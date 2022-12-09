In the mood for a festive cocktail? Check out these holiday-themed drinks, bars in Akron

This year looks like it will be a merrier Christmas as folks are getting out more almost three years after the pandemic began and enjoying holiday pop-up bars that have emerged or re-emerged this season in Northeast Ohio.

The key word is festive when it comes to the holiday décor and specialty drinks that local bars and restaurants have come up with. Here's are the merry and bright spots you should check out this season.

Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Pop Up at Tiki Underground in Cuyahoga Falls

At the merry and kitschy Tiki Underground in Cuyahoga Falls, the Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Pop Up is the Hawaiian way to say "Merry Christmas." At this cozy, Polynesian-style watering hole, which owner Sean Coffey just relocated from Boston Township to the Falls two months ago, you feel like you're enclosed in a ship — Christmas style.

"People have basically been forced indoors for the past couple years and so everyone's just coming out in waves now," said bartender "Tonga" Tim Harnett.

The whole hallway on the way to the restrooms feature skulls with Santa caps. Portholes along the bar's side wall are encircled by white wreaths, garlands and lights adorn the ceiling beams and the thatched-roof bar glows with '60s-style Christmas lights with big bulbs in primary colors.

Harnett has come up with eight specialty holiday cocktails for Mele Kalimimaka, with many featuring Pusser's rum. They include the Reinkiller, a spin on the Painkiller cocktail that features Pusser's rum, eggnog, pineapple and orange juices and nutmeg.

The "Uncle Nick," named after an independent film shot in Cleveland, is red on bottom and green on top, with the predominant taste being the dark red Heering cherry liqueur and the green coming from Green Chartreuse liqueur.

"These were fun to come up with," Harnett said.

Other concoctions include the North Pole Bunker Buster, with four spirits that include the Nux Alpina walnut liqueur and the sweet holiday hint of rich sherry. The Nativity Strength cocktail is made with Pusser's Gunpowder rum, lime, house cinnamon syrup, cranberry and orange.

"It was kind of fun calling it Nativity Strength because Pusser's Gunpowder is a Navy strength," 114-proof rum, Harnett said.

Tiki Underground also offers holiday gifts online at tiki-underground.myshopify.com , including a coconut snowman tiki mug, Tonga Tim's cocktail book, holiday wooden ornaments and a Pusser's rum cake in a souvenir tin.

Tiki Underground, whose holiday pop-up continues through Dec. 30, is located at 1832 Front St. Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday. Call 330-234-5318.

Blitzen's pop-up bar at Hudson's Restaurant in Hudson

At Hudson's Restaurant in Hudson, every inch of the bar and eatery has been turned into the holiday pop-up Blitzen's this year. Brothers Kevin and J.J. Altomare keep expanding on the holiday décor, which now covers every wall of the restaurant, including individually decorated booths, tons of lights, an entire Candy Cane Lane hallway and holiday chalkboard art by Merry Shay, inspired by the film "A Christmas Story."

This is Hudson's Restaurant's fourth year building upon the Blitzen's festivities in Hudson's historic downtown Main Street walking district. Kevin Altomare estimated that the restaurant has $30,000 in holiday décor now. This year, the decorating began at the beginning of November, with the final big reveal on Thanksgiving Eve.

Word has it that you might even see it snow inside Blitzen's.

"We go over the top. It's one of those things where it's a true passion for us to bring the joy and Christmas spirit for all our guests to share," Kevin Altomare said of their Blitzen's creation.

Blitzen's hours are officially listed for 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, "or until Santa passes out," Kevin said, but Blitzen's specialty drinks can be ordered during any restaurant hours, which are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Some of 15 Blitzen's drink names sound naughty while others sound nice, from the $9 Blue Jingle Balls made with Tito's handmade vodka, fresh basil and cold-pressed blueberry lemonade to the $12 Chocolate Candy Cane with vodka, peppermint and chocolate liqueurs and vanilla cream.

Among the festive drinks is the cute Santa Boot Warmer , made with gin and cold-pressed pear juice, garnished with a rosemary sprig and cherries and served in a souvenir Santa boot mug for $14. You can also get Santa's Shot — Crown Royal Salted Caramel whiskey — and even a "Booster" Shot, which is a vodka jello shot in a syringe.

Comical titles also include the $12 Frosted Pole Licker, made with cinnamon-infused bourbon and apple cider and inspired by the movie "A Christmas Story." In another homage to the classic movie, any Blitzen's holiday cocktail can be served in a Fragile (Fra-Gee-Lay) It's a Major Award! leg lamp cup, featuring a double drink in the 20-inch souvenir cup for $30.

Blitzen's also offers Santa's Sleigh Snacks, a choice of eight small plates ranging from cranberry brie bites for $8.99 to lamb chop lollipops for $13.

Blitzen's pop-up, at 80 N. Main St., will run through New Year's Eve. See hudsonspopupbar.com or call 330-650-1955.

Winter Wonderland PLX Pop Up Bar in New Franklin

The Winter Wonderland PLX Pop Up Bar , created at the Upper Deck for the second year, features eight specialty drinks for the holidays.

They are the Campfire White Russian, Spiked Cherry Hot Chocolate, Muletide, White Out Margarita, Almond Eggnog, Winter Punch, Gin Fizz and Gingerbread Shot. Prices range from $6 to $9.

Winter Wonderland runs through New Year's Eve, with holiday décor featured throughout both the establishment's bars at 357 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, New Franklin. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday through Sunday. See upperdecklakes.com or call 234-706-5958.

The Reindeer Room at the President's Lounge in Ellet

The new owners at the President's Lounge in Akron say that even the Grinch loves a good ol' cup of cheer. So for their first Christmas owning the neighborhood joint in Ellet, they've created The Reindeer Room holiday pop-up.

Through December, The Reindeer Room is offering five special holiday drinks. The Die Hard, featuring Fireball, peach schnapps and orange juice, is bound to stir up debate about whether "Die Hard" is really a Christmas movie.

The Snow Miser has Captain Morgan and Malibu rums, peach schnapps, blue Curaçao and pineapple juice, while the Reindeer Games cocktail features hot chocolate, Bailey's, Fireball and whipped cream.

The bar, established in 1975, has a throwback vibe that the new owners have built upon for the holidays. Among a number of tchotchkes, they've added a blowup Santa holding a beer. A Christmas living room in one corner features a hearth, armchair, tree and wagon of presents.

That Christmas Bar pop-up in Canton

That Christmas Bar is running through Dec. 23 at That Pop Up Bar, which is dubbed Canton's only pop-up theme bar. Located at at 1649 N. Main St., Canton, each pop-up theme runs for five weeks.

That Christmas Bar, which began Nov. 16, is open 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday. Eighteen specialty Christmas drinks are offered, all for $11. They include the Peppermint Party Martini, You Can't Catch Me Gingerbread Martini, Frosty the Melted Snowman Martini, Snowglobe Sparkler, I'm About to Be Naught-tini, the Long Island of Misfit Toys and more.

For more information, call 330-305-9680 or see thatpopupbar.com or That Pop Up Bar on Facebook.

Other holiday drinks to try at Akron bars, restaurants

Among the many options in the Akron area for specialty Christmas libations, here are several more at local restaurants and bars.

● The 1 Food & Spirits restaurant and lounge, located at BLU-Tique Hotel at 1 S. Main St. in downtown Akron, has several festive cocktails for the holiday season. They are the Pomegranate Gin Fizz, Smoked Cinnamon Cider and Peppermint Chocolate Martini. The bar also has a selection of fine cigars.

Happy hour is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The 1 Food & Spirits is open 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (the bar closes at midnight) and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday (bar service only). Christmas Eve hours are 2 to 7 p.m. See https://www.blu-tique.com/dining.htm or call 330-983-4905.

● Towpath Distillery has launched two limited-edition holiday spirits for folks to try at the Merchant Tavern or to make their favorite drinks at home. They're the Holiday Spiced Rum and a Red Wine Barrel Bourbon, distilled at Merchant Tavern in Akron's Merriman Valley, 1824 Merriman Road.

Manager Alyssa Lay recommended folks drink the Red Wine Barrel Bourbon neat. Featured Holiday Spiced Rum drinks at the bar are eggnog with spiced rum, a Christmas Coke (spiced rum, Coke, cherry juice and a Luxardo cherry) and an Old Fashioned with spiced rum. Merchant Tavern's hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

● Melt Bar and Grilled hasn't forgotten Santa this year. It's featuring the Milk & Cookies for Santa cocktail, with Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, Rumchata, Amaretto, milk and a holiday sugar rim. The Montrose location at 3921 Medina Road is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Call 330-983-0015.

Arts and restaurant writer Kerry Clawson may be reached at 330-996-3527 or kclawson@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: In the mood for a festive cocktail? Check out these holiday-themed drinks, bars in Akron