High School. The news was revealed this evening in an email from Superintendent Tom Flanagan. “While I am saddened by this news, I understand that she has been presented with an opportunity that she feels she...
mychamplainvalley.com
Officials celebrate opening of affordable housing units in Plattsburgh
Officials in Plattsburgh are attempting to address the housing crisis that continues to affect people all over the country, and the Northwoods housing development is finally complete after several years in the making. “I am absolutely thrilled the Northwoods project has finally reached the stage of completion, it addresses one...
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
mynbc5.com
"This isn't going to make us quit;" Outpour of support following Grand Isle barn fire
GRAND ISLE, Vt. — A barn owned and operated by Savage View Farm and the Bullis Family, located off of Griswold Road, is a total loss. Flames brought its tin roof down, causing the entire barn to collapse. It was a neighbor who noticed the fire around 6 p.m....
WCAX
Amid surge in sickness, NY mandates masks for visitors to health care facilities
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many hospitals in New York are once again requiring masks to walk in the door. The new state guidance going into effect at hospitals on Monday, Dec. 12, requires all adults entering any New York health care facility to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit. Children age 2 and older who can medically tolerate a mask are also required to wear one while visiting.
City Council vote kills charter change effort to regulate heating systems in South Burlington
Planning Commissioner Michael Mittag said he sees the vote as “a major obstacle” in the region’s efforts to step up on climate change. Read the story on VTDigger here: City Council vote kills charter change effort to regulate heating systems in South Burlington.
Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction
Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction
The company has not revealed how many people in Vermont are losing their jobs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction.
In Its Newly Expanded Burlington Space, Café Dim Sum Has Added Hot Pot
Sam Lai does a lot of explaining these days. During dinner service, the chef checks in on most tables at Café Dim Sum, the recently expanded Burlington restaurant he co-owns with his wife, Li Rong Lin. His aim is to help guests navigate the eatery's new evening offering. As...
Marble Valley inmate dies at Rutland hospital
Jack Martin, 49, of Windsor died Sunday at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
miltonindependent.com
Community dialogue on Milton’s draft diversity, equity and inclusion policy highlights a divide; policy committee set to consider changes
The Milton Town School District’s diversity, equity and inclusion policy community discussion began contentiously. Over 100 people gathered in the Milton High School library on Tuesday, Dec. 6, following a community dinner, for a night of reviewing the district's drafted DEI policy, which encompasses a variety of different initiatives, rules and guiding principles as they relate to DEI.
Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line
The project will help increase the state’s capacity for transmitting renewable energy throughout New England once it’s produced here and in Quebec, officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line.
Northern Stage names new leader
The nonprofit theater company, which announced Jason Smoller’s appointment as the next leader of the business side of its operations, has played a role in White River Junction’s revitalization. Read the story on VTDigger here: Northern Stage names new leader.
WCAX
Morristown cracks down on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown is the latest Vermont community to tackle the housing crisis by cracking down on short-term rentals. The housing crisis in Lamoille County is no secret to residents or officials. “Housing in Morrisville is incredibly scarce. It’s been that way for a handful of years now,”...
Corrections department reports death of a Windsor man incarcerated in Rutland
Jack Martin, 49, died Sunday afternoon at Rutland Regional Medical Center, according to corrections officials. He is the ninth person this year to die in state custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: Corrections department reports death of a Windsor man incarcerated in Rutland.
