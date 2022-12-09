Read full article on original website
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Kate Hudson Recalls The Time She And Leonardo DiCaprio Compared Notes On Working Alongside Daniel Day-Lewis’ Method Acting
Glass Onion actress Kate Hudson thinks fondly on her time playing the lover of Daniel Day-Lewis in 2009's Nine.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
The White Lotus fans praise Meghann Fahy for ‘devastating’ scene in season 2 finale
Since The White Lotus wrapped up its second season on Sunday (11 December), fans have been sharing their many feelings about the episode on social media. From heartbreak about who died in the last moments, to theories about the paternity of some characters’ children, viewers have found plenty to discuss and debate.One topic that has taken over much of the conversation concerns Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne – the wife of tech entrepreneur Cameron (Theo James), holidaying with their married couple friends Harper and Ethan (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe).Throughout the season, Daphne became a much-cherished character for her...
Close-Up: How ‘Bones And All’ Star Taylor Russell Got That Meaty Role In Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Romance
“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” says Taylor Russell. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.” She laughs. “Yeah, I’ve dipped my toe in a few different sectors.” Surprisingly, the job that probably proved useful in later life was a short stint in a butcher’s shop: handling all that raw meat must have come in handy when Luca Guadagnino came calling with the female lead for his stylish new horror project, an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s acclaimed 2016 YA novel Bones and...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show DJ and SYTYCD dancer, dies at 40, LA County coroner says
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
Matt Damon & Casey Affleck Set To Star In ‘The Instigators’; Doug Liman Directing For Apple Original Films
EXCLUSIVE: After planning plenty of robberies in the Ocean’s Eleven movies, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are ready to plan another heist as two thieves in The Instigators for Apple Original Films. Apple recently landed the coveted package, which has Doug Liman on board to direct. Damon and Ben Affleck are producing through their newly announced banner Artists Equity, along with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company. Related Story ‘Election’ Sequel ‘Tracy Flick Can't Win’ In Works For Paramount+; Reese Witherspoon To Produce And Return As Title Character, With Alexander Payne Directing Related Story 'Emancipation' Producer Issues Proclamation After...
Tom Cruise to get Producers Guild’s David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise is getting his first major honor of awards season. In February, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America, the group said Thursday. Cruise may not be best known for his behind-the-scenes work on movies, but he has been producing films since 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.” In addition to that ongoing franchise, including installments seven and eight which are scheduled to come out in 2023 and 2024, Cruise has producing credits on many of his own films, like “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” and...
'Top Gun' named best film by National Board of Review
“Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022's biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award. The National Board of Review, which...
Patrick Dempsey Shaves His Head After Dyeing Locks Platinum Blonde For Role: Watch
Patrick Dempsey has switched up his hairdo once again! After going platinum blonde for a movie role, the 56-year-old actor shaved his head to remove the dyed color in a black-and-white video shared by his wife Jillian Dempsey to Instagram on December 11. Patrick used clippers to shave his hair while rocking some sexy facial scruff. Jillian captioned the footage, “Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair? Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh! P.S. My Roadie was standing by to help give it some edge for styling.”
Brendan Fraser Says People Have Been Pronouncing His Name Wrong for Years
Brendan Fraser dropped a bombshell on fans in a new interview last week. The actor's last name has long been pronounced like the title of the TV series Frasier, but he now reveals that it is actually supposed to rhyme with the word "razor." He was as surprised as anyone that this mispronunciation has become so widespread in his long career.
‘Mean Girls’ Musical At Paramount Sets Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey To Star
Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey join the ensemble cast of Paramount Pictures’ new Mean Girls film based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical in the roles of Cady, Regina, Janis and Damian, respectively. Lorne Michaels is producing with Tina Fey. Erin David, Caroline Maroney, and Micah Frank are overseeing for Broadway Video, and Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond for Little Stranger. Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing with Fey writing the adaptation. The film is based on the stage musical Mean Girls written by Fey, with music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Paramount Pictures is adapting the new film...
Variety to honor Angela Bassett at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Variety will honor Angela Bassett with the Creative Impact in Acting Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The award celebrates Bassett’s body of work, including her latest Golden Globe-nominated turn in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler. “Few actresses have stepped into so many iconic roles, from rock queen The post Variety to honor Angela Bassett at Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
Oscar Experts Typing: Who will round out the Best Actress final 5?
Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as critics awards kick off, we revisit Best Actress. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Friday and as the New York Film Critics Circle votes for their favorites of the year, we’re here typing about the Best Actress race. Last year at this time, the New Yorkers bestowed their award on Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” a thunderclap that sadly didn’t lead her to Oscar glory (despite my hopes and dreams) —...
'Fantastic Four': John Krasinski on Whether He'd Play Reed Richards Again
It’s a huge moment for the audience when their fan-casting turns up on the screen. One such moment came with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when actor John Krasinski was introduced as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, of Earth 838 as a part of the Illuminati. Now with a Fantastic Four movie officially set for 2025, fans are still half-heartedly hoping Krasinski can again turn up as a variant of himself. In a recent conversation with The Wrap, the actor addressed the fans’ expectations as well as spoke of his experience on the Marvel movie set.
‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know
The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
Stephen King has a two-word review for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Stephen King, the master of all things horror, has given a short-but-sweet review for Guillermo del Toro’s new animated movie Pinocchio. Pinocchio released on streaming service Netflix on December 9. It is a stop-motion animation reimagining of the classic Pinocchio story (previously most famous as a Disney movie), and has been roundly praised by critics for its thematic depth and gorgeous visuals.
