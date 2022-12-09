Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. In the wake of its shocking Season 2 finale, The White Lotus is officially two for two in terms of incredible, nail-biting seasons, and Jennifer Coolidge should be two for two in terms of well-earned Emmy Awards. It’s safe to say that Coolidge certainly earned the Emmy she snagged for her performance as Tanya in Season 1 of The White Lotus. In Season 2, though, she went to new heights, and this season has prepped her for awards season even better than the last one did.

17 HOURS AGO