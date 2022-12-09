ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

kpic

Roseburg City Council appoints new member, thanks retiring Councilors

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Some new faces are joining the Roseburg City Council following the recent election as well as an appointment Monday night, while two retiring Councilors are being recognized for their service, the City said in a news release. During the City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Larry Rich...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Umpqua Health adds two members to leadership team

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Health is announcing the addition of two members to its leadership team, the organization said in a news release. Umpqua Health manages the coordinated care organization in Douglas County. Dr. Philip Greger is the new Chief Medical Officer tasked with ensuring safe and effective medical...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Charm Trail welcomes all to find hidden treasures

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail awaits those in search of a new downtime addiction. There are hidden charms, limited edition charms, and charms that fit businesses' themes. The Charm Trail was first started by the Coos Art Museum in 2016 as a central spot...
BANDON, OR
kpic

Roseburg Public Schools to provide free meals over winter break

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Schools announced that over winter break they will be distributing free meals to children via the LunchBox Express bus. The school district says meals are available to all children, 18-years-old and younger. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday, December 19 through the 23, as well as Tuesday through Friday, December 27 through the 30. Roseburg Public Schools says delivery times may vary due to weather conditions.
ROSEBURG, OR

