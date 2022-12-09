ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Milam County deputies the target of two shootings in two months

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -Brave men and women in law enforcement risk their lives across the country daily. According to data released by the FBI crimes against police are trending upward. Data shows that 129 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2021 with 60,105 being assaulted while performing their duties in 2020.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man arrested for narcotics trafficking

LAGUNA PARK, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man has been arrested by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office after authorities found narcotics during a search warrant Friday evening. Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies at around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 9 executed a search warrant relating to narcotics possession and trafficking...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigates shooting, two injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting where two have been injured. officers responded at around 8:45 a.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male, which has been identified as the...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

One victim found in Temple shooting, police investigating

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man is injured following a shooting Sunday evening, as told by the Temple Police Department. Officers responded to at around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Authorities found a man shot who was transported to...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Pedestrian killed after attempting to cross I-35 on foot in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives are investigating a collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian attempting to cross Interstate-35 on foot. Police said it happened in the highway’s northbound lanes near exit 337A shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Police said the...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident closed down all northbound lanes on I-35 at Forrest Street in Waco late Monday night. Drivers were being advised to use Loop 340 to avoid the Interstate. No other details have been made available.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Santa is On-Call TONIGHT from 4P - 7P

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Santa himself will be in the KWTX Studios this evening from 4P - 7P to take calls from Central Texas boys and girls. Be on the lookout at 4PM for the special number to call. Special thanks to Slovacek’s West for using their connections to get...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Former Baylor QB commits to Virginia Tech

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor backup quarterback, Kyron Drones has committed to Virginia Tech. Drones will have three years of eligibility. He entered the transfer portal recently, following Baylor’s last conference game.
BLACKSBURG, VA
KWTX

Baylor Head Basketball Coach Nicki Collen reacts to liberation of Brittney Griner

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen reacted to the liberation of Brittney Griner during a pregame press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Collen described a wave of emotions that occurred after she heard Griner was heading home. “Euphoric. I’m really happy that she’s home...discouraged at the...
WACO, TX
KWTX

About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - AAA expects around 9 million Texans will travel by plane, vehicle, train, bus or cruise, reaching the third busiest travel season in Texas on record, and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GFK) prepares for a pre-pandemic crowd of passengers. AAA Texas Media Relations, Daniel Armbruster, said...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy