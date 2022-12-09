Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Marconews.com
Jim Parsons on coming to 'Terms' with 'Spoiler Alert' (and going full Shirley MacLaine in hospital)
Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
Women's Health
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
Cliff Emmich, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor & Clint Eastwood Costar, Dead at 85
Cliff Emmich, known for acting in films and TV shows such as Payday, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Halloween II, and “Little House on the Prairie,” has passed away. He was 85. According to rep Steve Stevens, he died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, California, per MSN. He...
‘Gunsmoke’: How James Arness’ Peace Was ‘Fractured’ by Matt Dillon Fans
Actor James Arness became a household name thanks to his performance as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' but one instance with fans 'fractured' his idea of peace.
ETOnline.com
Kirstie Alley Remembered by Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and Her 'Cheers' Co-Stars -- Read Their Tributes
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars are raising one final glass to their friend. On Monday, it was revealed that Alley died following a short battle with cancer. Her rep later confirmed to ET that it was colon cancer. She was 71. Alley joined the cast of Cheers on season 6,...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot
Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder Are All Smiles at Kennedy Center Honors
The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary over the summer, enjoyed the weekend festivities honoring longtime pal George Clooney, as well as Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2 Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are celebrating their friend! The husband and wife were in Washington, D.C. over the weekend where they honored their mutual pal, George Clooney, as he was recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors. At a White House reception on Sunday, Roberts, 55, was seen alongside Moder, 53, while other stars such as Matt Damon,...
Actress Kirstie Alley Had a Remarkable Career and Net Worth to Match
Actress Kirstie Alley, likely best known for her role as Rebecca in the long-running sitcom Cheers, has passed away at the age of 71. Her career spanned many decades in Hollywood, as she played a number of film and television roles. Here’s a look at Alley’s net worth upon her death as well as a look back over her career and personal life.
Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]
Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
'Parks and Recreation' star Helen Slayton-Hughes dead at the age of 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes, who is best known for starring on "Parks and Recreation," died Thursday at the age of 92. Her family announced her passing on Facebook, but no cause of death was given.
Actress Kirstie Alley Amassed an Impressive Net Worth: Get Details About Her Massive Fortune
Hollywood legend Kirstie Alley left behind a huge net worth following her death at 71 years old. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, was known for her role in...
Collider
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' Renewed for Season 2 With Ariana DeBose & Brett Goldstein Joining
Apple TV+ is going back to the Rock for another round. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock has been renewed for a second season on the streamer, and it's slated to be a massive one, per Deadline. The acclaimed children's series will see some major talent added upon its return, including Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and Emmy winners Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek). Emmy nominee Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) will also be returning after making his debut on the Rock last season and appearing in the "Night of the Lights" holiday special. Production on Season 2 of the reboot series has already begun in Calgary, Canada.
Prevention
Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons
Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Kirstie Alley appreciation: ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’ actress dead at 71
Kirstie Alley, the smokey-voiced actress who replaced Shelley Long in the ensemble cast of “Cheers” in 1987 and went on to establish herself and earn plaudits from critics along with a handful of Emmy nominations, died Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71 at the time of her death, and her illness had not been well-known outside of immediate family. When Long departed “Cheers” after playing fussbudget intellectual waitress Diane Chambers for five seasons that generated an Emmy nomination every year (and a lone win in 1983) to pursue a film career in 1987, the press and industry...
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
Kirstie Alley, Two-time Emmy Winner, Dies at 71
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager.
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Sitcom Legend, Dead at 71 After a Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy winning actress and one of a small handful of undisputed queens of the sitcom format, has died at the age of 71. According to Alley’s official Twitter account, the Cheers and Veronica’s Closet star’s surprise death came “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” The native Kansan discovered Scientology in the year 1979 at the age of 28, after emerging from a divorce from her high school sweetheart and an addiction to cocaine. After going through a Scientology-affiliated rehab program, she scored her first major role was in 1982’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan....
Comments / 0