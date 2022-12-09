ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

A-Basin’s recent snowfall expands terrain availability

By Brett Yager
 4 days ago

(DILLON, Colo.) — There was consistent snow throughout the week, leading to great powder at Arapahoe Basin (A-Basin) and good skiing. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister is joined by Katherine Fuller of Arapahoe Basin for, “First Chair for the Weekend.”

“We have had an incredible start to this season, so many powder days… powder skiing off the top, and honestly powder skiing has been kind of the theme of this season so far,” said Fuller.

Fuller said that their new express lift is days away from opening, allowing guests to experience upper mountain terrain.

“We are really excited and we are going to keep adding terrain as much as we can,” said Fuller.

A-Basin works to control crowds by limiting unlimited passes and day passes, creating shorter lines and easier parking.

