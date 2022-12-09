Read full article on original website
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there. Scroll down for...
Collider
How to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' - Showtimes and Streaming Status
2022 has been quite a big year for the filmmaking industry. Not only are audiences finally returning to theaters, but the year has been packed to the brim with instant classics like the fan-service marvel that was Top Gun: Maverick (2022) as well as the other mind-blowing multiversal adventure with Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). As the year draws to a close and candidacy for next year's Awards season ramps up, there's one more gift from director James Cameron (Titanic) that'll be arriving to the big screes just in time for the holidays, and it's a film that people have been patiently waiting to watch for a very, very long time.
Cast members say 'The Whale' is a film that can be endlessly dissected
(Reuters) - Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” is a psychological thriller that stars actor Brendan Fraser, as well as Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton.
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Netflix’s new No 1 film is a strange, schlocky B-movie. Here’s why that’s a good thing
Why are people so frigid when it comes to foreign films? When Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, upon receiving a Golden Globe for his 2019 drama Parasite, spoke wryly about overcoming “the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles”, his words were tinged with a long-held truth. For many people, foreign cinema has always been a daunting proposition, a confection to be enjoyed by snobs and dyed-in-the-wool cinephiles. “Foreign film” is, of course, an umbrella term too wide to be useful: works of accessible pop entertainment like Seven Samurai or Playtime are lumped in with challenging arthouse fare like Jeanne Dielman. But it’s a...
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
Collider
First '65' Trailer Shows Adam Driver Facing a Prehistoric Threat
It's been three long years since a shaggy-haired Adam Driver has graced our screens in a sci-fi setting, but that will all change with the release of his upcoming film 65, a science fiction thriller from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo that wrote the script for horror staple The Quiet Place. While fans will have to wait until March 10 to see 65 in all its chilling glory, the first trailer has just been released, giving us an idea of what to expect. In the trailer we see Driver, an astronaut who finds himself on a mysterious new planet, alongside a teenage girl (Ariana Greenblatt).
Collider
‘Ariyippu’ Trailer Reveals Kunchako Boban’s Acclaimed Neo-Realist Drama
After playing in competition at the Locarno Film Festival, the Indian Malayalam language film Ariyippu (Declaration) has found a home on Netflix. The streamer debuted the first trailer for the film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan and starring Kunchako Boban, on Wednesday. It’s a bit of a departure for the streamer,...
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
tvinsider.com
Dean Devlin’s New Sci-Fi Series ‘The Ark’ Premieres February 2023
Syfy has revealed the release window and key art for its upcoming science fiction series, The Ark, from Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Leverage) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1). Although there is no official date, the first 12 episodes are set to debut in February 2023. According to Syfy, The Ark...
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hong Chau Discusses ‘The Menu,’ Awards Buzz, And Connecting To Grounded Characters
Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is actress Hong Chau. Hong Chau is the moment. She has delivered one fantastic performance after another. This year she starred in Showing Up, The Menu, and The Whale (a role that is garnering heavy awards buzz), and all the hype is deserved. Chau offers real honesty and authenticity in every role and the actress has had years of experience honing her skills. On IMDB her first role is listed back in 2006 in a show...
BMF season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama series
BMF season 2 kicks off 2023 in style with new cast addition Mo’Nique. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.
Critics Choice Awards: How good are these prizes at predicting Oscars?
The Critics Choice Awards is renowned as one of the best barometers for predicting the Oscars. Over its 27-year history, these kudos have previewed 15 Best Picture Oscar winners as well as 22 Best Director, 18 Best Actor, 15 Best Actress, 17 Supporting Actor and 19 Supporting Actress champs. Let’s take a closer look at the results of the last seven awards seasons to see if the Critics Choice Awards are still a good luck charm to have in hand when making your 2023 Oscar predictions. Last year these awards previewed all four acting winners: leads Will Smith (“King Richard”) and...
Paul T. Goldman Trailer: Peacock Pokes Fun at True Crime Documentaries With a Wild Comedy From Borat 2 Director
Truth is stranger than fiction… but Borat-style comedy can be even stranger than that. Peacock has released a trailer for Paul T. Goldman, a new comedy that blends fact and fiction in the style of Sacha Baron Cohen’s big-screen hits. In fact, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner serves as director and executive producer here. Woliner has been working on this project for over a decade, and the story “continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists,” per the official description. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we meet Paul T. Goldman, a self-described “regular guy” who “got caught...
Nicolas Cage Plays a Widower Seeking Revenge in New Western 'The Old Way' : Watch the Trailer
Nicolas Cage is taking on the Western genre. On Thursday, Saban Films and Lionsgate shared the official trailer for the Academy Award winner's upcoming movie The Old Way exclusively with PEOPLE. The Old Way sees Cage star as "cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man" Colton Briggs, according to an official...
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Liev Schreiber movies and TV shows, ranked
Liev Schreiber has gained a reputation as one of the most convincing actors of his generation. While many of his roles dwell in some sort of seriousness, the actor has shown off his versatility in a number of projects. Besides becoming an acclaimed film and television star, Schreiber has earned much success on the Broadway stage and is a Tony Award-winning performer.
wmagazine.com
Mia Goth Stars In Neon’s Mind-Bending Infinity Pool Trailer
Mia Goth is on a roll. After starring in Ti West’s X trilogy (Pearl, X and the forthcoming MaXXXine), the actress has the lead role in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, which looks to be a mind-bending take on a vacation gone wrong. The first trailer for Infinity Pool...
TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Teaser, Miss Cleo Documentary and More
Harry and Meghan want you to hear their story from them in a newly released teaser for their Netflix documentary series (premiere date TBA). “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” reads the official synopsis. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” The series, from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), will feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before...
