Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
wvsportsnow.com
Transfer Portal Update: West Virginia’s Losses Have Been Mostly About Depth
Even after making the path forward for the West Virginia football program known, it’s impossible to ever truly have certainty in the midst of the current climate surrounding college football. Neal Brown is still the head coach. His staff is presently intact. WVU has hired Wren Baker as its...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 14
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: PSN Exclusive: DE John Morgan Explains Reasons for Transferring from Pitt. Steelers Now: Why was Kenny Pickett Initially Cleared for Concussion?. Nittany Sports Now: Chris Stoll Wins Best Long...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Enshrinement to be Celebrated Against Buffalo
WVU head coach Bob Huggins’ Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement will be celebrated pregame against Buffalo on Sunday. Huggins was the third West Virginia alumni to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame back in September. “I’m forever grateful to be enshrined with the basketball legends...
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: Reaction to Recent WVU MBB Games, Preview Upcoming Schedule
Episode 4 of the 2022-2023 edition of the #CRW hoops podcast features a review of the WVU road loss to Xavier followed by reviews of the two subsequent bounce-back wins that the Mountaineers picked up over both Navy & UAB at home in Morgantown. To conclude the episode, brief previews of the upcoming final two non-conference WVU basketball games against Buffalo and Stony Brook are featured, complete with predictions for each game.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star RB DJ Oliver: ‘WVU is My Top School’
“I think I can come in and compete and help WVU win some championships.” Those are big words to say about a program coming off a 5-7 season, but that’s exactly what 3-star running back recruit DJ Oliver said to WVSN. Oliver made it known West Virginia is...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Loses Naim Muhammad to Transfer Portal
For West Virginia’s second loss to the Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Naim Muhammad announces he is departing the program. Muhammad fond a role as Spear depth in 2022, picking up five total tackles and two assists in five games played. He only played sparingly during his four years in Morgantown, but did see time in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
wvsportsnow.com
Rodney Gallagher Admits Neal Brown Key to Staying Committed; Plans to Bring Change to WVU
Soon after Rodney Gallagher calmed the nerves of Mountaineer Nation by confirming his commitment to the West Virginia football program, WVSN reached out to the 4-star athlete so WVU fans could hear right from the man himself. Gallagher, now in the midst of wrapping up his high school basketball career,...
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Win Over UAB
On Saturday night, West Virginia defeated UAB 81-70 in a physical, fast-paced game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. With the win over UAB, West Virginia picked up their biggest win of the season so far. UAB is the third quad-2 victory for the Mountaineers, with the first two being Pitt and Florida. Depending on how the Blazers finish off the year, it could be a quad-1 win for WVU by Selection Sunday.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Commit Noah Braham ‘Can’t Wait’ to Officially Sign
West Virginia commit Noah Braham has made it clear his future will be in Morgantown. The three-star athlete made an official visit to West Virginia’s campus this past weekend, and announced via his Twitter account Sunday afternoon that he plans to sign with the Mountaineers on Dec. 21. A...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Schedule Visit with 2023 3-Star RB DJ Oliver
West Virginia knows all too well the difficulty in managing a roster in this era of college football, but the Mountaineers are also well aware they need to always be on the look out for quality players. This often even means going after quality players, even if they play a...
wvsportsnow.com
North Texas Names Next Head Coach, Ends Speculation of Graham Harrell Leaving WVU
Any speculation about North Texas hiring West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as the Mean Green’s next head coach can now end. North Texas has announced Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris will be their next head coach. Harrell’s name was brought up in rumors for the North Texas job due to his past tenure at the school. There was also an interesting aspect to the possibility of a WVU coach leaving for Denton, Texas soon after the Mountaineers hired the program’s new athletic director Wren Baker away from North Texas.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Tre Mitchell Earns Big 12 Player of the Week Honors
Big 12 Conference announced on Monday afternoon that West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell has been named the conference’s player of the week. This is WVU’s first recipient of the honor this season. Mitchell led WVU to a 2-0 record last week with wins over Navy and UAB. The...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU WR Kaden Prather Decides to Enter Transfer Portal
It took awhile for it to happen, but West Virginia has finally suffered that big loss from the current roster many were predicting. Wide receiver Kaden Prather announced he is entering the Transfer Portal. Prather posted a message to thank WVU fans and his coaches and teammates Monday morning. Prather...
Comments / 0