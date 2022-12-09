Read full article on original website
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TVHS making history this year with first-ever wrestling team
NAUGATUCK – Something new is happening in the Tug Valley High School athletic program with the recent formation of the TVHS wrestling team. The Panthers, which have never had a program, competed for the first time ever on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Bill Hughes Wrestling Invitational Tournament at Winfield.
Metro News
WVU finals week is here, fall commencement preparations underway
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s finals week for the fall semester on the WVU campus. Dean of Students Dr. Corey Farris said the exams will take place Monday through Friday with WVU’s fall commencement set for Saturday. Farris said they try to help students be as prepared as...
WTRF
The Wheeling Cat hosts breakfast “Just Before Goodbye”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands. Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son,...
Metro News
Balanced offensive effort leads Tucker County past Petersburg, 69-43
HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Senior forward Kadie Colebank led four Tucker County Mountain Lions in double figures as TCHS defeated Petersburg, 69-43 in a matchup of 2022 state semifinalists. Colebank, a Wheeling University signee, scored 25 points to lead all scorers. With the game tied at 13 at the end...
scenicstates.com
7 Wild and Wonderful West Virginia Waterfalls
Approximately 275 West Virginia waterfalls exist. It is why hiking to waterfalls is one of the best things to do in West Virginia. But I’m sure you’d agree that you can’t go on a waterfall trail to several waterfalls within a single weekend. It’s just physically impossible, even if the waterfalls do not require much hiking.
