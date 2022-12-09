Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
‘Gunsmoke’ Fans ‘Berated’ the Guest Star With 1 of the Most Appearances for Playing the Bad Guy Too Well
A 'Gunsmoke' guest star was so convincing that the Western show's fans 'berated' him on the street for the characters that he played.
19 Fan Reactions To The New Teaser Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Featurette Reveals the Making of "The Red Keep" [Exclusive]
If you’re looking for a Christmas present for yourself or for someone else who’s in love with the world of Westeros, you’ll be glad to know that HBO hit series House of the Dragon will hit shelves as early as next week. Season 1 of the epic series will be released for home video in all formats (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD), and it’s also already available for digital purchase. The first season box set includes all 10 episodes of the debut season from the prequel series, which chronicles the Targaryen family’s struggles to produce a decent heir to the Iron Throne. In order to tease the anticipated release, HBO shared with Collider an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the bonus features.
‘Bonanza’: Why Michael Landon Wore the Same Clothes in Every Episode
Michael Landon, along with the rest of the 'Bonanza' cast, got used to wearing the same outfit in every episode beyond season 4. Here's why.
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
‘Gunsmoke’ Had 1 ‘Naughty’ Word No One Could Say on Set Without Putting a Nickel in the Jar
CBS had a 'naughty' word that they didn't want anybody calling 'Gunsmoke,' so they made anybody who said it on the set pay up a nickel.
10 best Hallmark Christmas movies
Our picks for the best Hallmark Christmas movies include three starring Lacey Chabert.
‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 6 Preview: Christmas Is on the Line in the Finale
'The Santa Clauses' Episode 6 will task the Calvins with saving Christmas. Can they convince Simon to step aside before the finale is through?
Collider
First 'Party Down' Season 3 Teaser Trailer and Image For New Season
Party Down was a small show on STARZ with a die-hard fanbase. Unfortunately, not many watched when it was airing. Luckily, the cast has continued to grow and become beloved, and so a new series has been born, taking us back to our favorite catering team! We get to rejoin Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) and his hatred of his life as he teams up with a crew of "artists" who are trying to make a living by working catering jobs, but clearly are still trying to just make ends meet in the new series, which takes place ten years later.
Collider
Portia’s Life Turned Into a Horror Movie in 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Finale
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Sunday night’s finale of The White Lotus Season 2 was an action-packed, if underwhelming, conclusion to a season of lies, manipulation, and the facade of extravagant wealth. With an uncharacteristically long run time of an hour and 17 minutes, writer/director Mike White had to wrap up the storylines of a whole cast of characters, leaving it unclear which, if any, of them will appear in the following season. Tanya’s assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), in particular, had the most harrowing journey, making it to the final scene at the Catania Airport by the skin of her teeth.
epicstream.com
Yellowjackets Season 2: New Teaser Hints at More Mysteries Before Revealing Official Release Date
Showtime has finally revealed the official release date of Yellowjackets Season 2, along with a new teaser. The clip teases another intense turn of events, as seen in its series of ominous scenes. The trailer shows a snowy Canadian wilderness, hearts drawn in blood, and a mysterious Yellowjackets symbol carved...
Gossip Girl Returns: Get the Story Behind Monet's 'Satisfying,' Overdue Power Grab in Season 2 Premiere
Monet de Haan’s ascension to power has been one of Gossip Girl‘s more frustrating slow burns, but the fandom’s collective patience is finally rewarded in the show’s second season premiere, which ends with a fiery declaration of war. In the first of two episodes now streaming on HBO Max, Julien’s decision to rethink her future as an influencer comes as a slap in the face to Monet, whose tireless efforts were largely responsible for the success of her personal brand. Her attempt to humiliate Julien at the debutante ball is a colossal failure, one that ends with Camille telling Monet she’s embarrassed...
Collider
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Gets Stunning "Eyes Without A Face" Mondo Posters
It’s been another great year to be a Star Wars fan. Disney+ has deepened the Star Wars mythology in so many exciting ways in 2023. This included continuing Obi-Wan and his fallen apprentice Darth Vader’s story in the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi this past summer. Now fans can relive the pair’s epic rematch with two new eye-opening giclee posters from Mondo and Acme Archives.
'Scream 6' brings Ghostface to New York City in teaser trailer: Watch here
The teaser trailer for "Scream 6" shows Ghostface on a New York City subway -- watch it here!
Collider
What's Leaving Hulu in December 2022
The end of the year is almost here and as with every month, Hulu is continuing to shuffle up their catalog, with the addition of a number of great new movies and shows as well as some great titles on the way out. Newly added to the streaming service in December, we have Darby and the Dead starring Riele Downs (Henry Danger) and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) and It's A Wonderful Binge, featuring the return of Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things) and Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner) in the holiday-themed sequel to the 2020 teen comedy. Other new titles on the service this month include the FX series Kindred starring Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) and the reality dating show Back in the Groove. And that's just the originals. This month also sees the addition of several highly acclaimed films, including Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. But, as we mentioned already, even with all those exciting new arrivals, there are some must-watch titles leaving Hulu as well.
Collider
'Andor': Is the Second Death Star Already Being Built?
A swarm of spider droids crawls through a golden surface. As the camera pans out, it's revealed that those are actually parts of but one of many layers that, put together, will make the dish of Star Wars' signature planet-killing weapon, the Death Star. This description is, actually, of the post-credits scene in the first season of Andor, showing another step in the huge process that was the construction of the Empire's super weapon. The series is one of the many works in the franchise that uses this moment in galactic history as background, but isn't there another Death Star?
Kirstie Alley's 'Star Trek' Experience Was Never Lost on Her Even Decades Later
The incomparable Kirstie Alley was an actress best known from many iconic films and TV shows. Among them were Fat Actress, Cheers, and Look Who’s Talking. But what fans may not remember is that Kirstie appeared in Star Trek at the very beginning of her decades-long Hollywood career. Article...
Collider
Kit Harington Teases Jon Snow Sequel Series: “He’s Not Okay”
Last June it was announced that HBO was working on a sequel series to Game of Thrones that would focus on the character of Jon Snow. Beyond Kit Harington being attached, not much news on the series has been released. But, after the success of House of the Dragon has reignited audiences' obsession with the world, fans have been clamoring for any new information. So, this past weekend at a Game of Thrones convention, Harrington teases the state of the character.
From "Frosty" to "Rudolph": TV's All-Time Favorite Animated Christmas Specials
"Frosty the Snowman" TV specialPhoto byRankin/Bass. Who doesn’t remember and cherish animated TV holiday specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, or Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer? For generations, these colorful classics remain timepieces to revered days gone by. Viewers of all ages, some of who are now parents and grandparents, grew up watching these spirited, sentimental programs for decades, and now do so with their children and grandchildren. Millions of viewers continue to treasure moments like this:
Comments / 0