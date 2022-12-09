Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Related
roi-nj.com
Felician’s School of Education is 1st in state to receive full AAQEP accreditation
The Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation has granted full seven-year accreditation to Felician University’s teacher preparation programs following a rigorous self-study, peer review process and evaluation that determined all required standards were met. Felician University’s School of Education is the first in the state of New Jersey...
roi-nj.com
Rider University launches social media program opening grads to a variety of communications positions
Rider University said Monday it is now offering a social media major. The Lawrenceville-based school has offered a minor in social media strategies since 2018, which has attracted students from a broad range of majors. The new Bachelor of Arts in Social Media Strategies program will teach practical communication skills...
roi-nj.com
HACE awarded $1.5M to establish YouthBuild Elizabeth Program
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth is marking three months since the launch of its new program, YouthBuild Elizabeth. In May 2022, HACE was the only organization in the State of New Jersey to receive a YouthBuild grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. YouthBuild Elizabeth aims to...
roi-nj.com
Boscamp named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine
Dr. Jeffrey Boscamp has been named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Boscamp, who had had previously been vice dean of the school, was named interim dean of the school since the sudden passing of his predecessor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, last January. “Dr. Boscamp has performed terrifically in...
roi-nj.com
What’s in a name: Marchetto Higgins Stieve becomes MHS Architecture
Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects, one of the state’s premier architectural firms, specializing in mixed-use developments for more than 40 years, has no plans to change the way it does business. It will just do it under a new name. The firm, building on its substantial accomplishments with an eye...
roi-nj.com
Glassboro firm AKCG earns ‘Best in Show’ honor for A.C. Electric campaign
A public outreach effort designed to educate Atlantic City Electric’s diverse customer base about the company’s Smart Energy Network and smart meters won the Best in Show award at the recent Public Relations Society of America ceremony that recognizes campaigns in the greater Philadelphia area. The honor was...
roi-nj.com
Diversified Properties acquires 9,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Montville that will soon be available
Diversified Properties has acquired a 9,000-square-foot industrial building in the Towaco section of Montville, the company announced Wednesday. The building is fully occupied now, but the existing tenant is scheduled to vacate its space upon the conclusion of its lease at the end of the year and its former space will be available to a single user.
roi-nj.com
Elizabethtown Gas ranks highest in customer satisfaction for 8th consecutive year
Elizabethtown Gas has been named the best in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among midsize utilities by J.D. Power for the eighth consecutive year, the utility announced. The J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures critical components that drive overall satisfaction among...
roi-nj.com
NJ Transit awarded $592K grant from FTA to study transit-oriented development on proposed Hudson-Bergen extension
Can equitable development come to the proposed nine-mile Hudson-Bergen Light Rail? We may soon find out. On Tuesday, New Jersey Transit announced it has been awarded a $592,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration to study equitable transit-oriented development along the proposed extension into Bergen County. The comprehensive plan will...
roi-nj.com
Pierson arranges $2.47M sale of commercial component of Wonder Lofts in Hoboken
Pierson Commercial, a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City, has arranged the $2.475 million sale of a 3,400-square-foot commercial condominium at the newly constructed Wonder Lofts in Hoboken. Pierson, led by Hudson County market expert Robert Mackowski,...
roi-nj.com
Workshoppes coworking concept comes to Shoppes at North Brunswick
Coworking concept Workshoppes has leased 1,999 square feet at the Shoppes at North Brunswick, Azarian Realty announced. It is the company’s first location. Azarian’s Kevin Pelio represented both the landlord and the tenant in this transaction. The Shoppes at North Brunswick is a 147,000-square-foot lifestyle center located on...
roi-nj.com
Morris Plains luxury rental community, The American, to open early 2023
Morris Plains’ newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023, according to an announcement from JMF Properties. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough. As part of...
roi-nj.com
Bound Brook-based Simonik Moving & Storage bought by Florida firm
Simonik Moving & Storage Inc., an agent of Allied Van Lines, Bound Brook was recently purchased by First Class Moving Systems of Tampa, Florida, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 5 Easy Street, the newly formed company will be known as World Class Moving Systems will service local, national,...
roi-nj.com
Sky Zone expands presence with multi-unit development deal in the Garden State
Sky Zone, an indoor active entertainment company, announced on Monday that it will be opening two new park locations in New Jersey, one in North Bergen and the other in Rutherford. For nearly 20 years, Sky Zone has been at the forefront of innovating and reinventing the family entertainment center...
Comments / 1