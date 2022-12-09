ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’90 Day: The Single Life’ Tell-All Exclusive Preview: Natalie Refuses To Divorce Mike While Still Being With Josh

By Avery Thompson
 4 days ago

The 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all is going to be a game-changer. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, host Shaun Robinson confronts Natalie about her relationships with new boyfriend, Josh, and her husband, Mike. Shaun asks Natalie point blank why she doesn’t want to divorce Mike and if she still loves him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fibqK_0jdLXgaH00
Natalie cries during ‘The Single Life’ tell-all. (TLC)

Natalie has tears rolling down her face and looks over at Mike. “Do I still love you?” she asks. Mike says with a laugh, “I’ve been asking you that for 3 years.” Natalie continues, “He’s been for me for 7 years. He’s not going out of my life… But do I love him? I don’t know. Pain he went through because of me, if I love him for sure could I do this to him? I don’t know.”

Then, in front of Josh, Natalie tells Mike, “Michael, I’m not divorcing you. If you want, you divorce me, I’m not… I can’t. I’m sorry.”

Shaun asks Mike if he wants Natalie back. “I will always have love for Natalie. We have history and stuff,” Mike says. Shaun turns to Natalie to ask her who she really wants to be with. Natalie doesn’t say anything right away. There’s just a long, awkward pause.

“I don’t think she’s ready for a relationship. She’s very driven to work and…” Mike begins. Shocking everyone in the room, Natalie gets up and runs over to sit in Mike’s lap. She wraps her arms around him and hugs him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDEQ7_0jdLXgaH00
Natalie goes over to hug Mike during the tell-all. (TLC)

Veronica chimes in and tells Josh that now’s probably a good time for him to break up with Natalie. Natalie gets up and begins walking back to her chair. “I’m not ready for relationship. I don’t want to do it. I’m not. He said the truth. I’m not,” she declares to everyone in the room. At least she’s being honest! New episode of 90 Day: The Single Life air Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Carolyn Clites
4d ago

Mike you are better than her. You don’t need a high maintenance, crazy woman who plays both sides to what she wants. Cares about no one but herself

Reply
66
Linda McWilliams
4d ago

If Mike files for divorce , she would have no option . Of course she does not want to divorce him if he still financially supports her and she can do as she pleases like an actual single woman . Michael needs to be the one to divorce her and stop supporting her , she is out dating other men on his money. Shameful woman , she is self serving and a nutcase. All men should run should they see her , she will make any man's life miserable

Reply
36
CBell126
4d ago

This woman needs a psychiatrist She doesn't know who she wants to be with She rushes her relationships and if they don't do what she says right off the bath they're no good.

Reply(1)
31
