Zendaya Stuns In An Unbuttoned Shirt In The Desert
Zendaya is fashion, fashion is Zendaya. This actress, model, singer, and executive producer has the range to execute a look flawlessly. Whenever the star drops a picture, we can't deny how much delight it is to our eyes and screens. The Shake It Off star is out in the desert...
'Ellen' DJ and dance star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies at 40
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alum Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Share Behind the Scenes of Their ‘Kiss the Girl’ Dance
Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert recently shared a dance video set to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid. In a new video, the couple reacted to the routine and shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits about how it was filmed. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert React to...
‘Wednesday’: How Lady Gaga Feels About Jenna Ortega’s Viral ‘Bloody Mary’ Dance
Jenna Ortega dances to Lady Gaga's song 'Bloody Mary' in a now-viral segment from Netflix's hit show 'Wednesday.' Gaga herself shared her thoughts on Ortega's dance.
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Highlights: Duets with Fallon and Dolly, Cher Talks Ditching Elvis, ‘Kellyoke’ Covers of Gaga and More
What a week or two for the award-winning singer and television host Kelly Clarkson. Over the past two weeks, the TV personality has hosted conversations with Dolly Parton and Cher and featured song performances, covering Lady Gaga, The White Stripes, Lizzo, and more. Let’s take each moment from the week,...
Watch Eddie Murphy Grill Jonah Hill In Netflix's Hilariously Cringey You People Clip
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill have a hilariously cringey exchange in clip for Netflix's You People.
Jennifer Lopez Revealed Which Of Her Classic Films She Wants To Get A Sequel, And You May Be Surprised
Jennifer Lopez would love to make a follow-up to one of her films, and you may be shocked by her selection.
Taylor Swift Making Feature Film Directorial Debut: All the Enchanting Details
Watch: Taylor Swift Set to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut. 'Tis the damn season to usher in Taylor's Swift's film director era. The Grammy winner, will make her feature directorial debut in an upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced Dec. 9. According to a press release from Searchlight,...
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original Song
The nominees for the Oscar for best original song could make for a star-studded category, as several of the leading contenders — representing films like Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sony’s Devotion, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Pixar’s Turning Red, among others — were written and performed by some of our leading pop stars. From new songs from Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Finneas to the long-awaited new track from Rihanna, these original compositions will aim to land on the category’s short list (which is announced Dec. 21) before making it to the home stretch when the nominations...
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Sing and Dance to Open Disney Holiday Special
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough recently teamed up with his sister and former DWTS pro Julianne Hough to host The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The special aired over the weekend and featured a festive opening number from the talented siblings. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Open...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Who was Irene Cara?
IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
Lady Gaga transforms into Wednesday Addams for viral TikTok dance trend
Lady Gaga has finally joined in on the viral dance trend from the hit series Wednesday that is taking over TikTok.The popular show, which hit Netflix on 23 November, stars Jenna Ortega in the iconic role of Wednesday Addams. In the fourth episode, titled “Woe What a Night”, Ortega performs an eccentric dance routine to the 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps.Ortega’s choreography has since inspired yet another viral dance trend on TikTok, as fans of the show have recreated the routine using a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s 2011 song “Bloody Mary”.In one video, TikTok user...
Collider
From Miss Trunchbull to Patches O'Houlihan: The 10 Meanest Teachers in Movies
When you think of your experiences with school teachers, you will likely have two different memories: those truly amazing teachers and those who were dreadful. Somehow, a teacher who stands out the most is the one who did the most horrific damage. Whether they are throwing tools at you to...
Collider
'Avatar' & 9 Other Films That Capitalized On The "In 3D" Trend
When thinking of 3D imaging, fans may recall a paper pair of red and blue glasses that made images leap off of books and cereal boxes, and out the screens of our favorite childhood films. But those mushy red and blue images are merely the tip of the 3D iceberg.
Collider
Shawn Levy on the Privilege of Directing ‘Star Wars’ and Status of Project [Exclusive]
Shawn Levy is a busy man. The prolific director and producer just oversaw the release of Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, the animated continuation of his wildly successful Night at the Museum trilogy of films. If that weren't enough, he's also gearing up to begin shooting Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine, and will be directing on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things as well. He's also planning a foray into the galaxy far away.
