Parkside students compete in Brain Games

Parkside Elementary School recently participated in the Brain Games competition. Students competed with other schools in subjects such as math, science and language arts. The teams had to work together to find solutions to hands-on problems they were given. Pictured in the back row from left, are: Parkside Principal Julie Hayes and second grade and Talented and Gifted teacher Kristi Gray and the fifth grade team members, from left, Jackson Shaffer, Evelyn Padgett, Cameron Sanders, Paxton Gher, Leo Seitzinger, Sarah Ruppel and Taygan Rotman.

Parkside Elementary School competed in Brain Games, a friendly competition that focuses on academics. The fourth grade team won first place and will advance to the next competition in April. Students on the team are: Oliver Akers, Hadley Kolb, Lily Buchanan and Leeam Stoelting. They were joined by, from left, Julie Hayes, Parkside principal, and Kristi Gray, a second grade teacher at Parkside and Talented and Gifted after-school program teacher. They were presented with a plaque Thursday for winning.

A third grade team at Parkside Elementary School placed fourth in the recent Brain Games competition. Students on the team are, from left, Tia Seitzinger, Eva Ivers, Wyatt Norton and Johnathan Padgett. Joining them for the photo are, back row from left, Parkside Principal Julie Hayes, and Kristi Gray, a second grade teacher at Parkside and Talented and Gifted after-school program teacher. The theme this year was France. All of the questions and activities were based on France.

Parkside Elementary School students recently participated in Brain Games at Central Christian Church.

Brain Games is a friendly competition of academics filled with creative thinking and problem-solving exercises.

The students competed in hands-on activities, trivia questions and challenges that covered math, science, social studies, language arts, STEM and the arts.

This year’s theme was France. All activities and questions were about France and its culture.

Teams of four students in the third and fourth grade levels, competed against other schools Dec. 5.

Team D, which consisted of fourth graders Oliver Akers, Hadley Kolb, Lily Buchanan and Leeam Stoelting, won first place against Regional Office of Education (ROE) 12.

The team will move on to the next competition in April.

The third grade team placed fourth in the competition and will also advance.

Those students include Tia Seitzinger, Eva Ivers, Wyatt Norton and Johnathan Padgett.

The fifth grade team didn’t place in the competition and won’t advance to the next round. That team competed against fifth and sixth graders from other schools.

One of the fifth grade competitions included creating a board game.

The fifth grade team included Jackson Shaffer, Evelyn Padgett, Cameron Sanders, Paxton Gher, Leo Seitzinger, Sarah Ruppel and Taygan Rotman.

All of the students had to work together on the activities.

Brain Games was known as Team Quest for several years.