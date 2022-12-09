On Saturday night, West Virginia defeated UAB 81-70 in a physical, fast-paced game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. With the win over UAB, West Virginia picked up their biggest win of the season so far. UAB is the third quad-2 victory for the Mountaineers, with the first two being Pitt and Florida. Depending on how the Blazers finish off the year, it could be a quad-1 win for WVU by Selection Sunday.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO