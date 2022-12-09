Read full article on original website
10 best Hallmark Christmas movies
Our picks for the best Hallmark Christmas movies include three starring Lacey Chabert.
Here’s How to Watch Hallmark Channel For Free Now That It’s Christmas Movie Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season for cheesy Christmas movies. If you love holiday films as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Hallmark Channel online for free to see the cheesy Christmas movies everyone will be talking about this season. Hallmark Channel launched in 1992 as a television network targeted toward families with a mix of original movies and TV shows mostly in the romance genre, as well as other acquired lifestyle programs. As of 2015, Hallmark Channel...
A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them
All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
"Must Love Christmas" airs on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, Dec. 11
Mark Amato, who has created a dozen holiday-themed films, including last season's CBS Original movie "A Christmas Proposal," as well as "A Kiss Before Christmas," is writing "Must Love Christmas." "The Equalizer"'s Liza Lapira stars in the film as a renowned romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books who finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine. "Must Love Christmas" Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m. on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.Read more about additional CBS holiday films here.
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)
What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
Add these 7 Christmas movies to your holiday watchlist
Here are some Christmas movies, new and old, to get you in the spirit ahead of December 25.
‘George and Tammy’: George Jones, Tammy Wynette Series Premiere Hauls In Major Viewership
The new series based on the relationship between George Jones and Tammy Wynette had the highest-ever ratings for a Showtime network debut. George & Tammy, starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, was watched by 3.3 million people on Sunday, Deadline reports. The new show premiered across Showtime, Paramount Network, and CMT. The music drama was initially created for Spectrum Originals, with a second chance to air on Paramount Network and Paramount+. However, after Spectrum decided to discontinue airing the original series, Showtime picked up the show.
Most watched Christmas movies of all time
These are the most watched Christmas movies according to screencrush.com but our anchors came up with their own rankings. What are your favorite Christmas movies?
Where To Stream Christmas Classic Movies: From ‘The Grinch’ To ‘Rudolph’ To Elf’
Holiday nostalgia season is upon us and there’s no better way to comfort your inner child, or entertain your actual child, than with these Christmas classic movies. Though some have been snatched up by exclusive streaming services, there are plenty of classic Christmas movies to fill the long winter days. There’s a classic in here for every age in your family, be it your cranky toddler, cranky teen, or cranky spouse, and these warm and fuzzies are sure to brighten your family’s mood like the fragrant evergreen tree in your living room.
Jonathan Bennett Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of His New Hallmark Christmas Movie, 'The Holiday Sitter'
Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett stars in and executive produced The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first LGBTQ+-led Christmas movie. In the film, he plays Sam, a workaholic bachelor tasked with babysitting his niece and nephew around the holidays. Thankfully, he gets some help from a handsome neighbor, Jason, played by George Krissa (right). "Making the Yuletide gay, one pancake at a time," Bennett says of this behind the scenes snap.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' alum, dead at 40
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alum Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28
Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.
Who will win ‘The Voice’ season 22? How to watch tonight (12/13/22), free live stream, time, channel
The last five contestants each performed two songs last night in an attempt to win America’s vote to be named “The Voice.”. The results of the overnight voting will be revealed during the finale of season 22 of “The Voice” on NBC starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Paul Greene aka the "King of Christmas" Talks Hardest Part of Filming Holiday Movies (EXCLUSIVE)
Yes, it's officially that time of year. The holiday season is here, which means people everywhere are sipping hot cocoa and binge-watching their all-time favorite Christmas movies. And while enjoying your holiday-themed rom-com by the fire, fans may recognize one familiar face on the TV screen — actor, Paul Greene.
Here are the best Netflix Christmas movies to stream this holiday season
From old classics to new original films, there are plenty of Christmas movies to binge-watch. Netflix Christmas movies are becoming more and more of a tradition for people who love to binge-watch holiday films. Indeed, the streaming service has a ton of original and exclusive Christmas movies to stream, and more are being added for the 2022 season. But which of the Netflix Christmas movies are the best? We will pick our favorites to watch, which also include some non-Netflix exclusive classic films as well. You can sign up for the service at the link below:
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
The best Liev Schreiber movies and TV shows, ranked
Liev Schreiber has gained a reputation as one of the most convincing actors of his generation. While many of his roles dwell in some sort of seriousness, the actor has shown off his versatility in a number of projects. Besides becoming an acclaimed film and television star, Schreiber has earned much success on the Broadway stage and is a Tony Award-winning performer.
Golden Globes: Here’s How Many TV Series and Films Were Eligible for the Awards in 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)
Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of content to catch up on this winter awards season? That’s because you’re not wrong, there is a ton to sift through. As the Golden Globes prepares to reveal their nominations on Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has put together a final tally of TV series and motion pictures that were eligible for awards consideration this year — and Variety has those numbers. According to the HFPA, there were 211 series eligible for best TV drama in 2022, and 127 series in the running for best musical or comedy. In the race for limited...
