Gabriel Morley declines library CEO job offer after community opposition

Amid community backlash, Gabriel Morley has declined the job offer to lead the Indianapolis Public Library as CEO.

Morley, who was the New Orleans public library director until November 2021 before abruptly resigning amid a residency controversy , was offered the role Thursday night by the board of trustees. By midday Friday, he had turned down the job, library spokesperson Joe Backe said.

This comes after community opposition to his candidacy and the board's decision to choose him over Nichelle Hayes, a longtime library worker who has served as the interim CEO for the past eight months.

"Though it was an honor to be chosen by a majority of the board, it is clear that this is not the right fit for me at this time," Morley said in a media release. "I am disheartened by the way we have come to this point and decision. I wish IndyPL well in its future endeavors."

Hayes told IndyStar that she was told by the board her status has not changed, meaning she has not been offered the CEO position. When asked if she plans to leave the library system, she said she is still processing everything and deciding what her next steps are.

The library said that interim Chief Public Services Officer Gregory Hill will serve as acting CEO moving forward and a permanent CEO search will resume in the near future.

"Board members who voted for Dr. Morley understand his decision to decline our offer," said Library board president Jose Salinas in a media release.

Asked Thursday night by IndyStar why the board did not want to let Hayes continue as CEO if many said she was successful in leading the library system, the board chair of diversity, policy and human resources who led the search, Hope Tribble, declined to comment.

In the week leading up to the board's vote last night, community members and library workers rallied around a union-led effort that saw 630 people sign onto a petition asking for Hayes to be appointed CEO and opposing Morley's candidacy. The petition stated that Hayes was more qualified and invested in Indianapolis.

A lead organizer for the petition, DePauw University education professor Derek Ford, said this is a resounding victory for the community.

“It’s clear Morley listened to what the community was saying, and he was not welcome here,” Ford told IndyStar.

Community activist Marshawn Wolley also penned an open letter to Morley this morning that garnered dozens of likes and shares, asking him to decline the offer.

"The board made a decision; however, the community made a different decision," the letter stated.

“To be frank, I think Black people are tired of qualified Black people being overlooked in leadership positions in this city," Wolley told IndyStar after Morley declined the offer. "It happens too often, it is unacceptable, and the community is not in a place where they’re just going to accept it anymore.”

Salinas defended the decision to offer Morley the job in the media release.

"To those saying that the board did not represent the staff or community," Salinas said in the release, "please understand that we received feedback and input from our 15-person search committee that included members from inside the Library and from the community, Library leadership, Library staff, patrons, and other inputs that led us to this decision. Dr. Morley earned this offer on his own merit, through his qualifications, and decades of experience. With this news the Library Board will consider how to move forward with another search."

The mood among workers at the Central Library branch was elated and relieved when they found out Morley had declined the offer, union president Michael Torres told IndyStar.

“People are just high-fiving everyone right now,” he said. “But now we have this fight where we have to fight to make sure Nichelle gets it because she deserves it.

“It’s a wakeup call for this board that needs to start paying attention to what the staff and community are saying and stop ignoring them.”

The plan now, the organizers said, is to call for the board to appoint Hayes as CEO, hold the board accountable for the decision they made to appoint Morley, and to address what they said are ingrained issues in the board of trustees.

Community opposed library decision to appoint Morley

Thursday night, dozens of library union workers and community members who showed up in support of Hayes and shouted "shame" and "boo" when the library board announced it selected Morley.

Two board members, Dr. Khaula Murtadha and Patricia Payne, voted against appointing Morley.

Murtadha harshly rebuked the library board at the public meeting for not being public-serving and said choosing Morley went against the choice of the community, who had spoken up in letters, phone calls and emails, to support Hayes.

"We had an opportunity to finally choose someone who has come up through the ranks, who knows the challenges of the city," she said. "To ignore that is a travesty... It gives me great sadness to work with a board that does this kind of thing."

Four of the remaining board members, including Salinas and Tribble, voted for Morley. One, Curtis W. Bigsbee, abstained. The board is appointed by the City-County Council, the Marion County Board of Commissioners, and Indianapolis Public Schools.

The controversy over the CEO search is the latest development in a public scandal surrounding the library that began when workers called for the resignation of then-CEO, Jackie Nytes, last summer, accusing her of contributing to racism, discrimination, and a toxic work environment during her tenure.

She resigned in August last year , and at the time, denied that staff accounts of racism were accurate , pointing also to anti-racism education work by the library.

Among Torres’ concerns about Morley were his apparent lack of familiarity with Indianapolis and his relatively short stints at his previous library systems — under two years in New Orleans and almost four years in Atlanta — that community members feared may indicate he may not be here for the long-term.

Community members also criticized his response to a question about the library's Spanish-language collection of the children's book series, Magic Tree House , during public presentations by the two CEO candidates last Wednesday. They said his response reflected his lack of familiarity with Indianapolis' library and lack of understanding about inclusion.

Opponents also criticized Morley’s handling of a question about how to approach homeless library patrons .

Former library staff under Morley also criticized his leadership.

Amanda Fallis , a librarian who has worked at New Orleans Public Library for 10 years, including during the entirety of Morley’s tenure as library director from 2020 to 2021, told IndyStar, “The experience (working for him) ranged from non-existent to disastrous.”

She said he did not establish a safety protocol or acquire protective equipment for staff when they returned to the library after it opened following the COVID-19 lockdown.

Morley was also embroiled in a public controversy that began when he resigned hours after WWL-TV, a New Orleans media outlet , reported that he appeared to flout the city’s residency requirements for employees by not living in New Orleans.

When asked about the residency issue, he told IndyStar that he did not live in New Orleans because it was a COVID-19 hotspot during the pandemic, and he was uncertain if he was going to stay long term. He said he stayed in downtown New Orleans but returned home to his family outside the city on weekends.

Support for Hayes stems from her long-time service, diversity work

Under her leadership, Hayes led progress on the library’s climate improvement plan, including increasing diversity training and instituting an anonymous employee grievance tool, according to a library media release.

Library workers said they supported Hayes because of her leadership over the past eight months as interim CEO, during which Torres said she has done a phenomenal job beginning the healing process of the library system.

Hayes helped secure city funding to bring pay raises that Torres said were unprecedented.

This year, library employees received a 5% to 7% pay raise, including additional pay for long-term employees, and a minimum wage raise up to $15 an hour.

