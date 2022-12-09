ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

kiwaradio.com

KIWA Reduced Power

Sheldon, Iowa — The weather is causing some challenges for the KIWA stations this week. The weather is causing some ice buildup on our tower, which requires us to lower the output power of our transmitters in order to keep them on the air and avoid damage to the transmitters themselves.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City moves forward on roundabout

ORANGE CITY—The Iowa Department of Transportation is making progress on its plans to add a roundabout at Orange City’s intersection at Highway 10 and Jay Avenue/St. Paul Avenue Southeast. Estimated to cost $1.5 million, the DOT is covering the cost of the project, which will serve a quickly...
ORANGE CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ice Storm Leaves Some Damage In Its Wake

Northwest Iowa — Monday night’s ice storm did produce some damage in northwest Iowa. In addition to several accidents due to icy roads, there were some other reports sent to the National Weather Service. They report that there was a social media post with picture of a 6-inch...
LARCHWOOD, IA
Radio Iowa

Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon

Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
IOWA STATE
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, December 12

The Board of Directors of the Le Mars Community School District meets tonight at 6 pm. The first item tonight’s agenda is a public hearing on the baseball diamond lighting project. The board will review bids for construction, and decide on awarding a contract for the project. Later on,...
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road

SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday

Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
HARTLEY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, December 13

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning heard the recommendations of the county compensation board, and set salaries for elected officials for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Bruce Brock, chair of the compensation board, said the salaries were adjusted for inflation, cost of living, and job demands. The recommendation heard...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Food Mobile Numbers Are Steady

Sheldon, Iowa — On the first Monday of every month the Sheldon Mobile Food Bank sets up at the Living Water Community Church for any family who needs helps with groceries. Barb Hibma, President of Honor God Ministries, told KIWA that even though the number of families who are helped by the Sheldon Mobile Food Bank has been relatively steady, there are about 20 new families who register for help with them every month. She tells us how many families are helped each month.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident

Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
LARCHWOOD, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Man Taken To Hospital After Accident

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday morning, December 13th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 9:30 a.m., 28-year-old John Kooyenga of Rock Valley was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger southbound on Elmwood Avenue, four miles south of Rock Valley. They say 33-year-old Anatolii Rykhlo of Antelope, California was driving a 2015 Volvo 730 semi-tractor pulling a cargo trailer westbound on 360th Street.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds

Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

One injured in collision by Orange City

ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

