Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Never Underestimate the Kindness of StrangersSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Striking workers allege forced overtime, discrimination at northern Indiana manufacturing plant
Just fewer than 200 workers have been on strike for about two weeks at the MonoSol plant in LaPorte after a renegotiated 4-year contract was voted down by a majority of union workers in late November. The key issue is a provision that allows the company to force employees to...
Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond Council finalizes municipal ID program
The city of Hammond will soon issue its own identification cards. The city council finalized an ordinance Monday that officially establishes the municipal IDs. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says they'll help undocumented immigrants living in Hammond — along with seniors, kids, and anyone else who may have a harder time getting a state-issued ID. "It doesn't have the power the drivers license does. It doesn't give you the opportunity to drive a car. But it can help you prove your residence, and people will take advantage of this," McDermott told council members.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
For Sale: The Real Gem of this Retro Indiana Home Is The Basement
I'm a sucker for a good Mid-century Modern home listing and even though the Zillow listing states this property wasn't built until 1979, it's obvious the original owners of this retro-looking home were influenced by the popular American design movement. Nestled between the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the hustle...
nwi.life
The Methodist Hospitals Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinics offer balance and vestibular rehabilitation to help people with dizziness and balance issues.
Balance disorders and dizziness are among the most common causes of falls. The Methodist Hospitals Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinics offer balance and vestibular rehabilitation to help people with dizziness and balance issues improve mobility and regain confidence. By preventing falls, you’re preventing potential loss of life or functionality. Falls can lead...
chicagoreporter.com
Neighborhoods Gentrifying Fastest See Property Tax Skyrocket
CHICAGO | Property taxes are up in Cook County; on average, homeowners saw an increase of 8 percent this year. According to an analysis from Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office, taxes levied on real estate rose by 3.8 percent, to $16.7 billion, in 2021. The total amount billed countywide increased by $614 million over the previous tax year. As a result, homeowners are picking up $330 million.
Gary Deserves Better – NOW (No Opportunities Wasted!)
Senator Eddie Melton has taken on a big job. He wants to create a new vision of what the city of Gary can be. His theme, “Gary deserves better—NOW,” says it all. He believes that transformation is real and can happen, and that he is the man to make it happen by investing in people.
wjbc.com
Man wanted for multiple fraudulent transactions in Central Illinois and Indiana
BLOOMINGTON – A man is wanted for multiple fraudulent transactions in Central Illinois and Indiana. Bloomington Police say the man, described as a large male with a close-cropped beard and mustache, is tied to a local identity theft case. Police say the man made multiple fraudulent transactions in Bloomington,...
Coming Soon, 60-Mile MI Bike Trail Runs Through Two Other States
Soon, walkers and bikers can see three states along this trail. Michigan is filled with amazing trails for outdoor enthusiasts. Bikers, hikers, walkers, and more can enjoy the beauty of the state by simply venturing along one of the thousands of trails. Soon though, a new trail will allow you to see other states as well.
police1.com
Ill. county announces new search warrant policy after Anjanette Young raid
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — In the midst of a number of high-profile botched police raids, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office is requiring officers who ask a prosecutor to review search warrants for probable cause to report back on the outcome, a change meant to increase accountability for officers executing searches, the office announced Friday.
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwald's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister Ginny's upcoming wedding.
warricknews.com
Indiana Supreme Court reinstates murder conviction for shooting at Gary gas station
The Indiana Supreme Court has reinstated a Gary man's criminal convictions after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. In a 5-0 ruling, the state's highest court said notwithstanding conflicts and uncertainties that could...
Jury finds city violated IL Whistleblower Act, awards CPD sergeant $910K
CHICAGO — A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police sergeant who, jurors said, faced retaliation after he raised concerns about a controversial 2017 police shooting on the Far South Side. After two-and-a-half hours of deliberations, jurors returned their verdict in favor of CPD Sgt. Isaac Lambert, awarding his $910,000 […]
$450,000 Jackpot Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Illinois Gas Station
An Illinois lottery player banked a jackpot worth nearly half a million dollars. The winner bought the Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Meijer Express Gas Station located at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday's drawing -- 9-11-26-39-42...
thechicagogenius.com
CTA Solves Driver Shortage by Welding Drivers’ Doors Shut
CHICAGO — With driver shortages still affecting bus and train transit times, the CTA is looking for ways to stretch its thinning pool of employees. To guarantee that trains and buses will run frequently and promptly, the CTA has announced it will be welding the drivers’ doors shut, trapping them inside.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The lengthy, confusing story behind Jack’s Pub
LANSING, Ill. (December 6, 2022) – If only walls could talk! They might confirm or deny the many stories surrounding the property at 3325 Ridge Road, currently known as Jack’s Sports Pub and Eatery. Our story begins in 1913. The earliest historical data about that property tells about...
Worker dies after being trapped by trench collapse in Buffalo Grove
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A worker died Monday night after being left trapped and buried in a trench collapse in a Buffalo Grove front yard.Rescuers spent a frantic few hours Monday evening trying to save the man – identified Monday night as Nikodem Zaremba, 27, of Elmwood Park – but he did not make it.Chopper 2 was first overhead as crews raced into the property in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, crews dug through huge amounts of dirt just minutes after word came in that the worker was trapped beneath tons of dirt...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Nursing Home Assault
(Michigan City, IN) - A local nursing home worker is accused of physically assaulting and injuring a resident with dementia. Corine Hudson, 47, of Walkerton has been charged with two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, she was working at Aperion Care on East Coolspring...
hometownnewsnow.com
Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
