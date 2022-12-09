Man shot and killed in west Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating a late Thursday night shooting in west Phoenix that left one man dead.

Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting near 62nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street where they discovered a man injured from a gunshot, police said.

The victim, later identified as 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta, was transported to the hospital where he died, police said.

Police said they believe Uzueta was involved in a fight with multiple men during which the shooting occurred.

Police have released no information regarding suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

