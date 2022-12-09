ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Parkside students compete in Brain Games

By By Angela Ridgway
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQ1pZ_0jdLZIWX00
Parkside Elementary School recently participated in the Brain Games competition. Students competed with other schools in subjects such as math, science and language arts. The teams had to work together to find solutions to hands-on problems they were given. Pictured in the back row from left, are: Parkside Principal Julie Hayes and second grade and Talented and Gifted teacher Kristi Gray and the fifth grade team members, from left, Jackson Shaffer, Evelyn Padgett, Cameron Sanders, Paxton Gher, Leo Seitzinger, Sarah Ruppel and Taygan Rotman.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cimpf_0jdLZIWX00
Parkside Elementary School competed in Brain Games, a friendly competition that focuses on academics. The fourth grade team won first place and will advance to the next competition in April. Students on the team are: Oliver Akers, Hadley Kolb, Lily Buchanan and Leeam Stoelting. They were joined by, from left, Julie Hayes, Parkside principal, and Kristi Gray, a second grade teacher at Parkside and Talented and Gifted after-school program teacher. They were presented with a plaque Thursday for winning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KECyG_0jdLZIWX00
A third grade team at Parkside Elementary School placed fourth in the recent Brain Games competition. Students on the team are, from left, Tia Seitzinger, Eva Ivers, Wyatt Norton and Johnathan Padgett. Joining them for the photo are, back row from left, Parkside Principal Julie Hayes, and Kristi Gray, a second grade teacher at Parkside and Talented and Gifted after-school program teacher. The theme this year was France. All of the questions and activities were based on France.

Parkside Elementary School students recently participated in Brain Games at Central Christian Church.
Brain Games is a friendly competition of academics filled with creative thinking and problem-solving exercises.
The students competed in hands-on activities, trivia questions and challenges that covered math, science, social studies, language arts, STEM and the arts.
This year’s theme was France. All activities and questions were about France and its culture.
Teams of four students in the third and fourth grade levels, competed against other schools Dec. 5.
Team D, which consisted of fourth graders Oliver Akers, Hadley Kolb, Lily Buchanan and Leeam Stoelting, won first place against Regional Office of Education (ROE) 12.
The team will move on to the next competition in April.
The third grade team placed fourth in the competition and will also advance.
Those students include Tia Seitzinger, Eva Ivers, Wyatt Norton and Johnathan Padgett.
The fifth grade team didn’t place in the competition and won’t advance to the next round. That team competed against fifth and sixth graders from other schools.
One of the fifth grade competitions included creating a board game.
The fifth grade team included Jackson Shaffer, Evelyn Padgett, Cameron Sanders, Paxton Gher, Leo Seitzinger, Sarah Ruppel and Taygan Rotman.
All of the students had to work together on the activities.
Brain Games was known as Team Quest for several years.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
MISSOURI STATE
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
1K+
Followers
779
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy