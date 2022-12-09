Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
KIWA Reduced Power
Sheldon, Iowa — The weather is causing some challenges for the KIWA stations this week. The weather is causing some ice buildup on our tower, which requires us to lower the output power of our transmitters in order to keep them on the air and avoid damage to the transmitters themselves.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City moves forward on roundabout
ORANGE CITY—The Iowa Department of Transportation is making progress on its plans to add a roundabout at Orange City’s intersection at Highway 10 and Jay Avenue/St. Paul Avenue Southeast. Estimated to cost $1.5 million, the DOT is covering the cost of the project, which will serve a quickly...
kiwaradio.com
Ice Storm Leaves Some Damage In Its Wake
Northwest Iowa — Monday night’s ice storm did produce some damage in northwest Iowa. In addition to several accidents due to icy roads, there were some other reports sent to the National Weather Service. They report that there was a social media post with picture of a 6-inch...
Radio Iowa
Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon
Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, December 12
The Board of Directors of the Le Mars Community School District meets tonight at 6 pm. The first item tonight’s agenda is a public hearing on the baseball diamond lighting project. The board will review bids for construction, and decide on awarding a contract for the project. Later on,...
nwestiowa.com
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road
SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
kiwaradio.com
Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday
Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, December 13
The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning heard the recommendations of the county compensation board, and set salaries for elected officials for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Bruce Brock, chair of the compensation board, said the salaries were adjusted for inflation, cost of living, and job demands. The recommendation heard...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Food Mobile Numbers Are Steady
Sheldon, Iowa — On the first Monday of every month the Sheldon Mobile Food Bank sets up at the Living Water Community Church for any family who needs helps with groceries. Barb Hibma, President of Honor God Ministries, told KIWA that even though the number of families who are helped by the Sheldon Mobile Food Bank has been relatively steady, there are about 20 new families who register for help with them every month. She tells us how many families are helped each month.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
kiwaradio.com
Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident
Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday morning, December 13th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 9:30 a.m., 28-year-old John Kooyenga of Rock Valley was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger southbound on Elmwood Avenue, four miles south of Rock Valley. They say 33-year-old Anatolii Rykhlo of Antelope, California was driving a 2015 Volvo 730 semi-tractor pulling a cargo trailer westbound on 360th Street.
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
kicdam.com
Monday Morning Farm News (12/12/22)
Second cases of HPAI confirmed this month in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties.
dakotanewsnow.com
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision by Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ems1.com
Trump rally organizers pay Iowa city $1,425 for EMS services after newspaper publishes article
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The day after The Journal published a story detailing the wrangling a city attorney engaged in to get a $5,000 rental payment for former President Donald Trump's Nov. 3 rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services. Sioux...
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer along Missouri River in Union Co., SD
South Dakota wildlife officials have detected chronic wasting disease (CWD) out of Union County.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
