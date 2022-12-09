It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

While keeping holiday traditions alive may have seemed a daunting task just a couple months ago, it’s happening all around Southwest Florida: from the annual holiday hymn sing in Fort Myers to the nighttime Christmas Parade in Naples.

Neighbors are doing their best to decorate our post Hurricane Ian landscape: I’ve seen trees that resemble Charlie Brown’s and lost most of their limbs during the storm that are now adorned with giant bulbs and twinkling lights draping from storage units parked in the driveways of the homes of people trying to rebuild.

And it makes me smile.

Just like the tradition of the beloved, poinsettia-filled Christmas tree on Fort Myers Beach that’s standing tall again over the island’s devastated Times Square.

As reporter Charles Runnells found, it started with just one fiery-red poinsettia plant. Then three more. Then dozens. The tree serves as a symbol of strength and perseverance after the Sept. 28 storm reduced many of its homes and businesses to rubble.

Another tradition that was kept alive came thanks to Maddie and Theo Dahl, who turned their North Naples home into a whimsical holiday storybook. And it was all to benefit the Lee Health Foundation and a new regional cancer center to be built in Bonita Springs. The couple began the elaborate exhibitions 18 years ago and have added to the collection each year.

But according to reporter Andrea Stetson, Maddie almost canceled the party. She didn’t know if it would be appropriate to celebrate this way with all the devastation. Then she realized it might be just what people need.

“It’s whimsy, it’s magical, it makes you happy.” That gift must run in the family. Theo’s dad is Roald Dahl, the author of ever popular “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

There are so many ways to help get you into the holiday spirit, and reporter Charles Runnells has created a list. It includes big holiday-light displays, outdoor movie screenings of "The Polar Express" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas,” a party with Santa Claus, and a "snow" slide in sunny Southwest Florida. He'll update as more big events are announced.

And what also makes me happy are the many signs that our community is moving forward in its return to normalcy, whatever that may be.

This week, the historic 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa announced it will be the first on Captiva or Sanibel to welcome back the public after Hurricane Ian. Starting Dec. 17, anyone with a reservation and photo I.D. can cross the Sanibel Causeway for an on-island stay, reporter Amy Williams found. Before that, only hurricane reentry pass-holders or people with documented business could pass a law enforcement checkpoint onto the island. On Jan. 1 the causeway will open to all, which means access to the many restaurants and businesses that have reopened.

Also this week, the Naples City Council made the decision to rebuild the iconic Naples Pier, rather than repair it. The emergency rebuild is estimated to cost $6 million to $8 million, but the city expects most of the expense to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

Hurricane Ian dealt the pier a heavy blow, with more than 30 pilings and about 140 feet of it wiped out by the powerful storm, according to reporter Laura Layden. Within a few weeks of the storm, the city had about 100 feet of the landmark attraction repaired and reopened, along with the beach stairs and public restrooms.

Now the goal is to get the rest of the pier reopened as soon as possible, but the long-term vision is to make it more modern, functional and resilient to future storms through future improvements.

If you need a little Christmas right this very moment, there’s plenty to go around.

And if you've got a story to share or an update to provide, call our Hurricane Hotline at 239-291-9827. Or email me at wfullert@gannett.com.

Wishing you all the best this holiday season

Wendy Fullerton Powell

Southwest Florida Region editor/ The News-Press/Naples Daily News