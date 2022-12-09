Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
fox5atlanta.com
3 wanted for BB gun shooting at Canton Kroger
CANTON, Ga. - Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for the three people who fired a BB gun at shoppers in a parking lot last week. It happened just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the parking lot of the Kroger located at 6766 Hickory Flat Highway. The Cherokee...
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A man from Villa Rica, Georgia, was sentenced to 30 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday, according to the Coweta County judicial court. On Aug. 26, officers with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searched a small camper located off Legion Lake Road in Villa Rica, finding Garrett Wood and a female associate inside.
‘I ain’t angry:’ Ga. men speak out after spending 25 years in prison for murder they didn’t commit
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia men are speaking out for the first time after walking free after spending 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Lee Clark and Josh Storey were 17-years-old when their friend, 15-year-old Brian Bowling, accidentally shot and killed himself inside his Rome home while playing Russian roulette in 1996. Storey was said to have brought the gun to Bowling’s house.
weisradio.com
Floyd County Man Charged with Murder
A 20-year-old man is in jail on murder and other charges following a shooting Saturday night. Rome Police have charged Idris Dsu Dennis Jr. of Rome with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault, according to Floyd County Jail records. Dennis, a former defensive lineman for the Rome High Wolves, remained in jail Sunday with no bond set. The victim’s name has not been released.
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Appointment to Superior Court of Coweta Judicial Circuit
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
wrganews.com
31-year-old arrested for attacking a Victim with a Hammer
A 31-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department at his home on Sunday for aggravated assault charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Cory Blake Snow of Dellvue Place address allegedly assaulted a 37-year-old victim with a hammer in a dispute that occurred back on November 10th. Police stated that Snow also allegedly placed the victim in a headlock to prevent them from calling 911 for help. Snow is being charged with parole violation, simple battery (family violence), aggravated assault, and obstruction or hindering a person making an emergency call.
fox5atlanta.com
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
North Georgia man found guilty of stabbing woman he was staying with, officials say
DALTON, Ga. — A man was convicted after being found guilty of stabbing a woman in the neck in July 2021. District Attorney Bert Poston said on July 13, 2021, 29-year-old Shaquae Divine Robinson got into an argument with Tracy Almaraz-Martinez, who had let him stay at her home on Straight Street in Whitfield County.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, December 13th
Crystal Tucker, 57 of Mentone – Theft of Property 4th Degree (2x);. Hubert Perry, age 35 of Centre – Bondsman off Bond;. Joseph Sewell. 30 of Duncanville, AL- Electronic Solicitation of a Child and Traveling to Meet a Minor for Unlawful Sex Acts;. Kobie Bray, age 20 of...
Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud
A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Carroll County man sentenced to 30 years for meth trafficking
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking meth. Garrett Justin Wood was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, more than 400 grams, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He has been sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.
Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
4 injured, including teen ejected from van, in head-on collision in Marietta
A head-on collision in Marietta on Monday morning sent four people to the hospital, including a child who was ejected from a minivan and a second child who remained inside, police said.
WDEF
Man convicted of nearly killing woman in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Dalton man in a knife attack in 2021. 29 year old Shaquae Divine Robinson was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Use of a Knife During Commission of a Felony. He...
Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
Georgia man turns himself in on murder charge, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — A 20-year-old Rome, Georgia man turned himself in for murder on Saturday night, police say. Police say that they arrived on Knollwood Drive in Rome just before 8:30 p.m., finding a man dead from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he...
Meth trafficker involved in high-speed chase gets 17-year-plus sentence
MACON — A metro-Atlanta resident who was trafficking nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine through the Middle District of Georgia from an Atlanta source when he attempted to flee police on Interstate 75 was sentenced to serve more than 17 years in federal prison this week for his crime. Wesley...
Polk Medical Center Receives $50,000 From Colony Bank
Polk Medical Center Receives $50,000 From Colony Bank CEDARTOWN — Colony Bank has donated $50,000 to Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. Polk Medical Center is one of 55 hospitals in Georgia that qualify to receive funds through the program, which allows individual donors to receive a Georgia income […] The post Polk Medical Center Receives $50,000 From Colony Bank appeared first on Polk Today.
Comments / 2