Billionaire invites a K-Pop star, 7 others on a free trip to the moon
Tokyo — Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Friday that K-Pop star T.O.P. will be among the eight people who will join him on a flyby around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship next year. The Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications from around the world in March 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year. The eight people Maezawa selected for his "dearMoon project" are T.O.P., who...
Japanese billionaire unveils the 8 artists he'll fly to the moon on SpaceX's Starship dearMoon flight
A Japanese billionaire announced the eight people who will be flying with him around the moon as soon as 2023, including "Everyday Astronaut" YouTube channel creator Tim Dodd.
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
Futurism
Billionaire Paying for Steve Aoki to Join Him on SpaceX Moon Vacation
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has announced the crew of his upcoming flight around the Moon on board a SpaceX Starship spacecraft, which includes legendary DJ and music producer Steve Aoki, K-pop star Choi Seung-hyun, and "Everyday Astronaut" YouTuber Tim Dodd. The crew of ten also includes two backup crew members,...
Japanese billionaire Maezawa’s SpaceX moon flight to take off with K-pop star, DJ and YouTuber
Japanese fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa has unveiled the names of the eight passengers who will join him on a trip around the moon in a private rocket designed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.The most high-profile picks are American DJ Steve Aoki, South Korean K-pop star TOP and popular space YouTuber Tim Dodd, better known as the Everyday Astronaut.The trip, named dearMoon, will mark the first civilian orbital expedition, said Mr Maezawa.The Japanese fashion tycoon bought every seat on the maiden lunar voyage when it was first announced in 2018.The 10 people who were picked, including two backup crew members, were selected...
What do a K-Pop star, a DJ, a U.S. YouTuber and 5 others all have in common? A free trip to the moon.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Longtime ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ DJ Was 40
Stephen Boss, better known as DJ tWitch of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died Tuesday in a Los Angeles hotel room at the age of 40, reportedly by suicide. His death was confirmed by Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The office did not state a cause. In a statement to People magazine, Boss’ wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed his death, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light...
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
WSFA
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface. Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.
SpaceX now targeting Dec. 11 for launch of Japanese moon lander after delays
SpaceX is now targeting Dec. 11 for the launch of a private Japanese moon lander after a series of delays with multiple Falcon 9 rockets.
SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Only two weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
Artemis 1 moon rocket, NASA's most powerful ever, aced its debut launch, agency says
NASA's Space Launch System megarocket hit all of its marks during its first-ever liftoff two weeks ago, agency officials said.
ktalnews.com
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the...
‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond
In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
Twitter Suspends Account Dedicated to Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet
The Twitter account used to track billionaire Elon Musk's private jet was suspended as of Wednesday morning. The account, @elonjet, was run by Florida college student Jack Sweeney and had amassed more than half a million followers. It tracked Musk's location using publicly available flight data. Musk had claimed he...
DJ and YouTube host among 8 chosen by billionaire for SpaceX moon trip
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced those would be flying with him on a trip around the moon.
NASA's Orion spacecraft records stunning 'crescent Earth' on return flight home
The unmanned spacecraft is slated for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.
Comments / 0