I am a huge fan of egg nog. All I know is that it's tasty, sweet and served around the holidays, no booze for me. The rest is a mystery I will try to uncover. historically also known as a milk punch or an egg milk punch when alcoholic beverages are added, is a rich, chilled, sweetened, dairy-based beverage. It is traditionally made with milk, cream, sugar, egg yolks, and whipped egg whites (which gives it a frothy texture, and its name). Distilled spirits such as brandy, rum, whisky or bourbon are often a key ingredient.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO