Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Leroy P. “Skip” Kelly, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leroy P. “Skip” Kelly, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at Hospice House. Leroy, who was affectionately known as Skip, was born September 23, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of the late Leroy P. “Red” Kelly, Sr. and Jennie Kelly.
27 First News
Albert E. Rivalsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert E. Rivalsky, 88, died peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Mr. Rivalsky was born June 10, 1934 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of John and Mary (Yuhas) Rivalsky. He was raised in Struthers with his twin brother, Charles and eight other siblings, one of whom passed away as an infant. As an adult, he was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown/Campbell area.
27 First News
Kieran Sullivan-Canacci, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kieran Sullivan-Canacci died peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was born on March 13, 1943, to Michael and Marion Tyndal Carney. One of eight children, she grew up on the Northside of Youngstown, attended St. Edwards School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1961.
27 First News
Darla A. Martin, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla A. Martin, 81, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren with her family by her side. Darla was born February 25, 1941, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Jesse Maybee...
27 First News
George Apris Costea, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Apris Costea passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born February 26, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, son of Charles Costea and Pearl Costea Barbat, who preceded him in death. George was a graduate of Warren G. Harding...
27 First News
Christos “Chris” Kreatsoulas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christos “Chris” Kreatsoulas, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 peacefully at the Hospice House surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was born in 1933 in Chios, Greece, the son of the late Michael and Eugenia Kreatsoulas. He attended technical...
27 First News
Kenneth Edward Detwiler, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Edward Detwiler, 89, went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 12, surrounded by his family at his home. Kenneth, affectionately known as Ken, was born September 9, 1933, in Salem, Ohio and was the son of Marcus and Estella (Schloneger) Detwiler. Ken...
27 First News
Russell N. Wire, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell N. Wire, 98, of Youngstown, passed away December 11, 2022. He was born November 21, 1924 in Poland, Ohio, a son of H. Dale and Mary Blanche (Nesbitt) Wire and had been a lifelong area resident. Russell worked for General Motors in Lordstown, retiring...
27 First News
Julia E. Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia E. Taylor, 96, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Hospital, Boardman, Ohio. She was a resident of Assumption Village Nursing Home (Aventura) in North Lima, Ohio. Julia was born on July 4, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter...
27 First News
Dorothy Madeline Parana, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Madeline (Jenkins) Parana, age 96 of Newton Falls, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Windsor House of Champion. She was born on April 16, 1926 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Elmer D....
27 First News
Michael Dale Horn, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Dale Horn, age 68, of Newton Falls passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday December 8, 2022. He was born on March 30, 1954 in Mount Gilead, Ohio, the son of Darwin Dale Horn and Donna M. (Duston) Horn. Michael was a...
27 First News
Jack F. Ralston, Vienna, Ohio
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack F. Ralston, 80, died Sunday morning December 11, 2022 at his home. He was born May 9, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Jack and Gertrude Voltz Ralston. Mr. Ralston, a 1961 graduate of The Rayen High School was a member of the former...
27 First News
Evelyn “Evie” Lower Kellogg, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn “Evie” Lower Kellogg, 43, formerly of Leetonia, passed away, along with her beloved dog, Jasmine, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Lake Leelanau, Michigan after being struck by an automobile while out running. Evie was born June 22, 1979 in Youngstown, a...
27 First News
Bonnie Jean Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Jean Day, 75, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022 at Windsor House at Omni Manor. Bonnie was born on January 23, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira Richard and Opal Marie Barnes. She was an STNA until she retired...
27 First News
Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, 70, of 2501 Parkman Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. at her sister’s residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born December 20, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Douglas...
27 First News
Martha Jean George, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jean George, 95, Boardman, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born November 22, 1927, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Margaret Jean (Lathom) McFarland. Martha earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. After...
27 First News
Vanessa “Net” Darby, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vanessa “Net” Darby, 63, of Boardman, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 3:05 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born February 15, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Etheridge and...
27 First News
Joyce Evanicky, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Evanicky, 70, of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed on Monday, December 5, 2022 in Addison Nursing Home in Masury, Ohio. She was born on August 21, 1952 in Lakewood, Ohio, the daughter of William Evanicky and Olive Lamb Miller. She was a 1970 graduate...
27 First News
Clarence Karl Tussel, Jr., Jefferson, Ohio
JEFFERSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Karl Tussel, Jr., age 86, died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Villa at the Lake in Conneaut, Ohio. He was born on May 17, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Mildred (Governale) and Clarence Carl Tussel, Sr. Formerly of Bedford, Ohio and Kila, Montana.
27 First News
Patricia A. Deak, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Deak, 82, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side. Patricia was born March 9, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank DelGenio and Ann Volsko DelGenio and was a lifelong area resident.
Comments / 0