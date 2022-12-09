ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm visits with Cardinal Authority

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm sat down with Cardinal Authority to discuss a number of topics, including building a coaching staff, the immediate demands with recruiting, the expanding College Football Playoff, as well as his aggressive approach to offense and defense. In discussing his staff of assistant coaches, Brohm confirmed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Centre Daily

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After falling to Florida State in their first true road game of the 2022-23 season, the Louisville men's basketball program is coming back to the KFC Yum! Center for a brief two-game home stand, and will get it started against Western Kentucky. Still searching for their first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville DB Rayquan Adkins confirms weekend visit to Louisville

Add Miami Northwestern defensive back Rayquan Adkins to the list of official visitors this weekend at the University of Louisville. Adkins, who committed to U of L back in March, confirmed via his social media on Monday night that he will make an official this weekend and spend some time with new U of L coach Jeff Brohm and the new staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 as we finish up the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this U of L football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 25 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be one of the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Saadiq Clements Flips From Purdue to Louisville

Jeff Brohm has made it a point to recruit Louisville and the state of Kentucky during his time at Purdue and he has now flipped two commits to follow him to UofL. Saadiq Clements is a 3-star defensive line prospect from Henderson, Kentucky. He committed to Purdue while holding offers from Michigan, Florida State, UK, and Indiana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Mark Hagen set to join Brohm’s Staff after Citrus Bowl

It has been announced that another member of Jeff Brohm’s staff at Purdue will be following him to join his staff at the University of Louisville. This time it is co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen. Hagen is set to join the Louisville staff following Purdue’s Citrus Bowl game, along with Brian Brohm who will serve as the Boilermakers’ interim Head Coach for their matchup against the LSU Tigers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Jeff Brohm's aggressive, risk-taking offense coming to Louisville

There is one thing that is certain when Jeff Brohm is roaming the sidelines as the head coach of your team. It’ll have an offense that will seek ways to give it an edge, or a spark, that could lift to a victory. During his introductory press conference as the new Louisville head coach, Brohm made it a point to mention his commitment to having an aggressive offense.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yahoo Sports

College football hot seat tracker: Ken Niumatalolo out at Navy after 15 seasons

Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville Defeats UK 86-72

After losing several games this season against quality competition the question remained if the Cards could put together two good halves against a good team. Today they certainly didn’t play a perfect game but there was definitely evidence of improvement in that area. In the fourth quarter Louisville was up 20 on the Cats with five minutes to go. Kentucky started to get a little momentum and cut the lead to 13 points but instead of folding the Cards held the line. They did rush and take some ill-advised shots down the stretch so there is still room for improvement, but it also seemed like they were developing some of the chemistry necessary to turn things around this season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Publix announces third location coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Publix Super Markets announced Tuesday a fourth store is coming to Kentucky. This will be the third Publix coming to Louisville. The new location will be at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. In a release, the plans for the 48,387-square-foot store...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Publix announces fourth Kentucky location

— Publix Super Markets announced it had acquired the property for a fourth store in Kentucky. The store will be Publix’s third in Louisville, located at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. Plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville mayor-elect stacks senior leadership team with familiar faces

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has announced his senior leadership team and it is stacked with familiar faces. He has the outgoing Metro Council president on his team, a Metro Council member and a former council member. Meet the team:. Deputy mayor: Barbara Sexton Smith. Deputy mayor,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Variety

City of Louisville Announces Deal to Build $65 Million Studio

Count Kentucky among the states building studio infrastructure to take advantage of new production tax incentives. Following last year’s reinstatement of Kentucky’s 30-35% tax credit, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced approval and a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group to develop the historic Louisville Gardens building into 40,000 square feet of studio space divided among four stages. The $65 million project is projected to break ground in 2023, with stages available for use in 2025. The plans includes restoring the façade of the Louisville Gardens back to the original design of the Louisville Armory, restoring the balance of the exterior, the offices...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

ACLU to incoming mayor: No new jail in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ACLU of Kentucky has a demand of incoming Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg, no new jail. On Tuesday, Amber Duke recited twelve names during a virtual press conference with reporters. They were the names of twelve people who have died this year while in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Duke is the interim executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky and member of Community Stakeholders to End Deaths at LMDC.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy