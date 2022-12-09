ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

[MAP] Wolf reintroduction approved by voters in 13 of 64 Colorado counties

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f00SN_0jdLZPSO00

In case you missed it, the draft plan of Colorado's wolf reintroduction program was released today. It's the result of a 2020 ballot item in which 50.91 percent of the state's voters approved the initiative by a narrow margin. A common gripe about the plan is that while wolves are set to be released west of the Continental Divide , counties that voted to mandate the reintroduction program lie heavily east of that natural barrier.

Believe it or not, the measured passed with only 13 of Colorado's 64 counties voting in favor of reintroducing wolves – roughly 20 percent. The heavily-populated Denver metro area proved to be highly supportive, with 66 percent of Denver County voters and 68 percent of Boulder County voters voting in favor of approval.

Here's a quick list of the 13 counties that voted in favor of reintroduction (by percent approval). Keep scrolling to see a map of where these counties are distributed around the state.

Boulder County: 68 percent approvalDenver County: 66 percent approvalSan Miguel County: 64 percent approvalPitkin County: 62 percent approvalSan Juan County: 56 percent approvalBroomfield County: 55 percent approvalSummit County: 54 percent approvalLa Plata County: 53 percent approvalArapahoe County: 53 percent approvalLarimer County: 52 percent approvalAdams County: 52 percent approvalJefferson County: 51 percent approvalEl Paso County: 51 percent approval

A map of where these counties are distributed around the state can be found below:

