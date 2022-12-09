DeKalb police arrest suspect in murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil

Police in DeKalb County say one of the suspects involved in a shooting at a candlelight vigil in late November has been arrested.

DeKalb police said that at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Ian Hagerty dead.

Officials said Hagerty was shot during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion attempt on Gresham Road.

The shooter ran away from the scene, according to police.

DeKalb police told WSB that 23-year-old Kendell Torrence has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Police have not said if there will be additional arrests in the case.

