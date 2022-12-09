Read full article on original website
Peyton Manning: Bill Belichick tried using a long snapper to get Pamela Anderson to show up at the Pro Bowl
Peyton Manning provided another reminder that Bill Belichick isn’t always the stick in the mud he’s made out to be when talking to the media. The former quarterback told a wild story about Belichick on ESPN’s Manning Cast, the alternate broadcast for the New England Patriots’ game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. During a segment with Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Manning recounted some stories from when he shared a locker room with Belichick at the Pro Bowl at the end of the 2006 season.
Patriots fan sues his idol Tom Brady after investing $30K in FTX
A lifelong New England Patriots fan who idolized Tom Brady invested nearly his entire live savings in FTX after the future Hall of Fame quarterback touted the crypto exchange in commercials, according to a lawsuit. Michael Livieratos, a 56-year-old legal clerk from Connecticut, moving $30,000 in crypto in the now-bankrupt firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, who was indicted on fraud charges this week. “As a New England Patriots fan my entire life, you can imagine the influence that Tom Brady would have,” Livieratos told The Washington Post. Livieratos hired Florida-based attorney Adam Moskowitz, who filed a lawsuit in Miami federal court last...
After learning from Von Miller, Patriots’ Josh Uche has started to resemble his idol
FOXBOROUGH – There was the trip out to Las Vegas. Then there was the trip to Miami. Each moment was important for Josh Uche. He listened, observed and learned from one of the NFL’s greats. They say never meet your heroes. Uche is certainly glad he did. This...
Kyler Murray injury: Patriots’ Bill Belichick, Matt Judon hope QB ‘is O.K.’
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was glad to get a much-needed win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he was disappointed to see Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray leave the game injured. On the game’s third play from scrimmage, Murray was scrambling on first and 10 from the Cardinals’ 31. There were no...
Tom Brady wouldn’t shower after blowout loss to hometown 49ers (report)
“Stench of defeat” is usually just a metaphor, but not for Tom Brady. After getting blown out by Brock Purdy and his hometown 49ers, 35-7, Brady opted not to shower ahead of his cross-country flight back to Tampa Bay, according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver. “Some...
Patriots QB Mac Jones makes no apologies for outbursts: ‘I like to show my passion’
TUSCON, Ariz. — Mac Jones hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind over the past month. In back-to-back games, national television cameras have caught Jones cursing during outbursts following play. The quarterback was yelling that “the quick game sucks” in New England’s loss against the Bills, and had a pair of third quarter blow ups on Monday night in Arizona.
Patriots pass protection stats: Poor tackle play continues to hurt Mac Jones
More specifically, they need help on their offensive line. Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals was a great example of how statistics can be misleading. The box score said that Mac Jones was sacked once and hit once on this night. The box score didn’t tell the entire story. It wasn’t close.
WEEI shakeup has Lou Merloni out, Christian Fauria to midday (report)
WEEI is shaking up its lineup heading into the new year. Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini according to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn. Merloni, the former Red Sox infielder from Framingham, is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11...
NFL is reviewing the handling of Patriots DeVante Parker’s concussion
DeVante Parker needed help. That was clear right after the Patriots wide receiver caught a 10-yard pass at 4:19 of the first quarter. After being hit by Arizona defensive back Antonio Hamilton, Parker struggled to stand up and looked wobbly on his feet. At that moment, there were clear signs of head trauma.
Patriots elevate Jamie Collins and this promising linebacker to active roster
The Patriots are turning to two linebackers – a former Pro Bowler and a young prospect – to try and help keep Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in check. Prior to the Patriots Monday night matchup with the Cardinals, the team elevated veteran Jamie Collins and Cameron McGrone to the game-day roster. This marks the second time Collins has been elevated from the practice squad this season.
What they’re saying about Patriots’ injury-plagued win over Cardinals
The New England Patriots made it out of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a winning record currently intact. The same cannot be said for many players who played in the game. The game was an injury-filled affair, with Cardinals star quarterback being carted off the...
Patriots playoff chances: How Week 14 results impacted AFC postseason picture
With a little help from Sunday’s results and tie-breakers, if the Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, they’ll be on the good side of the AFC Playoff bubble. Seven teams make the playoffs in each conference. The top seed gets a bye. The division winners...
Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles. When Purdy makes his first career start on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and Brady will have the same title as starting quarterbacks. Purdy will be the seventh quarterback to make his first career NFL start against Brady, joining Luke McCown, Matt Flynn, Tyler Palko, Jake Locker, EJ Manuel and Luke Falk. All six of those QBs lost so Purdy will try to become the first to beat Brady.
