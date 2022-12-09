In a recent interview with Fightful Select, Ethan Page confirmed he thought his choice to re-sign with AEW at an early stage in his original contract was the best plan. According to the interview, Page has experiemented both with producing and agenting, also explored the concept of trying commentary work. While he intends to stay in the ring for some time, he commented that he wants to be as prepared as possible for life after leaving active wrestling. Although things have concluded satisfactorily, Page explained that his free agent period during the pandemic was unnerving.

18 HOURS AGO