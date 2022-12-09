Content warning: Discussion of pregnancy loss ahead. This post was written by Megan Glosson and originally appeared on The Mighty. January 26, 2017. A day that will live in my memories forever because it’s the day I lost what would have been my third child. I woke up that morning and knew something was wrong, but it took several days of blood work and ultrasounds to confirm what I already knew in my heart — I had a miscarriage.

