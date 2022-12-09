ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility

West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 14

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: PSN Exclusive: DE John Morgan Explains Reasons for Transferring from Pitt. Steelers Now: Why was Kenny Pickett Initially Cleared for Concussion?. Nittany Sports Now: Chris Stoll Wins Best Long...
Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Enshrinement to be Celebrated Against Buffalo

WVU head coach Bob Huggins’ Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement will be celebrated pregame against Buffalo on Sunday. Huggins was the third West Virginia alumni to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame back in September. “I’m forever grateful to be enshrined with the basketball legends...
Country Roads Webcast: Reaction to Recent WVU MBB Games, Preview Upcoming Schedule

Episode 4 of the 2022-2023 edition of the #CRW hoops podcast features a review of the WVU road loss to Xavier followed by reviews of the two subsequent bounce-back wins that the Mountaineers picked up over both Navy & UAB at home in Morgantown. To conclude the episode, brief previews of the upcoming final two non-conference WVU basketball games against Buffalo and Stony Brook are featured, complete with predictions for each game.
2023 3-Star RB DJ Oliver: ‘WVU is My Top School’

“I think I can come in and compete and help WVU win some championships.” Those are big words to say about a program coming off a 5-7 season, but that’s exactly what 3-star running back recruit DJ Oliver said to WVSN. Oliver made it known West Virginia is...
West Virginia Loses Naim Muhammad to Transfer Portal

For West Virginia’s second loss to the Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Naim Muhammad announces he is departing the program. Muhammad fond a role as Spear depth in 2022, picking up five total tackles and two assists in five games played. He only played sparingly during his four years in Morgantown, but did see time in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Win Over UAB

On Saturday night, West Virginia defeated UAB 81-70 in a physical, fast-paced game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. With the win over UAB, West Virginia picked up their biggest win of the season so far. UAB is the third quad-2 victory for the Mountaineers, with the first two being Pitt and Florida. Depending on how the Blazers finish off the year, it could be a quad-1 win for WVU by Selection Sunday.
Mountaineers Schedule Visit with 2023 3-Star RB DJ Oliver

West Virginia knows all too well the difficulty in managing a roster in this era of college football, but the Mountaineers are also well aware they need to always be on the look out for quality players. This often even means going after quality players, even if they play a...
North Texas Names Next Head Coach, Ends Speculation of Graham Harrell Leaving WVU

Any speculation about North Texas hiring West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as the Mean Green’s next head coach can now end. North Texas has announced Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris will be their next head coach. Harrell’s name was brought up in rumors for the North Texas job due to his past tenure at the school. There was also an interesting aspect to the possibility of a WVU coach leaving for Denton, Texas soon after the Mountaineers hired the program’s new athletic director Wren Baker away from North Texas.
WVU F Tre Mitchell Earns Big 12 Player of the Week Honors

Big 12 Conference announced on Monday afternoon that West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell has been named the conference’s player of the week. This is WVU’s first recipient of the honor this season. Mitchell led WVU to a 2-0 record last week with wins over Navy and UAB. The...
WVU WR Kaden Prather Decides to Enter Transfer Portal

It took awhile for it to happen, but West Virginia has finally suffered that big loss from the current roster many were predicting. Wide receiver Kaden Prather announced he is entering the Transfer Portal. Prather posted a message to thank WVU fans and his coaches and teammates Monday morning. Prather...
