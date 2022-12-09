Read full article on original website
Messi, Álvarez carry Argentina over Croatia and into World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up two others Tuesday, leading Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Croatia in a World Cup semifinal, keeping alive his quest to win the one trophy that has eluded him during a stellar career. Argentina will face the winner...
France’s Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano out for World Cup clash vs. Morocco due to illness
France will be without Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano in its starting 11 against Morocco on Wednesday in its 2022 World Cup semifinal after both players contracted the flu in the game’s leadup. Ibrahima Konaté and Youssouf Fofana will start in their place, with Rabiot staying at the team’s base camp instead of coming to the match. “They had played the other games, Didier [Deschamps] felt the balance was right with them,” assistant coach Guy Stéphan said, per beIN Sport. “Youssouf and Ibou are in a slightly different register, but we have full faith in them.” The French staff reportedly believes that the players picked up the flu from England’s players, per beIN Sport. It’s not known whether the players have been tested for COVID-19. French journalists were reportedly asked to wear masks in the mixed zone after the quarterfinal at the request of England. Even without two regular starters, France still comes in as a heavy favorite against Morocco, which pulled off two straight upsets against Portugal and Spain to make it to the semifinals and is the first African side to do so. The winner will face Argentina in Sunday’s final at 10 a.m. ET.
Soccer-'We want answers' - family of security guard who died at WC stadium
NAIROBI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The family of a security guard who died while on duty at the World Cup's Lusail Stadium in Qatar are seeking answers and hope to receive help to return the body of the 24-year-old to his homeland, Kenya, they said on Wednesday.
Greek MEP at centre of Qatar corruption inquiry has hearing postponed
The Greek MEP at the centre of a corruption scandal engulfing the European parliament will have to wait in prison until next week to find out if she will be released on bail pending a trial. The Greek Socialist MEP Eva Kaili is one of four suspects arrested last week...
