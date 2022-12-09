The end of the year is almost here and as with every month, Hulu is continuing to shuffle up their catalog, with the addition of a number of great new movies and shows as well as some great titles on the way out. Newly added to the streaming service in December, we have Darby and the Dead starring Riele Downs (Henry Danger) and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) and It's A Wonderful Binge, featuring the return of Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things) and Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner) in the holiday-themed sequel to the 2020 teen comedy. Other new titles on the service this month include the FX series Kindred starring Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) and the reality dating show Back in the Groove. And that's just the originals. This month also sees the addition of several highly acclaimed films, including Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. But, as we mentioned already, even with all those exciting new arrivals, there are some must-watch titles leaving Hulu as well.

