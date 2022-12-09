Read full article on original website
Dale Lester Burton, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Lester Burton, 83, passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side Monday, December 12, 2022. Born October 22, 1939 I Salem, he was the son of the late Robert and Pauline (Roth) Burton. Dale worked as an owner/operator truck diver for Jones...
27 First News
Evelyn “Evie” Lower Kellogg, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn “Evie” Lower Kellogg, 43, formerly of Leetonia, passed away, along with her beloved dog, Jasmine, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Lake Leelanau, Michigan after being struck by an automobile while out running. Evie was born June 22, 1979 in Youngstown, a...
27 First News
Jack F. Ralston, Vienna, Ohio
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack F. Ralston, 80, died Sunday morning December 11, 2022 at his home. He was born May 9, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Jack and Gertrude Voltz Ralston. Mr. Ralston, a 1961 graduate of The Rayen High School was a member of the former...
27 First News
Jack Pittman, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Pittman, age 78, of Mineral Ridge, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born September 8, 1944 in Ravenna, Ohio; he was the son of James I. and Lena M. “Sue” (Arnette) Pittman.
27 First News
Clarence Karl Tussel, Jr., Jefferson, Ohio
JEFFERSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Karl Tussel, Jr., age 86, died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Villa at the Lake in Conneaut, Ohio. He was born on May 17, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Mildred (Governale) and Clarence Carl Tussel, Sr. Formerly of Bedford, Ohio and Kila, Montana.
27 First News
Julia E. Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia E. Taylor, 96, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Hospital, Boardman, Ohio. She was a resident of Assumption Village Nursing Home (Aventura) in North Lima, Ohio. Julia was born on July 4, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter...
27 First News
Vanessa “Net” Darby, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vanessa “Net” Darby, 63, of Boardman, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 3:05 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born February 15, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Etheridge and...
27 First News
Laura A. Stacy, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura A. Stacy, 83, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Laura was born on February 19, 1939, in Princeton, Indiana, daughter of the late W. French and Mary (Bingham) Witherspoon. She was a graduate of Patoka High School and Vincennes...
27 First News
Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, 70, of 2501 Parkman Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. at her sister’s residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born December 20, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Douglas...
27 First News
Martha M. Justison, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha M. Justison, age 92, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown. Martha was born on July 13, 1930 in East Palestine, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Alice Lalley McNutt. Martha...
27 First News
Albert E. Rivalsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert E. Rivalsky, 88, died peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Mr. Rivalsky was born June 10, 1934 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of John and Mary (Yuhas) Rivalsky. He was raised in Struthers with his twin brother, Charles and eight other siblings, one of whom passed away as an infant. As an adult, he was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown/Campbell area.
27 First News
Anthony Petrilla, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Petrilla, 96, dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend passed away Friday evening, December 2, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with his daughter by his side. Anthony was born on January 8, 1926 in Niles, Ohio, son of the late Sam and Josephine...
27 First News
Kieran Sullivan-Canacci, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kieran Sullivan-Canacci died peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was born on March 13, 1943, to Michael and Marion Tyndal Carney. One of eight children, she grew up on the Northside of Youngstown, attended St. Edwards School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1961.
27 First News
Darla A. Martin, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla A. Martin, 81, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren with her family by her side. Darla was born February 25, 1941, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Jesse Maybee...
27 First News
Geoffrey S. Wasson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geoffrey S. Wasson, age 73, of Canfield, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 22, 1949, in Cleveland, the son of the late Donald and Mary Cox Wasson. Geoffrey was a veteran of the United States Army...
27 First News
Donna M. Smith, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. Smith, 56, died suddenly, Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Donna was born on June 3, 1966 in Salem, the daughter of the late Leonard L. and Elsie P. (Reiter) Smith. Donna was a 1984 graduate of Salem High School.
27 First News
Shannon Daye Campbell, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon Daye Campbell, age 28, passed away way too soon on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born September 29, 1994, to Melissa Nieman Hermann and Michael Campbell. In addition, to her parents she is survived by her daughters, Audrey Marie Campbell, Faith Elizabeth Barninger...
27 First News
Leroy P. “Skip” Kelly, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leroy P. “Skip” Kelly, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at Hospice House. Leroy, who was affectionately known as Skip, was born September 23, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of the late Leroy P. “Red” Kelly, Sr. and Jennie Kelly.
27 First News
Bonnie Jean Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Jean Day, 75, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022 at Windsor House at Omni Manor. Bonnie was born on January 23, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira Richard and Opal Marie Barnes. She was an STNA until she retired...
27 First News
Anne Krill, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Krill, 97, a former 60 year resident of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, December 12, 2022, at the Antonine Village with her family by her side. Anne was born June 15, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late...
