Men with extensive criminal histories involved in deadly shooting in Bellmead, police say
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of 22-year-old Demicco Chambliss and left a man with an extensive criminal history, identified by police as Dennis Estelle, wounded and hospitalized, said Stephen Leonard with the Bellmead Police Deparment. The shooting was reported at about...
Killeen police looking for men involved in shooting of store clerk during robbery at Angel Food Mart
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in the shooting of a store clerk during a robbery at the Angel Food Mart in the 300 block of Gilmer Street. The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. on...
Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
Milam County deputies the target of two shootings in two months
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -Brave men and women in law enforcement risk their lives across the country daily. According to data released by the FBI crimes against police are trending upward. Data shows that 129 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2021 with 60,105 being assaulted while performing their duties in 2020.
Central Texas man arrested for narcotics trafficking
LAGUNA PARK, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man has been arrested by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office after authorities found narcotics during a search warrant Friday evening. Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies at around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 9 executed a search warrant relating to narcotics possession and trafficking...
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a woman critically wounded, and led to a lockdown at nearby Jefferson Elementary School. Police identified the man as Edwin Zavala, 22. The wounded woman’s name has not yet...
Temple PD investigates shooting, two injured
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting where two have been injured. officers responded at around 8:45 a.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male, which has been identified as the...
One victim found in Temple shooting, police investigating
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man is injured following a shooting Sunday evening, as told by the Temple Police Department. Officers responded to at around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Authorities found a man shot who was transported to...
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound; woman critically wounded, Temple police say
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a woman critically wounded, and led to a lockdown at nearby Jefferson Elementary School. Police have not identified the man who died but did confirm the wounded woman is...
Pedestrian killed after attempting to cross I-35 on foot in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives are investigating a collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian attempting to cross Interstate-35 on foot. Police said it happened in the highway’s northbound lanes near exit 337A shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Police said the...
Fire ravages Waco’s Tru Jamaica; rebuilding expected to cost $200K
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In the blink of an eye, Aniceto Charles Jr.’s dreams went up in flames. An outlet fire is reportedly to blame for the blaze that ravaged Charles’ restaurant, Tru Jamaica. He has owned Tru Jamaica with his mother, Viva Charles, for almost three years.
Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident closed down all northbound lanes on I-35 at Forrest Street in Waco late Monday night. Drivers were being advised to use Loop 340 to avoid the Interstate. No other details have been made available.
Santa is On-Call TONIGHT from 4P - 7P
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Santa himself will be in the KWTX Studios this evening from 4P - 7P to take calls from Central Texas boys and girls. Be on the lookout at 4PM for the special number to call. Special thanks to Slovacek’s West for using their connections to get...
Hallmark Restaurant in Killeen reopens fully staffed after temporary closure
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After a six-month temporary closure, the Hallmark Restaurant is back in business. The beloved restaurant has been around since 1984 and was one of the first to open in the area. “It was an emotional day yesterday when we reopened back up,” manager Courtney Greene, who...
Waco man shares personal video from Mike Leach sent days before his passing
Tidy Up Tuesday: Tidy Up Your Wrapping Paper! - 12.13.22. Jingle Bells Bash Workout & Food Drive For Caritas - 12.13.22. Jingle Bells Bash Workout & Food Drive For Caritas - 12.13.22. The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 12.13.22. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 12.13.22.
Central Texas charity asking for volunteers to help deliver gifts to over 2,000 senior citizens who might not get any on Christmas Day
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friends for Life, a charity in Waco, provides Christmas gifts to senior citizens who may not have anyone to give them gifts or a visit during the holiday season, and, with a growing number of elderly in need in the area, they need volunteers to help deliver.
‘The best thing that’s ever happened to us’: Baylor Singing Seniors provides creative outlet for elderly
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Folks showcased their vocal chops at the Baylor Singing Seniors annual Christmas concert on Sunday. The organization has been around since 1983. Members have been practicing every Monday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. since Labor Day weekend to get ready for the performance. Choir members range in age from 60 to 90.
Former Baylor QB commits to Virginia Tech
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor backup quarterback, Kyron Drones has committed to Virginia Tech. Drones will have three years of eligibility. He entered the transfer portal recently, following Baylor’s last conference game.
Baylor Head Basketball Coach Nicki Collen reacts to liberation of Brittney Griner
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen reacted to the liberation of Brittney Griner during a pregame press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Collen described a wave of emotions that occurred after she heard Griner was heading home. “Euphoric. I’m really happy that she’s home...discouraged at the...
About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - AAA expects around 9 million Texans will travel by plane, vehicle, train, bus or cruise, reaching the third busiest travel season in Texas on record, and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GFK) prepares for a pre-pandemic crowd of passengers. AAA Texas Media Relations, Daniel Armbruster, said...
