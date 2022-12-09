ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zendaya Stuns In An Unbuttoned Shirt In The Desert

Zendaya is fashion, fashion is Zendaya. This actress, model, singer, and executive producer has the range to execute a look flawlessly. Whenever the star drops a picture, we can't deny how much delight it is to our eyes and screens. The Shake It Off star is out in the desert...
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
Taylor Swift Making Feature Film Directorial Debut: All the Enchanting Details

Watch: Taylor Swift Set to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut. 'Tis the damn season to usher in Taylor's Swift's film director era. The Grammy winner, will make her feature directorial debut in an upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced Dec. 9. According to a press release from Searchlight,...
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original Song

The nominees for the Oscar for best original song could make for a star-studded category, as several of the leading contenders — representing films like Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sony’s Devotion, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Pixar’s Turning Red, among others — were written and performed by some of our leading pop stars. From new songs from Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Finneas to the long-awaited new track from Rihanna, these original compositions will aim to land on the category’s short list (which is announced Dec. 21) before making it to the home stretch when the nominations...
Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Sing and Dance to Open Disney Holiday Special

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough recently teamed up with his sister and former DWTS pro Julianne Hough to host The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The special aired over the weekend and featured a festive opening number from the talented siblings. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Open...
Who was Irene Cara?

IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
Lady Gaga transforms into Wednesday Addams for viral TikTok dance trend

Lady Gaga has finally joined in on the viral dance trend from the hit series Wednesday that is taking over TikTok.The popular show, which hit Netflix on 23 November, stars Jenna Ortega in the iconic role of Wednesday Addams. In the fourth episode, titled “Woe What a Night”, Ortega performs an eccentric dance routine to the 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps.Ortega’s choreography has since inspired yet another viral dance trend on TikTok, as fans of the show have recreated the routine using a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s 2011 song “Bloody Mary”.In one video, TikTok user...
From Miss Trunchbull to Patches O'Houlihan: The 10 Meanest Teachers in Movies

When you think of your experiences with school teachers, you will likely have two different memories: those truly amazing teachers and those who were dreadful. Somehow, a teacher who stands out the most is the one who did the most horrific damage. Whether they are throwing tools at you to...
'Avatar' & 9 Other Films That Capitalized On The "In 3D" Trend

When thinking of 3D imaging, fans may recall a paper pair of red and blue glasses that made images leap off of books and cereal boxes, and out the screens of our favorite childhood films. But those mushy red and blue images are merely the tip of the 3D iceberg.
Shawn Levy on the Privilege of Directing ‘Star Wars’ and Status of Project [Exclusive]

Shawn Levy is a busy man. The prolific director and producer just oversaw the release of Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, the animated continuation of his wildly successful Night at the Museum trilogy of films. If that weren't enough, he's also gearing up to begin shooting Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine, and will be directing on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things as well. He's also planning a foray into the galaxy far away.

