Apple TV+ is going back to the Rock for another round. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock has been renewed for a second season on the streamer, and it's slated to be a massive one, per Deadline. The acclaimed children's series will see some major talent added upon its return, including Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and Emmy winners Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek). Emmy nominee Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) will also be returning after making his debut on the Rock last season and appearing in the "Night of the Lights" holiday special. Production on Season 2 of the reboot series has already begun in Calgary, Canada.

1 DAY AGO