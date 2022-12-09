Hawks And Nets Injury Reports

The Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Hawks will be without John Collins and Dejounte Murray.

Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter and Trent Forrest are both listed as questionable.

The Nets only have one player on the injury report, as Yuta Watanabe has been ruled out for the contest.

Ben Simmons, who has missed the last four games, is not on the injury report, which is excellent news.

NBA's official injury report

The Hawks come into the game with a 13-12 record in their first 25 games, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are coming off a 113-89 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

On the road, the Hawks are 5-7 in 12 games away from State Farm Arena in Georgia.

As for the Nets, they got off to a poor start to the season but have been playing much better as of late.

They are coming off a 122-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets at home on Wednesday night and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Currently, the Nets are the fourth seed in the east with a 14-12 record in their first 26 games.

At home, they have been very good, with a 9-5 record in the 14 games they have hosted at Barclays Center.