411mania.com
Update On William Regal’s New Job In WWE
As previously reported, William Regal will leave AEW at the end of the year and is expected to start with WWE again next month. Specifically, he will be back in the company in the first week of January. PWInsider reports that Regal has officially come to terms on his new...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.12.22 – Austin Theory Talks US Title Match with Seth Rollins, and More!
-RAW ended with Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley. Interesting! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the huge news of Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce. -Other headlines: Seth Rollins is the new #1...
411mania.com
More Details on WWE’s Former Global Head of TV Production Joining AEW
– As previously reported, former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, Michael Mansury has joined AEW as the company’s new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer of Global TV Production. Meltzer had more details on Mansury’s WWE exit and joining AEW on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
411mania.com
William Regal Compares Rey Mysterio and Orange Cassidy, What Makes Them Great Babyfaces
On his final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal talked about the first time he saw Rey Mysterio; why Orange Cassidy and Rey are similar and why he loves working with people like them. You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:. On Orange Cassidy being...
411mania.com
FTR’s Dax Harwood Shows Off Knots in His Forehead From ROH Final Battle Match
– As noted, The Briscoes won a bloody dog collar match against FTR to recapture the ROH Tag Team Championships last night at ROH Final Battle 2022. Dax Harwood shared photo on Twitter, revealed the knots in his forehead he received as a result in the match. Dax Harwood wrote...
411mania.com
WWE Staff & Talent Reportedly Hopeful Vince McMahon Doesn’t Come Back
A report today suggested Vince McMahon plans on trying to return to WWE, but a new report says several within the company are hopeful it doesn’t happen. As reported earlier, McMahon is facing legal actions from former referee Rita Chatteron, who has claimed that McMahon sexually assaulted her in 1986, as well as a former spa manager he allegedly assaulted in 2011. Amid the Wall Street Journal’s report in the situation was a claim that McMahon wants to come back to the company and believes he received bad advice from those close to him to step down.
411mania.com
Ethan Page Comments On Re-signing To AEW And Future Plans
In a recent interview with Fightful Select, Ethan Page confirmed he thought his choice to re-sign with AEW at an early stage in his original contract was the best plan. According to the interview, Page has experiemented both with producing and agenting, also explored the concept of trying commentary work. While he intends to stay in the ring for some time, he commented that he wants to be as prepared as possible for life after leaving active wrestling. Although things have concluded satisfactorily, Page explained that his free agent period during the pandemic was unnerving.
411mania.com
Kylie Rae Works WWE Main Event Tapings
AEW and Impact alumnus Kylie Rae worked the WWE Main Event tapings on Monday night. Fightful Select reports that Rae, who was at the WWE Performance Center for a tryout last week, worked a match on tonight’s Main Event taping against Dana Brooke under the name of Briana Ray.
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Down Following Latest WSJ Story on Vince McMahon, Johnny Gargano Shares Whiteboard With Ideas on How to Spend The Miz’s Money
– Following The Wall Street Journal releasing a report with new sexual assault allegations on Vince McMahon, WWE has seen its stock price drop by 1.5 percent today. The report also stated that both victims, former WWE referee Rita Chatteron and a former California spa employee, have sent letters demanding legal damages to McMahon’s representatives.
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Scrapped Plans for Broken Matt Hardy World Title Run in TNA
– During a recent Ask Hardy Anything edition of his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed some scrapped plans in TNA that would’ve seen Broken Matt Hardy become World Heavyweight Champion and what would’ve happened if Hardy had stayed in TNA and not gone back to WWE in 2017. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
411mania.com
Valerie Loureda Shares Details On Her Lola Vice Name Change For WWE
Valerie Loureda took some time to explain the process for choosing her ring name in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald (via Fightful). Loureda used her former name during her time as an MMA fighter and stated she feels the change to Lola Vice signifies her new path. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
Denise Salcedo On Being Part of NXT Deadline Pre-Show, If She Was Told What To Say
Denise Salcedo was part of the kickoff show for NXT Deadline, and she recently discussed the experience. Salcedo spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On how her appearance on the pre-show happened: “Yeah, so this was nuts for me,...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Files Trademark Hinting at King of the Ring Return
– WWWE has reportedly filed for a trademark hinting at a dual King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring event. According to PWInsider, WWE filed for a trademark with the USPTO on December 8 for the term, “WWE King and Queen of the Ring.” The trademark filing was under goods and services with the following description:
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says Seth Rollins Has Heat With Him, Thinks He’s Better Than Rollins
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Ric Flair revealed that Seth Rollins has issues with him because he challenged WWE’s use of ‘The Man’ for Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch. However he said he’s not mad at Rollins and called his matches with Cody Rhodes “two of the best matches of the year.”
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE May Do More ‘Only At Live Event’ Matches Like Jamie Noble’s Return, WWE Superstars Including Cody Rhodes In Los Angeles, WWE Pleased With Sol Ruca’s Finisher
– Fightful Select reports WWE may be planning to have more matches at live events that can’t be seen on television. This happened last night as Jamie Noble wrestled his retirement match at a live event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to defeat the Bloodline.
411mania.com
Bruce Prichard On RVD’s Push To The Main Event In 2002, If HHH & HBK Disliked RVD
On a recent edition of Something To Wrestling, Bruce Prichard talked about the dream match, or lack thereof, between Shawn Michaels and Rob Van Dam. The demise of Shock TV and attempt to get Steve Austin return. Some highlights are below. On Vince McMahon declaring shock TV dead: “Shock TV...
411mania.com
James Gunn Says Superman Is ‘A Huge Priority’ For DC Studios, Denies He Doesn’t Like Henry Cavill
James Gunn says that Superman is a major priority as he and Peter Safran reconfigure DC’s film and TV plans, and has denied claims that he doesn’t like Henry Cavill. As previously noted, Gunn and Safran are mapping out their plan for DC Studios moving forward and, when asked about Superman on Twitter, confirmed that “Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority” for them.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says MJF Is More Difficult To Deal With Backstage Than On Screen
MJF is the AEW World Champion, and Tony Khan recently spoke about dealing with the star backstage and his desire to get MJF re-signed. Khan spoke with Today.com for a new piece on the World Champion, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On MJF being AEW...
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez Gets Emotional Talking About NXT Women’s Title Win
Roxanne Perez captured the NXT Women’s Title tonight, and she had an emotional interview after the show. WWE posted the following NXT Exclusive video with Perez discussing her victory over Mandy Rose to win the title. “About let’s see, 2016 — I have it right here on my wrist...
