RevBio Launches an Experiment for its Regenerative Biomaterial on the International Space Station

 4 days ago
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--

RevBio, Inc., announced that an experiment to study Tetranite®, the company’s regenerative bone adhesive biomaterial, has successfully been initiated onboard the International Space Station (ISS). On Saturday, November 26, 2022, the study materials were launched to the space station on SpaceX’s 26 th Commercial Resupply Services (SpaceX CRS-26) mission, sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory. This in vivo research, which will be conducted over the next two months on the ISS, will examine the biomaterial’s ability to regenerate bone when used in a microgravity environment where bone growing conditions and the ability to regenerate new bone tissue is significantly compromised.

RevBio Launches an Experiment for its Regenerative Biomaterial on the International Space Station. This Experiment will Examine TETRANITE’S Ability to Regenerate Bone under the Condition of Microgravity which Simulates Osteoporosis.

Brian Hess, co-inventor of the material and CEO of RevBio said, “This experiment is one of a kind, and will showcase the full potential of this breakthrough technology. The results will both validate and motivate our continued research efforts to commercialize products across several indications aimed at revolutionizing treatment options for patients with osteoporosis who suffer from debilitating fractures and have a poor prognosis for recovery.”

Giuseppe Intini, DDS, PhD, Associate Professor of Periodontics and Preventive Dentistry at the University of Pittsburgh, and faculty member at the McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine, has designed the experiment and will oversee its execution. He is supported by his laboratory staff, including Roberta Di Carlo, PhD, a postdoctoral associate who has worked closely with the RevBio team, as well as the ISSNL staff and personnel, RevBio, and the ISS National Lab Implementation Partner, Leidos Innovations Corporation.

This research builds upon a prior in vitro experiment the company conducted on the ISS which measured the biocompatibility and proliferation of osteoblast cells in the presence of Tetranite. Osteoblast cells are responsible for producing new bone in the body. When the company participated in the MassChallenge startup accelerator program, it was awarded a grant for this initial project through the Technology in Space Prize, funded by Boeing and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS), which manages the ISS National Lab. In this new in vivo experiment, the bone healing process will be examined in live rodents using a calvarial defect model. A side-by-side experiment will be conducted on Earth to examine the differences between healing under both normal and osteoporotic conditions induced by the micro-gravity environment of outer space. By early 2023, additional ISS resupply missions are expected to have returned all of the experimental samples back to Earth where commuted tomography, tissue histology, and gene expression analyses will be conducted to evaluate bone regeneration. Dr. Intini and RevBio are expected to publish the complete results of the experiment by the end of next year.

The research will have a direct impact on RevBio’s commercialization efforts in developing a suite of products to treat bone fractures and defects. In addition to funding for these space-based experiments, RevBio has received considerable grant funding from the National Institute on Aging ( 2R44AG060881, 1R43AG079741 ), the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke ( 1R44NS115386 ), and a subaward from the Michigan-Pittsburgh-Wyss Regenerative Medicine Resource Center, funded by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research ( U24-DE029462 ).

About RevBio, Inc.

RevBio, Inc., is a clinical stage medical device company engaged in the development and commercialization of a patented, synthetic, injectable, self-setting, and osteoconductive bone adhesive biomaterial called Tetranite®. The company is initially developing this technology for use in the dental, cranial, and broader orthopaedic markets as well as applications in the animal health market. RevBio’s Tetranite technology is not yet approved for commercial use.

FADEC Alliance to Provide More Electric Technologies and Components for Sustainable Aircraft Engine Demonstration Program

ENDICOTT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- FADEC Alliance—a joint venture that includes GE, BAE Systems, and Safran Electronics & Defense (Safran)—will design and develop the electronic control system architecture for the CFM International* (CFM) Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) demonstrator engine program. As part of the advanced technology program, FADEC Alliance supports the maturation of new technologies for future engines, to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005200/en/ FADEC Alliance will develop the electronic control system architecture and requirements for the sustainable aircraft engine demonstration program. (Credit: CFM International)
