ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery Catholic teammates Caleb McCreary and Luke Harkless commit to Troy football

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ru9n1_0jdLZVkk00

Montgomery Catholic junior quarterback Caleb McCreary and senior wide receiver Luke Harkless formed one of the best passing connections in Alabama high school football this season.

While that connection is over for now, it will only be on pause for one year as McCreary and Harkless both announced their commitments to Troy football Friday afternoon.

McCreary, a 6-foot, 187-pound left-hander, is a three-star on 247Sports, No. 615 in the 247 Composite and the No. 58 quarterback in the Class of 2024. He completed 134 of 220 passes for 2,809 yards this season, throwing 43 touchdowns to just two interceptions while adding 802 yards and 10 touchdowns on 80 rush attempts.

A three-year starter for Catholic, McCreary has a career record of 38-5 and guided the Knights to the AHSAA Class 3A state championship game in 2020 and semifinals each of the last two seasons. In his career, he's thrown for 107 touchdowns and 7,947 yards, which rank fifth and 15th in AHSAA history, respectively.

McCreary committed to Troy over offers from Georgia Tech, Maryland, Nebraska, South Alabama, UCF and others.

The 5-11, 175-pound Harkless had a huge final season with the Knights, catching 60 passes for 1,193 yards and 25 touchdowns. The 25 receiving scores rank second in AHSAA history for a single season.

Additionally, Harkless rushed nine times for 120 yards and two touchdowns, had a pair of punt return touchdowns and made 14 tackles, four tackles for loss and broke up a pass while playing defensive back. He had offers from Troy and Austin Peay.

Harkless is the 10th commit in Troy's 2023 recruiting class and second from the Montgomery area, joining Stanhope Elmore wide receiver Jackson Thomas and long snapper Colton Walls. McCreary is the Trojans' first 2024 commit.

Troy (11-2), which won a conference championship in coach Jon Sumrall's first season, has the seventh-ranked class in the Sun Belt for 2023.

Catholic went 13-1, reached the Class 4A semifinals and averaged 50 points per game with McCreary and Harkless leading the aerial attack this season.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama player has wild quote about basketball program

Alabama is one of the most well-known and successful football programs in the country, but one basketball player clearly feels that the narrative is changing. Alabama’s basketball team has risen to No. 4 in the country following a hot start to the season, and guard Mark Sears thinks that is just a sign of things to come. In fact, in his view, this is just the first step toward Alabama becoming a basketball school.
MONTGOMERY, AL
flywareagle.com

Auburn football pursuing former Liberty QB commit Hank Brown

By June of this year, class of 2023 quarterback Hank Brown knew that he was going to continue his collegiate career at Liberty. Now, in December, Brown may end up as an Auburn football quarterback commit. Ever since landing the head coaching job, Hugh Freeze has been working double time...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: James Smith and Qua Russaw commitment timeline

There are less than two weeks left until the early national signing period begins on December 21, and Auburn football is hoping to earn the commitment of several top-notch recruits, including the top two prospects out of the state of Alabama. From the beginning, both 5-star defensive lineman James Smith...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Bama hoops knocks off another No. 1 team; enters AP Top 5

HOUSTON (WSFA) - The No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball team is on fire, taking down yet another No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Houston was overcome by the Tide by a score of 71-65 on Saturday. Two weeks earlier, it was No. 1 North Carolina who would fall to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

PODCAST: Freeze makes coordinator hires; Auburn picks up 2 recruiting flips

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. In a loaded show, Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Mark Murphy react to Hugh Freeze hiring Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts as Auburn's new coordinators. Christian Clemente and Phillip Dukes then take over to recap a big Sunday for the Tigers' recruiting efforts.
AUBURN, AL
Troy Messenger

Baumhower’s Victory Grille holds groundbreaking in Troy

Some rainy weather couldn’t dampen the groundbreaking ceremony held at the future site of Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Troy on Dec. 12. Members of the state government, Troy City Council, Pike County Commission, City of Troy employees, Pike County residents and representatives from Baumhower’s Victory Grille were all on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Cleveland Avenue YMCA to break ground on multipurpose sports field

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Cleveland Avenue YMCA is breaking ground Tuesday on what will be new fields to serve a number of needs. What was once filled with blighted homes that had become a dumping ground will turn into multi-purpose athletic fields, giving children in this area a place for community and positive and safe opportunities.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Selma women charged with theft of property in Auburn

Two Selma women are in custody after police in Auburn say they stole from a business and later attempted to elude an officer. Officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Rand and 25-year-old Davida Hall on warrants charging them with 3rd degree theft of property and attempting to elude. Police say the arrests...
AUBURN, AL
wdhn.com

Local doctor honored with national award

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dr. Paul Weeks, a Dothan Chiropractor, was presented with a prestigious national award at an event in Atlanta. Dr. Weeks was chosen out of 1600 candidates to receive the Life University 2022 Annual Lasting Purpose award which is given each year to someone who greatly contributes to the chiropractic profession, according to a press release.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

A new bbq restaurant opens in Slocomb

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The smell of barbeque was in the air in Geneva County, as a new restaurant is in town. Tin Pig in Slocomb opened its doors to the public this afternoon. The owners opened up a little early as the line began to build. James McMiller,...
SLOCOMB, AL
WSFA

Van burns outside downtown Montgomery credit union

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a vehicle fire outside a Montgomery credit union Tuesday morning. Police and fire units responded to the blaze outside the ASE Credit Union on Washington Avenue just before 9 a.m. Viewer video showed the van already engulfed...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man described as a serial rapist and convicted of the brutal attack on a Dothan real estate agent was denied parole, though he has served nearly 40 years. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected Carrol Joe Driskell’s latest freedom attempt last week.
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy