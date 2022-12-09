ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Peyton Manning: Bill Belichick tried using a long snapper to get Pamela Anderson to show up at the Pro Bowl

Peyton Manning provided another reminder that Bill Belichick isn’t always the stick in the mud he’s made out to be when talking to the media. The former quarterback told a wild story about Belichick on ESPN’s Manning Cast, the alternate broadcast for the New England Patriots’ game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. During a segment with Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Manning recounted some stories from when he shared a locker room with Belichick at the Pro Bowl at the end of the 2006 season.
Patriots fan sues his idol Tom Brady after investing $30K in FTX

A lifelong New England Patriots fan who idolized Tom Brady invested nearly his entire live savings in FTX after the future Hall of Fame quarterback touted the crypto exchange in commercials, according to a lawsuit. Michael Livieratos, a 56-year-old legal clerk from Connecticut, moving $30,000 in crypto in the now-bankrupt firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, who was indicted on fraud charges this week. “As a New England Patriots fan my entire life, you can imagine the influence that Tom Brady would have,” Livieratos told The Washington Post. Livieratos hired Florida-based attorney Adam Moskowitz, who filed a lawsuit in Miami federal court last...
Patriots QB Mac Jones makes no apologies for outbursts: ‘I like to show my passion’

TUSCON, Ariz. — Mac Jones hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind over the past month. In back-to-back games, national television cameras have caught Jones cursing during outbursts following play. The quarterback was yelling that “the quick game sucks” in New England’s loss against the Bills, and had a pair of third quarter blow ups on Monday night in Arizona.
Patriots elevate Jamie Collins and this promising linebacker to active roster

The Patriots are turning to two linebackers – a former Pro Bowler and a young prospect – to try and help keep Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in check. Prior to the Patriots Monday night matchup with the Cardinals, the team elevated veteran Jamie Collins and Cameron McGrone to the game-day roster. This marks the second time Collins has been elevated from the practice squad this season.
Buccaneers vs. 49ers: How to watch the game for free

Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles. When Purdy makes his first career start on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and Brady will have the same title as starting quarterbacks. Purdy will be the seventh quarterback to make his first career NFL start against Brady, joining Luke McCown, Matt Flynn, Tyler Palko, Jake Locker, EJ Manuel and Luke Falk. All six of those QBs lost so Purdy will try to become the first to beat Brady.
