Schererville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Chicago

Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
CROWN POINT, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond Council finalizes municipal ID program

The city of Hammond will soon issue its own identification cards. The city council finalized an ordinance Monday that officially establishes the municipal IDs. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says they'll help undocumented immigrants living in Hammond — along with seniors, kids, and anyone else who may have a harder time getting a state-issued ID. "It doesn't have the power the drivers license does. It doesn't give you the opportunity to drive a car. But it can help you prove your residence, and people will take advantage of this," McDermott told council members.
HAMMOND, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

The Methodist Hospitals Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinics offer balance and vestibular rehabilitation to help people with dizziness and balance issues.

Balance disorders and dizziness are among the most common causes of falls. The Methodist Hospitals Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinics offer balance and vestibular rehabilitation to help people with dizziness and balance issues improve mobility and regain confidence. By preventing falls, you’re preventing potential loss of life or functionality. Falls can lead...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
chicagoreporter.com

Neighborhoods Gentrifying Fastest See Property Tax Skyrocket

CHICAGO | Property taxes are up in Cook County; on average, homeowners saw an increase of 8 percent this year. According to an analysis from Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office, taxes levied on real estate rose by 3.8 percent, to $16.7 billion, in 2021. The total amount billed countywide increased by $614 million over the previous tax year. As a result, homeowners are picking up $330 million.
CHICAGO, IL
police1.com

Ill. county announces new search warrant policy after Anjanette Young raid

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — In the midst of a number of high-profile botched police raids, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office is requiring officers who ask a prosecutor to review search warrants for probable cause to report back on the outcome, a change meant to increase accountability for officers executing searches, the office announced Friday.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Jury finds city violated IL Whistleblower Act, awards CPD sergeant $910K

CHICAGO — A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police sergeant who, jurors said, faced retaliation after he raised concerns about a controversial 2017 police shooting on the Far South Side. After two-and-a-half hours of deliberations, jurors returned their verdict in favor of CPD Sgt. Isaac Lambert, awarding his $910,000 […]
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

CTA Solves Driver Shortage by Welding Drivers’ Doors Shut

CHICAGO — With driver shortages still affecting bus and train transit times, the CTA is looking for ways to stretch its thinning pool of employees. To guarantee that trains and buses will run frequently and promptly, the CTA has announced it will be welding the drivers’ doors shut, trapping them inside.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing history: The lengthy, confusing story behind Jack’s Pub

LANSING, Ill. (December 6, 2022) – If only walls could talk! They might confirm or deny the many stories surrounding the property at 3325 Ridge Road, currently known as Jack’s Sports Pub and Eatery. Our story begins in 1913. The earliest historical data about that property tells about...
LANSING, IL
CBS Chicago

Worker dies after being trapped by trench collapse in Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A worker died Monday night after being left trapped and buried in a trench collapse in a Buffalo Grove front yard.Rescuers spent a frantic few hours Monday evening trying to save the man – identified Monday night as Nikodem Zaremba, 27, of Elmwood Park – but he did not make it.Chopper 2 was first overhead as crews raced into the property in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, crews dug through huge amounts of dirt just minutes after word came in that the worker was trapped beneath tons of dirt...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Nursing Home Assault

(Michigan City, IN) - A local nursing home worker is accused of physically assaulting and injuring a resident with dementia. Corine Hudson, 47, of Walkerton has been charged with two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, she was working at Aperion Care on East Coolspring...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture

(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
UNION MILLS, IN

