Bernardsville, NJ

Felician’s School of Education is 1st in state to receive full AAQEP accreditation

The Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation has granted full seven-year accreditation to Felician University’s teacher preparation programs following a rigorous self-study, peer review process and evaluation that determined all required standards were met. Felician University’s School of Education is the first in the state of New Jersey...
HACE awarded $1.5M to establish YouthBuild Elizabeth Program

The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth is marking three months since the launch of its new program, YouthBuild Elizabeth. In May 2022, HACE was the only organization in the State of New Jersey to receive a YouthBuild grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. YouthBuild Elizabeth aims to...
Boscamp named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine

Dr. Jeffrey Boscamp has been named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Boscamp, who had had previously been vice dean of the school, was named interim dean of the school since the sudden passing of his predecessor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, last January. “Dr. Boscamp has performed terrifically in...
HACKENSACK, NJ
What’s in a name: Marchetto Higgins Stieve becomes MHS Architecture

Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects, one of the state’s premier architectural firms, specializing in mixed-use developments for more than 40 years, has no plans to change the way it does business. It will just do it under a new name. The firm, building on its substantial accomplishments with an eye...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Diversified Properties acquires 9,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Montville that will soon be available

Diversified Properties has acquired a 9,000-square-foot industrial building in the Towaco section of Montville, the company announced Wednesday. The building is fully occupied now, but the existing tenant is scheduled to vacate its space upon the conclusion of its lease at the end of the year and its former space will be available to a single user.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ Transit awarded $592K grant from FTA to study transit-oriented development on proposed Hudson-Bergen extension

Can equitable development come to the proposed nine-mile Hudson-Bergen Light Rail? We may soon find out. On Tuesday, New Jersey Transit announced it has been awarded a $592,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration to study equitable transit-oriented development along the proposed extension into Bergen County. The comprehensive plan will...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Pierson arranges $2.47M sale of commercial component of Wonder Lofts in Hoboken

Pierson Commercial, a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City, has arranged the $2.475 million sale of a 3,400-square-foot commercial condominium at the newly constructed Wonder Lofts in Hoboken. Pierson, led by Hudson County market expert Robert Mackowski,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Morris Plains luxury rental community, The American, to open early 2023

Morris Plains’ newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023, according to an announcement from JMF Properties. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough. As part of...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
Bound Brook-based Simonik Moving & Storage bought by Florida firm

Simonik Moving & Storage Inc., an agent of Allied Van Lines, Bound Brook was recently purchased by First Class Moving Systems of Tampa, Florida, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 5 Easy Street, the newly formed company will be known as World Class Moving Systems will service local, national,...
BOUND BROOK, NJ

