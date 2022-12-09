Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
How caregivers of people with dementia can navigate the holidays
Although the holiday season brings joy to many, it may mean added stress for families supporting a loved one with memory loss. Mary Catherine Lundquist, the program director of Care2Caregivers, a peer counseling helpline (800-424-2494) for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer's Disease and related memory disorders operated by Rutgers Behavioral Health Care, discusses how families can make the most of the season.
Channel 3000
Communities around the US are voicing a common anxiety: Are Americans losing their accents?
Chris C. Palmer, Professor of English, Kennesaw State University; Michelle Devereaux, Associate Professor of English Education, Kennesaw State University. In Boston, there are reports of people pronouncing the letter “r.” Down in Tennessee, people are noticing a lack of a Southern drawl. And Texans have long worried about losing their distinctive twang.
6 Everyday Activities That Naturally Release Dopamine In Your Brain
Dopamine is attributed to helping you feel happier — and some daily tasks help you experience it.
Mother tells daughter to "stop worrying" to fix anxiety
General Anxiety Disorder is a serious condition that more than 6.8 million adults suffer from in the U.S. With mental health issues increasing on a global level, it is no surprise that more and more people are seeking treatment.
AMA
Three simple STEPS for diagnosing your own mental patterns
In this episode of the AMA STEPS Forward® podcast, Gail Gazelle, MD, MCC, a leader at the forefront of the movement fighting physician burnout, discusses three mindfulness and well-being steps physicians can take to thrive. Speakers. Gail Gazelle, MD, MCC, author and physician coach, leading Harvard Institute of Coaching.
MedicalXpress
'Sandwich generation' study shows challenges of caring for both kids and aging parents
Their older parents need care. Their kids are still under 18. And they probably have a job, too. They're the "sandwich generation"—a longtime nickname for the mostly female, mostly middle-aged group of Americans who serve as caregivers for both older and younger family members at once. A new study...
Channel 3000
Could gut bacteria lead to depression? Plus, monitoring toilet sounds could help spot disease, and more health news
Depression may be a disorder of the brain, but new research adds to evidence that it also involves the gut. While depression is complex, recent research has been pointing to a role for bacteria that dwell in the gut — suggesting that certain bacterial strains might feed depression symptoms, while others might be protective.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People. In this AlzAuthors Live! Virtual Q&A Dementia with Difficult People (November 8, 2022) you’ll meet four of our authors who either cared for a parent who had hurt them in the past, or dealt with siblings who made caregiving difficult, or both. A professional mediator is also on hand to offer advice on how to navigate a dementia journey with a difficult person.
The unexpected grief triggers I encountered after my pregnancy loss
Content warning: Discussion of pregnancy loss ahead. This post was written by Megan Glosson and originally appeared on The Mighty. January 26, 2017. A day that will live in my memories forever because it’s the day I lost what would have been my third child. I woke up that morning and knew something was wrong, but it took several days of blood work and ultrasounds to confirm what I already knew in my heart — I had a miscarriage.
Medical News Today
Having a sense of purpose may help you live longer, research shows
A sense of purpose can drive healthy behavior and make a person more resilient to stress. Prior research has shown that having a sense of purpose is associated with living longer. A new study shows this association is true for older adults across race, ethnicity, and gender. According to the...
6 things I wish I’d known when my child was diagnosed with autism
Autism can be tricky because there often is a period of “unknowing”. But unlike other diagnoses, rarely is a newborn diagnosed. From the period of being a baby until my son was diagnosed at 3 years old, it was very lonely and isolating. I felt misunderstood. Attending large...
studyfinds.org
Children who watch too much TV at risk for future problems with addiction
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Generation Alpha is the latest cohort to grow up glued to their screens, and this may pose long-term health risks. A new study from a team of New Zealand researchers suggests watching too much television as a kid elevates their risk for future smoking and gambling disorders.
momswhothink.com
The Developmental Milestones at 9 months of Age
